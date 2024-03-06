First-Ever Boulder Fashion Week Showcases Community and Color

This February marked a historic turn in Colorado fashion with the opening of the first-ever Boulder Fashion Week (BFW). With two dynamic shows in its inaugural week, BFW not only celebrated Boulder’s vibrant fashion scene but also showcased the city as a growing hub of innovation and artistic expression.

Having grown up in Boulder, Producer and Creator of BFW, Treva Ashley Roybal is committed to strengthening the fashion presence in the city.

She started her brand Romper Girl Clothing in Denver, making her more intimately familiar with Mile High City fashion. As such, she was inspired to bring a Fashion Week to Boulder to better familiarize herself with her hometown’s fashion network and bring Boulder’s fashion enthusiasts together.

“My inspiration for Boulder Fashion Week was to emulsify myself into the industry,” Roybal explained. “I want to create a community of people who are just starting or are on their way to greatness. I’m hoping that these shows change lives.”

In the interest of fostering a stronger fashion community in her hometown, BFW is run through Roybal’s non-profit organization, Colorado Art & Fashion Charitable Outreach Network (CAFCON). CAFCON is a not-for-profit program that strives to make art and fashion more accessible to Coloradans. The organization regularly supports individual artists and art-centric events.

As such, BFW was free to the public — allowing anyone to attend the shows without a financial barrier.

With the help of her Modeling Director Kinsey Reay, Roybal was determined to put on a show that was true to Boulder fashion and differentiated itself from other Coloradan scenes.

“Boulder’s fashion is much more laid-back and outdoorsy, less high fashion than Denver,” Roybal said. “I’m also a very laid-back person so I wanted to put on a laid-back show.”

This laidback nature showed through in both nights of BFW. The second and final night showed formalwear from prominent, up-and-coming Colorado designers, including Lanell Designs by Barbara Pendleton, Taleia LaRae, Champlain Couture by Missy Champlain, Romper Girl, and Alicia Z Designs.

The designers brought colorful couture to the runway, combining unexpected textures, intricately designed headwear and chic silhouettes. Each designer showcased the personality and risk-taking nature of the Colorado fashion scene as a whole.

As for the future of BFW, Roybal is hopeful that the community she’s helping to foster will keep growing. For now, though, she’s satisfied with a few nights of personality and pizzazz.

“Since it was our first show, there were a lot of unknowns. Putting on a serious, well-organized fashion week is going to take a little bit of time,” Roybal said. “I think [Boulder Fashion Week] was more for entertainment — for the sake of bringing fashion and fun to the public.”

All photos courtesy of Bill Murphy, Forget Me Not Imaging