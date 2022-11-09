Denver Fashion Week (DFW) kicks off this Saturday night and fashion enthusiasts across the Mile High are gearing up for the eight runway shows. The event features collections from local, national and international designers with themes that highlight different aspects of fashion throughout the week — extending from streetwear and sustainability to high fashion.

Visit the official Denver Fashion Week website for more information and to purchase tickets for DFW Fall ’22 here.

Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row Denver will be hosting the official Denver Fashion Week Day Five after-party on Wednesday, November 16 starting at 10:00 p.m. located at 1946 Market St, Denver 80202

The event is free and open to the public!

To reserve a table go HERE or text/call 303-500-7696

About Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row Denver:

Known as a modern, American, gastropub that delivers amazing food, live music, and an elevated nightlife experience. Boasting a from-scratch kitchen, over 30 draft beers, and weekly promotions, Whiskey Row is the new premier venue in Denver.