This Week in Concerts — blink-182, New Kids On The Block, Ocean Alley, 311, Nas and More

It’s another gorgeous week here in Denver, and we’ve got a wild selection of shows coming up. Here are the highlights:
Every millennial parent’s least favorite band, blink-182, brings their One More Time tour to the Ball Arena on 6/27. They’ve got support from Pierce the Veil and Drain on deck, so bust out those torn-up jeans and get ready for one hell of a rager!
311 is coming to town for a pair of shows this weekend—they’re headlining Red Rocks on 6/29 with an absolutely stacked lineup including Iration, DENM, Artikal Sound System and Man With A Mission. 311 is then bringing the intimate vibes for a Sunday show at Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, with Man With A Mission and Artikal Soundsystem doing double-duty as openers yet again. These shows promise to ensure amber is the color of every attendee’s energy.
Hip-hop legend Nas is coming to Red Rocks on June 30th, and he’s bringing the Colorado Symphony with him. This will be an incredible experience where the storied artist takes the audience through each era of his career with an epic orchestral backing.
The rest of this week’s shows are below. As always, stay in the know about Denver’s music scene with 303 Magazine!
1134 Broadway
6/28—GS5
6/29—The Bordas Brothers
Ball Arena
6/27—Blink-182
6/28—New Kids On The Block with Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff
The Black Box
6/27—Mystic Grizzly with Optik Sound, Slaycub, Haven Woods and Dozen Matter
6/28—15 Years of Wheel & Deal Records
7/2—Breathworkz
7/3—Teenage Mutants
The Black Box Lounge
6/27—Denver EDM Friends
6/28—Razor Savvy with DiS_1, Badbwoy BMC and Adam Hester
6/29—Tesla Nikole with Hericane, Lenticula and Flower Bass
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
6/28—Young Rai
6/29—Magnolia Bouldevard with Fiamore and Kaitlyn Williams
The Bluebird Theater
6/29—Red Fang with Spoon Benders and Quits
7/2—Softcult with Present
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
6/28—Groove Generations with Jewel House, Hand Turkey and Wild Love Tigress
6/30—311 with Man With A Mission and Artikal Sound System
Cervantes’ Other Side
6/27—SHiFT ft. Xotix with Detre, Ozztin, Myrias and En7ropy
6/28—Sexbruise? with Hot Like Mars, Future Joe and Vanimal Kingdom
6/29—Underground Springhouse with Of Good Nature and Zoofunkyou
7/2—BKtherula with skaiwater, Sysco and Yola
The Church
6/27—Spag Heddy
6/28—Mat Zo
Club Vinyl
6/27—Machinedrum
6/28—Bass Ops: Pyke
6/29—C.J. & Friends
6/29—Kryptogram
Dazzle
6/26—Stephen Brooks Quintet
6/26—Piano Lounge: Ron Jolly
6/27—Forever Man Unplugged
6/27—Piano Lounge: Ben Parrish
6/28—Ken Walker Sextet
6/28—Ryan Benthall Quintet
6/28—Piano Lounge: Rob Mullins & Rocco LC Williams Duo
6/29—JoFoKe & Same Cloth with Monique Brooks Roberts
6/29—Yasmine Emani
6/29—Piano Lounge: Sarah Mount & Kyle Driscoll Duo
6/30—DAES
7/2—Mitch Segura & Jonah Sutinen
Globe Hall
6/27—James McMurtry with BettySoo
6/28—James McMurtry with BettySoo
6/29—Lamont Landers with Jordan Lucas
6/30—Pocket Squares with Toucon, Bicycle Day and The Rough Times
Goosetown Tavern
6/28—Harlotts with Soneffs and Porridge
6/29—Moonbeem with Velvet Daydream
The Gothic Theatre
6/28—Hostage Situation with Bawldy, Mile 32, Twopercent B2B Noetika and Leaf B2B Outrage
6/29—Gatsby’s American Dream with Silver & Gold and trash.
