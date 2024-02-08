2024 Winter Makeup Trends

Each season brings forth distinct makeup trends. Spring highlights vibrant and pink shades, while summer embraces a bronzed glow. Fall leans towards subtle nudes, and winter prioritizes hydration, along with delicate pops of color or shimmer.

Explore the latest winter makeup trends and discover products that can help you achieve the desired look and vibe.

Red is Best

The classy red lip has long been a go-to during fall, winter and the festive holiday seasons. Simply adding a vibrant cherry or deep red can transform any makeup look. Whether it’s for a daytime outing or an evening affair, a bold red lip never fails to captivate attention.

For longevity, matte formulas are highly favored, ensuring a lasting finish that withstands the chilly winter weather. Look for formulas that offer long-lasting wear, especially during the colder months.

Consider L’Oréal’s Colour Riche Original Satin Lipstick in the shade True Red for an affordable yet classic option. Or indulge in the luxurious shades offered by Clé de Peau for an elevated touch of elegance.

Hydrate, Hydrate, Hydrate

The key to surviving the winter months is maintaining a skincare routine focused on hydration and moisture. By integrating hydrating skincare products and practicing regular, gentle exfoliation, you can ensure your face remains soft, smooth, and well-nourished—a perfect canvas for makeup application.

Maintaining and protecting your skin’s hydration becomes a top priority during the winter. With the harsh winter air, dry conditions, and lack of humidity, sustaining skin moisture is essential but not without its challenges.

Dewy foundations and hydrating primers are your best friend for creating that radiant base. While highlighters and illuminating powders can enhance your glow, a matte finish is more suited for the winter season.

For a reliable foundation choice, consider the bareMinerals Original Liquid Mineral Foundation SPF 20. However, to lay the groundwork for that hydrated, glowy base, start with the LANEIGE Glowy Makeup Serum.

Flat and Matte

While summer and spring emphasize a radiant glow with dewy makeup, bronzer, highlighter, and bright blushes, winter embraces velvety finishes.

Matte and velvet textures are favored during the colder months, offering a soft-focus effect to the skin and infusing classic looks with a more modern twist.

For a matte makeup look, explore NUDESTIX’s Soft & Warm Nudes Mini Kit (Holiday Limited Edition), featuring a range of shades ideal for testing and finding the perfect match on a snowy day. Alternatively, consider HUDA BEAUTY’s Lip Blush Creamy Lip & Cheek Stain in the shade Rosy Kiss.

Smoke, Frost, and Shine

What’s more enchanting than a shimmery, sparkly eye for a winter night out? When opting for a simple base, your eyeshadow becomes the canvas for creativity and fun.

Laura Mercier’s Caviar Stick Eye Shadow is a personal favorite of mine for its ease of application and extensive color range. For a touch of shimmer and shine, consider shades like Strapless, Amethyst, or Moonlight. These versatile options allow you to effortlessly elevate your look and capture the essence of winter glam.

While frosty eyelids offer a sweet charm, smokey eyes, and metallic shine present more mysteriousness for winter evenings. Classic smokey eyes in charcoal, navy, or deep browns, paired with a nude lip, exude sophistication and glamour.

Enhance your look with metallic eyeshadows and liners in silver, gold, or copper hues, adding a touch of sparkle and warmth perfect for holiday parties and festive occasions.

Winter makeup offers a chance for creativity and experimentation. While it’s tempting to stick to your everyday routine and prioritize skincare, why not embrace the season with a fun eye look or a bold lip?

It’s easy to get stuck in a makeup rut, but remember, makeup is, in a way, a form of art and a way to express ourselves. Let’s not forget to have fun and make choices that highlight our favorite features, allowing our beauty to shine through.