This Week in Concerts — blink-182, New Kids On The Block, Ocean Alley, 311, Nas and More

It's another gorgeous week here in Denver, and we've got a wild selection of shows coming up. Here are the highlights:

Every millennial parent’s least favorite band, blink-182, brings their One More Time tour to the Ball Arena on 6/27. They’ve got support from Pierce the Veil and Drain on deck, so bust out those torn-up jeans and get ready for one hell of a rager!

311 is coming to town for a pair of shows this weekend—they’re headlining Red Rocks on 6/29 with an absolutely stacked lineup including Iration, DENM, Artikal Sound System and Man With A Mission. 311 is then bringing the intimate vibes for a Sunday show at Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, with Man With A Mission and Artikal Soundsystem doing double-duty as openers yet again. These shows promise to ensure amber is the color of every attendee’s energy.

Hip-hop legend Nas is coming to Red Rocks on June 30th, and he’s bringing the Colorado Symphony with him. This will be an incredible experience where the storied artist takes the audience through each era of his career with an epic orchestral backing.

The rest of this week's shows are below.

6/28—GS5

6/29—The Bordas Brothers

6/27—Blink-182

6/28—New Kids On The Block with Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff

6/27—Mystic Grizzly with Optik Sound, Slaycub, Haven Woods and Dozen Matter

6/28—15 Years of Wheel & Deal Records

7/2—Breathworkz

7/3—Teenage Mutants

6/27—Denver EDM Friends

6/28—Razor Savvy with DiS_1, Badbwoy BMC and Adam Hester

6/29—Tesla Nikole with Hericane, Lenticula and Flower Bass

6/28—Young Rai

6/29—Magnolia Bouldevard with Fiamore and Kaitlyn Williams

6/29—Red Fang with Spoon Benders and Quits

7/2—Softcult with Present

6/28—Groove Generations with Jewel House, Hand Turkey and Wild Love Tigress

6/30—311 with Man With A Mission and Artikal Sound System

6/27—SHiFT ft. Xotix with Detre, Ozztin, Myrias and En7ropy

6/28—Sexbruise? with Hot Like Mars, Future Joe and Vanimal Kingdom

6/29—Underground Springhouse with Of Good Nature and Zoofunkyou

7/2—BKtherula with skaiwater, Sysco and Yola

6/27—Spag Heddy

6/28—Mat Zo

6/27—Machinedrum

6/28—Bass Ops: Pyke

6/29—C.J. & Friends

6/29—Kryptogram

6/26—Stephen Brooks Quintet

6/26—Piano Lounge: Ron Jolly

6/27—Forever Man Unplugged

6/27—Piano Lounge: Ben Parrish

6/28—Ken Walker Sextet

6/28—Ryan Benthall Quintet

6/28—Piano Lounge: Rob Mullins & Rocco LC Williams Duo

6/29—JoFoKe & Same Cloth with Monique Brooks Roberts

6/29—Yasmine Emani

6/29—Piano Lounge: Sarah Mount & Kyle Driscoll Duo

6/30—DAES

7/2—Mitch Segura & Jonah Sutinen

6/27—James McMurtry with BettySoo

6/28—James McMurtry with BettySoo

6/29—Lamont Landers with Jordan Lucas

6/30—Pocket Squares with Toucon, Bicycle Day and The Rough Times

6/28—Harlotts with Soneffs and Porridge

6/29—Moonbeem with Velvet Daydream

6/28—Hostage Situation with Bawldy, Mile 32, Twopercent B2B Noetika and Leaf B2B Outrage

6/29—Gatsby’s American Dream with Silver & Gold and trash.

6/26—Hump Day Funk Jam

6/27—Dave Randon Trio

6/28—Skool Daze

6/29—Wonderbread

6/30—Randy Ricks & The Rescue Dogs

7/1—Monday Night Jazz

7/2—B3 Jazz Jam

6/28—Kawaii Rave

6/28—Tonguebyte with Keddjra, Yugs and Sunstoney

6/29—Omni with Fake Fruit and Tender Object

6/30—Devoratus with Casket Cassette and Blood Club

6/28—Tedd Adam

6/28—Open House: Fenek with Fer Shor and Priceless

6/29—Southwest Emo Fest

6/29—Nateboydeluxe with Brooks Brown

6/29—Open House: High Altitude

6/30—Ozonic with Dijon Mustard, Gritch and Mr. Knobs

7/1—Xana with Sophie Gray

6/27—Orca The Band with Jameson Tank and Stephen Lear Band

6/28—Bridge Down with Diva Cup, Alive At Nine and Surprise Soup

6/29—Honey Hounds with Off World Vehicle

6/30—Interpretive Tyranny with Pseudocrush, Rosebay, GHSTFLSH and One Way Sky

7/2—Glitterfox with Calamity and Heather Hunt

6/26—Flwr Chyld with Grimm Lynn

6/27—Tep No

6/28—The Frickashinas

6/29—Transviolet

7/2—The Early November

6/28—School Of Rock

7/2—Winnetka Bowling League with Emi Grace

6/26—Adrianne Lenker with Staci Foster

6/28—Edicion Especial

6/29—Robert Glasper with Yebba

6/26—The Micah Miller Quintet

6/27—Gabriel Mervine Quartet

6/28—Taylor Clay Quintet

6/29—The Good Fats Meters Project

6/30—The Dawn Clement Trio

6/27—DJ Syn

6/28—Dueling Pianos

6/29—DJ Effy To

6/30—Amber Cole

6/27—C-Kan with Neto Pena, Yoss Bones and Toser One

6/29—Murder By Death with Wildermiss

7/1—Ocean Alley with The Grogans

7/2—The Church with The Afghan Whigs

6/27—Vibe Tribe

6/28—Lipgloss

6/29—HYPE

6/26—Yachtley Crew

6/28—The Bonnie N’ Clyde Experience

6/29—Emo Night

6/30—House Of Rock Camp

6/26—Third Eye Blind with Yellowcard and A R I Z O N A

6/27—Diana Ross

6/28—Damian Marley & Stephen Marley with The Colorado Symphony

6/29—311 with Iration, DENM, Artikal Sound System and Man With A Mission

6/30—Nas with The Colorado Symphony

7/1—Dirty Heads with Allen Stone and Tunnel Vision

7/2—DeadRocks X: Zeds Dead, Doctor P, VCTRE, Levity, Mary Droppinz and Torcha

6/26—Immediate Music #12

6/27—Steven Lee Lawson

6/28—Grant Livingston & Ben Maillaro

6/28—Maya Ogea With Zoe Stroupe

6/28—Rafiel & The Roomshakers

6/29—The ThreadBarons

6/29—People Like Me

6/28—Poolside at the Flamingo

6/29—Nickie Codie

6/29—Sacred Saturday with SOS and Caffeinated Beverage

6/29—Bandoo with Chandler Kline, DJ Stretch, Benjiboy and Sage Young

7/2—Closet Goth with lobsterfight, horse girl, Burden Jim and Tickle Fight

6/26—French Cassettes with Body and Barbara

6/29—The Coffis Brothers with Lowfive and The Get Together

7/1—Blushing with Wave Decay and Cherished

7/2—Christopher Paul Stelling with Lonely Choir

6/29—Snails

6/29—The Polish Ambassador

6/28—Manila Killa

6/29—Morgan Page

6/26—Bass Blizzard

6/27—Vibezzz

6/29—Peaches & Cream

6/30—Fruit Salad