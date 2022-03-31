Don’t Miss – Elevate Your Denver Fashion Week Experience With Our Official Hotel Partner

Denver Fashion Week (DFW) was born to produce a world-class fashion experience unlike any other in the Mile High City. Created by 303 Magazine, the nationally acclaimed, week-long show takes place April 3-10, 2022 and serves as a collaborative space for designers, hair and makeup artists, boutiques, models and creatives to celebrate fashion. According to Forbes Magazine, “Denver Fashion Week is one of the fastest-growing American fashion platforms.”

If you’re looking to elevate the already highly-anticipated experience, we have news for you. After you reserve a runway seat, book a room with the official DFW hotel partner, Thompson Hotel, for an exclusive 20% discount off your stay. Thompson Denver is downtown Denver’s newest boutique hotel featuring modern designs and luxurious hospitality just steps away from the heart of the city.

“We are thrilled to be the official hotel partner for Denver Fashion Week,” said Amanda Parsons, general manager and area vice president of Thompson Denver. “We are honored to support the city’s leading fashion event that provides a platform for emerging designers, local boutiques and creative talent that differentiate Denver’s fashion scene. Fashion Week is integral to our city’s culture and we’re excited to celebrate our partnership with visitors and locals.”

Denver Fashion Week Private After-Party

And the fun doesn’t stop there. Thompson Denver is home to restaurant and nightlife venues — from the newly-opened Chez Maggy to Reynard Social, a lively sixth-floor lounge overlooking the Rocky Mountains, 16th St Mall and LoDo’s city skyline. Reynard Social is proudly hosting DFW’s private after-party. On Thursday, April 7, all first- and second-row runway seat guests get a complimentary invite to the private event.

After watching Selling Sunet’s Vanessa Villela strut the runway in UK-based designer KolchagovBarba on Thursday, head to Reynard Social for a meet and greet with the show’s designers, models, hair and makeup artists, producers and exclusive guests. It’s that easy — reserve your seat and get free access to DFW’s private after-party where you can enjoy cocktails, music and more.

Click here to reserve your runway seat and here for 20% off at Thompson Denver, or use code “LODO” at checkout.