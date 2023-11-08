Introducing the Eateries of Denver Fashion Week Fall ’23

This weekend, Denver Fashion Week Fall ’23 will grace the city for a week-long presentation of top fashion talent. With shows spanning Streetwear and Couture to Ready to Wear and Sustainable, upcoming and established designers will showcase their best to Denver’s passionate style lovers and experts.

And it’s not just about what’s on the runway – the food offerings are equally as exciting. This season, expect delicious mac & cheese, luxurious candy, mouthwatering Latin cuisine and more satiating options. As always, Denver Fashion Week’s culinary delights are brought to you by our cherished local and national restaurant partners, available to all VIP ticket holders in the main-level VIP section. Read on for the full list of this season’s restaurant partners.

Visit the official Denver Fashion Week website for more information and purchase tickets for DFW Spring ’23 here.

Chile Con Quesadilla

When: November 11, Ready to Wear

The Lowdown: Westword’s 2021 “Reader’s Choice” Winner of Best Food Truck, Best Tacos and Best Green Chile will cater tacos, quesadillas and more savory bites to Day One: Ready to Wear attendees. With a menu filled to the brim with customizable entrees and sides, Chile Con Quesadilla will indeed become a crowd favorite, making it the perfect way to kick off an exciting week of fashion and flavor.



Oea Bakery

When: November 11, Ready to Wear and November 18, Couture

The Lowdown: Focused on traditional Libyan baklava, Oea Bakery graces Denver Fashion Week with this heavenly dessert. What started as a college dorm business has now grown into the go-to for Denver baklava lovers, serving up delicious bites in flavors and types. Make sure to grab a ticket for either Day One or Day Seven to feast on this sweet treat.

Junction Food & Drink

When: November 11, Ready to Wear, November 14, Streetwear & Sneakers, November 15, Sustainable and November 16, Society

The Lowdown: Junction Food & Drink, a local food hall on South Colorado Boulevard, is serving up at four different Denver Fashion Week shows. With a plethora of options, including tacos, burgers, ramen, pizza and Mediterranean street food, this site is sure to please all. Although we may have yet to learn exactly what’s on the menu for DFW, buy a ticket to solve the mystery.

Everbowl

When: November 14, Streetwear & Sneakers and November 18, Couture

The Lowdown: Everbowl will be present at both the Streetwear & Sneakers and Couture show to give a fresh and bright taste to VIP ticket holders. Known as “Nature in a Bowl,” these fruity treats are made with all-natural ingredients meant to keep the body fueled and focused – the perfect accompaniment to a long night of fashion and inspiration.

I Heart Mac & Cheese

When: November 14, Streetwear & Sneakers and November 18, Couture

The Lowdown: Accompanying Everbowl on Day Four and Day Seven, I Heart Mac & Cheese is more fitting for the cheese lovers of Denver Fashion Week. This cheesy hotspot will warm the bellies of attendees night-long by serving up decadent mac & cheese, grilled cheese, Mac Bites, and more.

Toute Douceur

When: November 11, Ready to Wear

The Lowdown: Toute Douceur, a beloved Denver Fashion Week veteran, will return on Day One to kick off the fashion frenzy with luxurious candies. What started as a simple want to learn more about the art of candy-making turned into a full-blown and booming business in the heart of Denver. Quality caramels, truffles and candied peels are just a hint of what to expect for this season’s lineup.

The Next Course

When: November 14, Streetwear & Sneakers; November 15, Sustainable and November 16, Society

The Lowdown: Denver’s premier catering company, The Next Course, known for gorgeous plates and flawless execution, will partner with DFW in style for three nights in a row. With many small bites, charcuterie boards, unique appetizers and more, the spread is sure to be delicious and bountiful.

Gelato Boy

When: November 15, Sustainable

The Lowdown: Gelato, ice cream’s more famous cousin, will be the star at Denver Fashion Week this year. Making its debut mid-week, Gelato Boy will serve this sweet and frozen treat with flavors like Lavender Poppy, Chocolate Hazelnut Crunch and Coffee Chip. This lovely shop’s creative choices and bright colors will foster even more inspiration alongside the runway on November 15.

The Crock Spot

When: November 18, Couture

The Lowdown: The Crock Spot, a catering and food truck service, offers fully customizable, fast-casual options for the health-conscious food lover. Its bowls are made from a combination of grains, slow-roasted, juicy meats, sauces and other toppings – a delicious combination of all cuisines. Make sure to grab a ticket for Couture Night and savor this famous eatery.

Gallo Pinto

When: November 18, Couture

The Lowdown: With a belief in uniting people through Central American foods, Gallo Pinto serves up traditional wraps, bowls, burritos, plantains and more. Made with fresh ingredients and authentic methods, this cuisine will definitely leave something to savor for all Couture Night VIP attendees.

Denver Fashion Week returns for its Fall 2023 season from November 11 through 19. All shows will occur at York Street Yards, 3827 Steele St., Denver. These caterers are available to all VIP ticket holders in the main-level VIP section. Purchase tickets for DFW here.

Visit the official Denver Fashion Week website for more information and purchase tickets for DFW Spring ’23 here.