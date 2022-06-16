“Friends” Pop-Up Experience Launches in Denver Today

“They don’t know that we know they know we know,” but Denver will soon know what The FRIENDS Experience is all about at the pop-up interactive experience opening on June 16. After successful runs in New York City, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas and Phoenix, The FRIENDS Experience finally makes its way to Denver.

Originally created for the show’s 25th anniversary, fans can now celebrate their favorite Friends characters and revisit some of the series’ most iconic moments and scenes with this interactive experience created by Superfly X, Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television Group.

The FRIENDS Experience features 12 nostalgic rooms with memorable scenes from the show including Monica’s kitchen, Central Perk and the iconic Friends fountain from the opening credits.

“We are looking forward to bringing The FRIENDS Experience to the Mile High City,” said Stacy Moscatelli, Co-President and Chief Strategy Officer of Superfly X. “Friends fans in Denver and those visiting the area will be able to step inside the world of the iconic series, relive their favorite moments and celebrate the show unlike ever before.”

The experience begins with the scene from the opening credits at the iconic Friends fountain where you can take a photo with you and your friends on the orange couch. The spaces throughout the experience highlight each of the characters and some of their most memorable aspects including all of Rachel’s hairstyles, tidying up tips from Monica Geller, Pheobe’s guitar and tip station outside Central Perk and Joey’s “could I BE wearing any more clothes” outfit.

The interactive space provides opportunities to explore the show’s history and recreate your favorite moments including peeking around Rachel and Monica’s purple door and kitchen, relaxing in Chandler and Joey’s recliner, or helping Ross with the infamous sofa pivot. And don’t worry, the staff is trained and fully prepared to capture the Insta-worthy photo for you and your friends.

“This show has been around for 28 years now and it has staying power. People know and love it. And now you have this new generation of fans who have been watching it on streaming platforms and has given it a kind of new life,” said Moscatelli. “It’s a really cool opportunity to step into a scene you were once only able to see on the screen.”

Other highlights of the experience include displays of some of the original scripts, the “Letter” Rachel wrote to Ross with the actual words, front and back, a dating timeline of who dated whom, an opportunity to poke ugly naked guy and the Etch A Sketch wall of the original messages that were created by the show’s crew.

To cap it off, of course, the experience ends with a re-created Central Perk with the legendary orange couch. Plus, an onsite Friends retail store featuring exclusive products is open to both ticketed and non-ticketed guests.

“The One in Denver” is located at Cherry Creek West at 2500 East First Ave. Tickets are on sale exclusively at FriendsTheExperience.com/Denver. The FRIENDS Experience will be open in Denver from June 16 through September 5, 2022.

Timed entry tickets are available starting at $32 plus taxes and fees. Specially priced tickets will be available for children, students, military and seniors. Private access tickets are also available for groups of up to six or 10 guests.

The FRIENDS Experience remains “Monica Clean” and plans to continue COVID-19 protocols throughout the space including, but not limited to social distancing, recommending masks and thorough cleaning and sanitization measures.

All photos courtesy of Superfly X.