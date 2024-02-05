5 Must-Have Luxurious Valentine’s Day Fashion Drops

Valentine’s Day, also known as the day of love, is upon us and with that comes great fashion. Whether you are looking for a gift for that special someone, or you are just checking off your shopping list, it is never not a great time to shop.

From hearts to reds and pinks — there is something you’re sure to fall in love with in these five Valentine’s Day collections.

Furla

Handbags and wallets are items we use nearly every day, so why not gift them to a loved one?

Practical items make some of the best gifts out there, especially the items in this collection. The items in this collection are meant to be timeless, forever pieces. The purses are made from traditional silhouettes, but elevated through the use of hardware and color.

If all of the items on this list are too bright for you, Furla products will fit your needs better. With a combination of muted lavender, nude, and red, there is sure to be something you will love.

Converse

Converse, the beloved shoe company, has created a Valentine’s Day collection every year. These shoes are always heavily sought after and tend to sell out worldwide within a few days. However, they released a feature that has changed the demand forever.

Although some items in this collection are not customizable, some are.

From adding a few small hearts here and there to creating shoes out of large hearts layered over each other — you are sure to find something you love. This is your chance to be creative. Create your dream shoes.

Swarovski

Are you looking to get that special someone a piece they can cherish forever? Make sure to check out the latest collection from Swarovski.

This Valentine’s Day collection is full of delicate, timeless pieces that can remind someone of your love.

Filled with bracelets, wristwatches, necklaces, and Kris Bears, you can find a piece someone will adore in this collection. After all, who doesn’t love Swarovski?

SKIMS

Everyone loves comfortable loungewear. Even more so, everyone loves loungewear covered in hearts.

If you are looking for casual clothing that can keep you warm this winter, make sure to check out the SKIMS Valentine’s Day collection starring the queen of love, Lana Del Ray. This drop includes leggings, bodysuits, slippers, tanks, and more.

Oh, and don’t forget to get her a gift bag too.

Victoria’s Secret

You already knew this list wouldn’t be complete without the inclusion of Victoria’s Secret.

From lingerie to comfortable pajamas, there is something for you in this collection. If you are looking for something that isn’t clothing, there are also great sales on items such as perfumes, keychains and socks.

Additionally, Victoria’s Secret is now carrying products by For Love & Lemons — a separate lingerie company that’s just as luxurious.