Denver-Born Navy Commander Honored During Ceremony

On December 2nd, Denver-born Commander Todd Winn of the U.S. Navy was relieved of his duty as the commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia (NTAG Philadelphia) in a change of command ceremony. Cmdr. Winn served in his role of attracting top talent to the Navy since January 2021 and oversaw over 250 civilians and military personnel alike throughout much of the North-Eastern U.S.

“It has been a privilege to serve with all of you! I am proud of all that we’ve accomplished over the past two years, but most importantly I am proud of your endurance, “never-give-up” attitude and professionalism.” said Cmdr. Winn during the ceremony held at Naval Support Activity Philadelphia. The full gallery of photos from the ceremony is available here.

It’s easy to see the military as a faceless organization, but people like Cmdr. Winn reminds us that human beings are at the heart of the Navy. Cmdr. Winn was just a kid from Denver who had dreams of a better life and went out searching for that. After joining the Navy in 1988 and serving three years aboard the USS America (CV-66), Cmdr. Winn then got his bachelor of science in aviation management at Metropolitan State College of Denver and went on to have a long and decorated career in the Navy. Cmdr. Winn received multiple accolades for his service, including two Meritorious Service Medals, Five Navy Commendation Medals, The Air Force Achievement Medal, as well as many other unit and service medals.

They do not make them anywhere like they do in the Mile High city. Maybe it’s because we are closer to the stars, but since its founding in the days of the West, Denverites’ ambition has known no bounds. To see a hometown kid go out and achieve something great is always worth celebrating. Thank you for your service Cmdr. Winn, and every other American in the armed forces who work tirelessly to defend our nation.

Know anyone else that has done something great from or for Colorado? Let us know in the comments below, and stay up to date with 303 Magazine to see all the spectacular things Coloradnans achieve every day.