Herb’s
6/26—Hump Day Funk Jam
6/27—Dave Randon Trio
6/28—Skool Daze
6/29—Wonderbread
6/30—Randy Ricks & The Rescue Dogs
7/1—Monday Night Jazz
7/2—B3 Jazz Jam
Herman’s Hideaway
6/28—Kawaii Rave
Hi-Dive
6/28—Tonguebyte with Keddjra, Yugs and Sunstoney
6/29—Omni with Fake Fruit and Tender Object
6/30—Devoratus with Casket Cassette and Blood Club
Larimer Lounge
6/28—Tedd Adam
6/28—Open House: Fenek with Fer Shor and Priceless
6/29—Southwest Emo Fest
6/29—Nateboydeluxe with Brooks Brown
6/29—Open House: High Altitude
6/30—Ozonic with Dijon Mustard, Gritch and Mr. Knobs
7/1—Xana with Sophie Gray
Lost Lake
6/27—Orca The Band with Jameson Tank and Stephen Lear Band
6/28—Bridge Down with Diva Cup, Alive At Nine and Surprise Soup
6/29—Honey Hounds with Off World Vehicle
6/30—Interpretive Tyranny with Pseudocrush, Rosebay, GHSTFLSH and One Way Sky
7/2—Glitterfox with Calamity and Heather Hunt
Marquis Theater
6/26—Flwr Chyld with Grimm Lynn
6/27—Tep No
6/28—The Frickashinas
6/29—Transviolet
7/2—The Early November
Meow Wolf
6/28—School Of Rock
7/2—Winnetka Bowling League with Emi Grace
Mission Ballroom
6/26—Adrianne Lenker with Staci Foster
6/28—Edicion Especial
6/29—Robert Glasper with Yebba
Nocturne
6/26—The Micah Miller Quintet
6/27—Gabriel Mervine Quartet
6/28—Taylor Clay Quintet
6/29—The Good Fats Meters Project
6/30—The Dawn Clement Trio
Number Thirty Eight
6/27—DJ Syn
6/28—Dueling Pianos
6/29—DJ Effy To
6/30—Amber Cole
The Ogden Theatre
6/27—C-Kan with Neto Pena, Yoss Bones and Toser One
6/29—Murder By Death with Wildermiss
7/1—Ocean Alley with The Grogans
7/2—The Church with The Afghan Whigs
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
6/27—Vibe Tribe
6/28—Lipgloss
6/29—HYPE
The Oriental Theater
6/26—Yachtley Crew
6/28—The Bonnie N’ Clyde Experience
6/29—Emo Night
6/30—House Of Rock Camp
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
6/26—Third Eye Blind with Yellowcard and A R I Z O N A
6/27—Diana Ross
6/28—Damian Marley & Stephen Marley with The Colorado Symphony
6/29—311 with Iration, DENM, Artikal Sound System and Man With A Mission
6/30—Nas with The Colorado Symphony
7/1—Dirty Heads with Allen Stone and Tunnel Vision
7/2—DeadRocks X: Zeds Dead, Doctor P, VCTRE, Levity, Mary Droppinz and Torcha
Roxy Broadway
6/26—Immediate Music #12
6/27—Steven Lee Lawson
6/28—Grant Livingston & Ben Maillaro
6/28—Maya Ogea With Zoe Stroupe
6/28—Rafiel & The Roomshakers
6/29—The ThreadBarons
6/29—People Like Me
Roxy Theatre
6/28—Poolside at the Flamingo
6/29—Nickie Codie
Seventh Circle Music Collective
6/29—Sacred Saturday with SOS and Caffeinated Beverage
6/29—Bandoo with Chandler Kline, DJ Stretch, Benjiboy and Sage Young
7/2—Closet Goth with lobsterfight, horse girl, Burden Jim and Tickle Fight
Skylark Lounge
6/26—French Cassettes with Body and Barbara
6/29—The Coffis Brothers with Lowfive and The Get Together
7/1—Blushing with Wave Decay and Cherished
7/2—Christopher Paul Stelling with Lonely Choir
Summit
6/29—Snails
6/29—The Polish Ambassador
Temple
6/28—Manila Killa
6/29—Morgan Page
Your Mom’s House
6/26—Bass Blizzard
6/27—Vibezzz
6/29—Peaches & Cream
6/30—Fruit Salad