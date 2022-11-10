If your calendars weren’t marked for Denver Fashion Week already, they will be now. Four Denver Pro Football players have announced they are walking their first runway show during this year’s Denver Fashion Week.

“In a very exciting update to this year’s Denver Fashion Week Fall ’22, four Denver Pro Football players— Bradley Chubb, Kareem Jackson, Jonas Griffith and PJ Locke— will be strutting down the runway for Icon Suit 6 on Tuesday, November 15, during the same show as Meow Wolf’s first-ever runway collection segment

DFW is expecting a big sold-out show. Tickets are almost sold out so make sure to reserve your runway seats today HERE,” says PRIM PR.

Tuesday November 15th marks DFW Day Three. The Lifestyle show will showcase designers from Meow Wolf to Pro Football players. The night will feature a surprise walk by Bradley Chubb, Kareem Jackson, Jonas Griffith and PJ Locke.

PJ Locke is a third-year safety on the Denver Broncos. Locke grew up in Beaumont, Texas and went on to play college football with the Austin Longhorns at the University of Texas at Austin. Locke grew up hearing “You look good, you play good. You play good, they will pay good. They pay good, you will live good.” He said that his interest in fashion sprouted from those conversations with his father. “A stylish outfit provides a boost in my confidence on and off the field,” Locke says.

Kareem Jackson has held the position of safety for the Denver Broncos since 2019. Jackson grew up in Macon, Georgia and went on to play college football at The University of Alabama. Jackson. He was picked by the Houston Texans in the first round of 2010 drafts. Off the field, Jackson is passionate about his fashion choices. He is especially passionate about his extensive sneaker collection, which includes green Swarovski diamond-encrusted Nike Air Force Ones, Louis Vuitton Jordans, white Dior sneakers, and red-hearted black converse.

Jonas Griffith is a second-year inside linebacker for the Denver Broncos, as well as a leading part in their strong defense within the current season. Griffith grew up in Louisville, Ky. Griffith finished his career with six All-American honors, tying the Indiana State program record. When he is not throwing a football, you can find him playing chess and spending time with his family and friends.

Bradley Chubb is an outside linebacker for the Denver Broncos. Chubb is from Atlanta, Georgia and was fifth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. He was selected for the 2021 Pro Bowl and is now in his fifth season with the Broncos. He is a team captain and community leader. Bradley was recently traded to the Miami Dolphins