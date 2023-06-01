T’FUŁA ATTIRE Streetwear Fashion Show At Ant Life Experience

On Saturday May, 27 T’FUŁA ATTIRE hosted a streetwear fashion show at Ant Life, a unique event experience in downtown Denver. The show featured five designer brands, musical performances, four small business vendors, a full service bar, designer pieces and more.



Streetwear Fashion Show was Retro Space.

leather and chains, along with graphic tees, and Retro Space graphic logo on shirts. The final look in the line was a shirt that said fuck fentanyl. It was no secret that Retro Space got the crowd excited for the rest of the show.

Retro Space™ Streetwear Brand, is an American clothing company that is located in Denver, Colorado. The brand featured

The second brand showing in the Streetwear Fashion Show was Jae Jordan. Also known as HOUSE OF JORDAN , Jae Jordan is a luxury streetwear brand that is gender inclusive and all of their clothing is handmade. The brand was established in 2019.

The line featured graphic tees, shirts that said Jae Jordan on the back, asymmetrical skirts and shorts, patchwork jeans and graphic hoodies. An audience favorite was the model wearing a patchwork hoodie with smiley face patches.

Fukup graphic tees, fingerless gloves, snapbacks, patchwork pants, denim skirt that said fuckup and hats with safety pins. The stars of the show were jean jackets with giant patches on the back and coordinating pants. Some of the looks included a giant skull and rose patch, a jean skirt with animal print star patches and a khaki jacket with a black panther.

Fukup is a streetwear brand that offers vintage curation and 1/1 designs. This line featured

Celestial Ocean’s Moto is Fashion For The Unique Freak and the line definatly embodied that. Celestial Ocean is female owned and offers 1/1s designs by independent designer Ocheanna.

The line featured oversized graphic tees, colorful psychedelic hoodie sets, rave sets and lots of patterns. Some of the best looks were the two piece sets, sheer pants, button downs with black ink graphics printed, a long black coat with silver detailing over a pleated two piece set, as well as the two piece sets featuring a tank top, shorts and a super cropped hoodie, track pants with spray painted butterflies and a neon mesh dress with stars on the model’s breasts.

etterman jackets, baseball jerseys with MONEY$ on the back, bedazzled bomber jackets, and puffy coats. One of the favorite looks from the line was a pink basketball jersey and shorts set, receiving a big round of applause from the crowd.

Dapper Money, the #1 Streetwear Brand for hustlers, creators, and innovators, carried on the excitement of the show with their sports themed line. Models sported l

Closing out the show was

designer

T'FUŁA ATTIRE, host of this incredible fashion show. T'FUŁA ATTIRE showed looks sporting race car vibes, leather, cropped jackets, a purple two piece set with a collared button up and tft on the back in orange, an orange bandanna top held together with a clear belt as well as purple and silver tfula logo pants. Additionally, the models accessorized with T'FUŁA

logo fanny packs, a film camera and even one model carrying a big paper mache sun.

T'FUŁA ATTIRE, by

Some favorite looks from the line were the orange parachute pants and bra top set, purple and white logo jacket windbreaker, mesh short sleeve gold shirt with logo on the back and black pants with T’FUŁA logo hanging off in plastic.

All photography by Maya Boustany.