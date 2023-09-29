Things are heating up in the city of Boulder Oct 20-21–and it’s not just the University of Colorado’s football team. Eximius Productions will be hosting their two-day Q BBQ Festival at the legendary Folsom Field–which includes all-you-can-eat-and-drink packages, live music, giveaways, and activities for the whole family. This is Eximius Productions first event in which they’ve partnered with a collegiate athletic team. They have previous partnerships with NFL teams such as the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Denver Broncos. Brian Wahby, the founder of Eximius Productions, stated this venture “provides an avenue which we have been looking to explore… to bring our unique BBQ experience to a whole new group of friends.”

The festival prides itself on showcasing “different meats, styles of cooking, and regional flavors” which includes bites from 12 pitmasters–five of which are from Colorado: Jason Ganahl from GQue BBQ, Blaine Baggao from ADOBO, Bill Espiricueta from SMŌK Barbecue, Clint Whittemore and Elizabeth Krosnicki from Sugarfire Smokehouse and Jeff Gebot from H3SH3R BBQ Co. David Hawthorne and Eric Hansen of Not Just Q in Dallas, TX and Tim Scheer from Blues Hog BBQ in Washington, MO are among the many other pitmasters of which festival goers will be able to explore.

Originally from St. Louis, Wahby created the festival simply as a place for human connection and good food. “There is no greater pleasure that I get when I see people having fun at our events.”

Q BBQ Fest is set to take place on Oct 20-21 at the University of Colorado Boulder’s Folsom Field. On Friday Oct 20 the event runs from 5-10 p.m. and on Saturday Oct 21 the event runs from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

General admission tickets cost $20 which allows entry into the festival and a pay-as-you-go option served with a complementary pulled pork sandwich. VIP tickets and packages can be purchased for $109 online at the Q BBQ Fest website or $129 at the door for an all-you-can-eat and drink experience plus exclusive VIP-only samples, cocktails and lounge areas. Children 12 and under are free.

For CU students, general admission tickets cost $10.

For more information festival goers can visit the Q BBQ festival website here: https://www.qbbqboulder.com/

Images courtesy of Q BBQ Festival and the University of Colorado.