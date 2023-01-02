Shopping Secondhand Helps Fashion Be More Sustainable

Shopping secondhand is becoming more popular than ever and for good reason, it’s sustainable. It’s good for our planet, better for your wallet, and great for supporting local economies. Since 1995, Rags Consignments has been a powerhouse in the local secondhand market and consigns women’s and men’s boutique and designer brands. Between two locations—Boulder and Cherry Creek—Rags consigns an average of 2,500 highly curated items per week, offering an exceptional secondhand shopping experience.

You may have found yourself drooling over someone else’s wardrobe before, but at Rags you can peruse the closets of hundreds of consignors from across the state. Finding classic and standout pieces at a fraction of the original cost while extending the lifetime of each piece you buy.

In November, Rags was proud to present a runway segment for Denver Fashion Week’s Sustainable night. Using items pulled directly from the store’s inventory and styled for the runway by Kimberly Rayfield, manager at the Cherry Creek location, Rags displayed just how wide a selection the store has to offer. The fall collection presented looks inspired by the joyful defiance of women’s fashions in the 1920s, blended with the defiant irreverence we have come to recognize in the 1980s aesthetic. Adult models of all ages, genders, and sizes walked the runway in designer and mall-brand secondhand pieces, all with price tags to fit any budget.

Our collective goal should always be to keep fashion circular, and if you are in the Denver or Boulder area, you can start by simply choosing to shop at Rags. Accomplishing two good-for-the-planet tasks at once: shopping sustainably and supporting a local small business. If we strive to be intentional about what we buy and who we buy it from, we can keep the cycle going.

Visit one of the Rags locations in Boulder and Cherry Creek and you can help the fashion industry be a part of the solution rather than a part of the problem…all while building the closet of your dreams.

Photography by Shelby Moeller.