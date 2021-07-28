History Colorado Center Hosts a Free Concert This Thursday

Join the History Colorado Center this Thursday for the conclusion of the free summer concert series, “Music From Where The Sidewalk Ends.” Beginning at 6 p.m. the museum will not charge, and guests can enjoy happy hour at the on-site café.

The concerts, which take place from 7 to 8 p.m. on the museum’s shaded side porch along 12th Avenue, are open to all, and no advance registration is required. The bright, beautiful museum features more than a dozen exhibits designed to delight visitors of all ages. The final concert in July will happen tomorrow night, July 29, at 7 p.m..