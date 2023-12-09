Calling All Aspiring Models- Spring DFW Model Auditions

As the seasons change, so does the world of fashion. There’s no better way to embrace the vibrant spirit of spring than by participating in model auditions for the Spring Denver Fashion Week (DFW) shows hosted by 303 Magazine.

This event celebrates style, originality, and innovation by bringing up-and-coming models, seasoned pros, and overall fashion fans together. If you’ve ever dreamed of walking down the runway, now is the time to leave your mark on the fashion world.

Register for Denver Fashion Week Auditions here

DFW is all-inclusive. Auditions are open to individuals ages eight and up, for all genders, sizes, and backgrounds. 303 Magazine prides itself on promoting diversity and inclusivity in the fashion world—making this event a melting pot of styles and personalities. The model auditions for Spring Denver Fashion Week are your opportunity to shine, regardless of your experience on the runway.

To stand out in a sea of talent, preparation is key.

Aspiring models are encouraged to bring their A-game to the Spring DFW model auditions. Be ready to strut your stuff, exude confidence, and demonstrate your unique style. Remember, the runway is a canvas, and you are the artist. Wear something tight-fitting so that your silhouette is visible.

DFW advises wearing skinny or fitted jeans and a black fitted tank top or t-shirt for model casting. For those who are auditioning in heels (open to anyone), we advise having heels that are at least three inches tall for your runway walk. Designers prefer to see you with minimal makeup and your natural hair. Additionally, DFW advises against wearing any jewelry that creates a lot of noise when you walk because it can be very distracting.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, January 7 at 10:30 a.m., for auditions, location TBD. The venue’s energy will be charged with excitement as hopeful models queue up to display their confidence on the runway.

Please make sure to arrive on time based on your age and height, and have your ticket ready.

Auditions Information:

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024

10:30 a.m: Kids ages 8-13

11:15 a.m.: Ages 14+ | 5’4 height and under

12:15 p.m.: Ages 14+ | 5’5 – 5’7+ height

1:15 p.m.: Ages 14+ | 5’8 – 5’10 height

2:15 p.m: Ages 14+ | 5’11 height and up

Beyond the runway, the Spring DFW model auditions provide an excellent opportunity to connect with industry professionals, designers, photographers, and fellow models.

Bring your comp cards, strike up conversations, and embrace the chance to build lasting relationships within the fashion community.

Purchase your tickets here for the Spring DFW Model Auditions.

Photos by Adam Ripplinger