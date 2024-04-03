Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 4/3 – 4/7

Elephant Revival with the Colorado Symphony
When: April 3, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Boettcher Concert Hall in the Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, CO
Cost: $15+, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Elephant Revival is comprised of a group of multi-instrumentalists who blend the styles of Celtic, Americana, folk and indie rock. Its members play a wide array of musical apparatuses, including a washboard, djembe and pedal steel guitar, in addition to the more traditional: fiddle, mandolin, banjo, upright bass, vocals. The Colorado Symphony will bring even more color to the Elephant Revival’s songs at this special concert experience this evening.
Tim McGraw
When: April 4, 7 p.m.
Where: Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver, CO
Cost: $99.50, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Tim McGraw has been releasing music since 1993 with his debut self-titled album. Over 20 years later, he tours with his most recent release, Poet’s Resumé in the standing room only at Ball Arena. Singer-songwriter Carly Pearce opens.
Dom Dolla
When: April 5, doors 6 p.m.
Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison, CO
Cost: $49.95+, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Red Rocks is so back! Australian house music producer Dom Dolla is taking over the iconic venue for two nights this weekend. On Friday, you can expect opening acts A-Trak, Torren Foot, Ladies of Leisure and option4.
Tripp St.
When: April 6, 8 p.m.
Where: Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax, Denver, CO
Cost: $29.95, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Tripp St. is a bass producer and DJ, whose freshman album marked the debut release of CloZee’s independent record label, Odyzey Music. Special guest Spoonbill, along with Mindex, Maxfield and Kuhlin open.
Colorado Restaurant & Bar Show
When: April 3, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: The Slate Denver, 1250 Welton St., Denver, CO
Cost: Free – $120, register here
Lowdown: The Colorado Restaurant and Bar show “delivers the tools, resources and ideas that chefs, managers, owners and operators need to maintain their competitive edge in our ever-crowded marketplace.” This is the second and final day of the trade show that features more than 130 exhibitors.
National Ramen Day
When: April 4, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Where: Osaka Ramen, 2611 Walnut St., Denver, CO
Cost: Prices vary
Lowdown: Following the viral TikTok trend of trying the spicy carbonara ramen from SamYang Buldak, Osaka Ramen has created their own spin on the dish in honor of National Ramen Day. The recipe includes spicy pork, tomato paste, bacon, chicken soup, parmesan, basil, egg and marinated grape tomatoes.
Best Laid Plans: Murder Mystery Dinner Theater Show
When: April 5, 7 – 9:30 p.m.
Where: The Old Spaghetti Factory, 9145 Sheridan Blvd., Westminster, CO
Cost: $50, buy tickets here
Lowdown: This dinner will transport guests back to the time of glitz and glamour in 1930’s Hollywood through the show “Best Laid Plans.” Examine clues and talk with suspects to try and find the culprit of the murder, all while indulging in a three-course meal — but be careful, you may just become a suspect too.
Five Star Dinner
When: April 6, 6 – 8 p.m.
Where: SAME Café, 2023 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO
Cost: Free, pay what you can with a donation or reserve tickets here
Lowdown: SAME stands for “So All May Eat,” and they operate on the belief that everyone deserves access to healthy food. This event is a five-course “luxurious evening of fine dining” presented by Chef Kim and her team from Kramerica Gives, and it is free to attend under their “pay what you can” and volunteer model.
Sugar Momma Brownies Pop-Up
When: April 7, 1 – 3 p.m.
Where: Curate: A Local Mercantile, 8242 S. University Blvd. Suite 150, Centennial, CO
Cost: Free
Lowdown: Local baker Sugar Mama Brownies will be present at Curate: A Local Mercantile this Sunday for a pop-up, alongside the other 100+ small business vendors. Buy Chef Connie’s brownies with gluten-free options available for yourself or a loved one. These sweet treats freeze well to enjoy later, too.
Art & Sip Macramé Feathers & Leaves
When: April 4, 4 – 6 p.m. and 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Where: Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Rd., Longmont, CO
Cost: $40, register here or call 303-651-8374
Lowdown: Follow the instruction of Ann Macca to learn basic knots that can be used to create feathers and leaves from cotton cord. Choose the colors and sizes that speak to you for your macramé project. Beer, wine, fizzy water and snacks are available for purchase at the Atrium Bar.
Chelsea Handler: Little Big Bitch
Where: Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, CO
Cost: $35 – $155, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Chelsea Handler seemingly has done it all: hosted a late-night talk show, released a documentary series, written books, produced, acted and traveled far and wide for her comedy, amongst plenty of other things. Catch some of her comedy at the Buell Theatre this Friday.
Mile High Hunt and Fish Expo 2024
When: April 6, 12 p.m. – April 7, 4 p.m. (begins April 5)
Where: 6700 N. Gaylord Rockies Blvd., Aurora, CO
Cost: $22 – $200, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Fishermen everywhere are amping up for the season, and with that comes a wonderful expo to the Front Range. This weekend-long event is the host to countless seminars and workshops, calling contests for waterfowls, elk, turkey, as well as film showings by Blood Origins and Western Hunter Magazine.