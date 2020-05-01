Chef José Andrés Gives $15K to Boulder Restaurants Donating Meals

Internationally acclaimed Chef José Andrés and his nonprofit World Central Kitchen have donated $15,000 to Blackbelly and Arcana, two Boulder restaurants providing meals to vulnerable communities across Colorado throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

Facilitating this partnership is Conscious Alliance, a Boulder-based nonprofit that brings healthy food to children and families in need, with an emphasis on supporting communities in remote areas and Native American reservations. This network of like-minded artists, musicians, food makers and fans usually gathers donations by hosting “Art That Feeds” Food Drives at concerts and music festivals and partnering with food brands that can yield large quantities of healthy meals. Conscious Alliance will distribute meals prepared by Blackelly and Arcana to locations throughout the state.

READ: 35 Local Food and Beverage Businesses That Are Supporting Healthcare Workers Right Now

Typically, Conscious Alliance distributes an average of 92,000 meals a month to economically isolated and underserved communities in Colorado. Since the coronavirus pandemic hit, it has distributed over 320,000 meals. Since March 16, when restaurants began closing, the 18-year-old organization expanded its reach to include school districts that serve a high rate of students receiving free and reduced lunches. It also started supplying food to drive-through distribution points and food banks. The Action Center, Montbello Organizing Committee pantry, Jeff Co Eats, Community Food Shares and Food Bank of the Rockies all receive donations from Conscious Alliance.

In 2016, President Obama awarded Chef José Andrés with a 2015 National Humanities Medal at the White House for his work with World Central Kitchen. As public health disasters continue to occur worldwide, the organization has expanded its mission and now focuses on feeding hungry communities in the midst of crisis. His organization is also working with Frontline Foods — a national, volunteer-led organization with a chapter in Denver that also donates healthy meals to hospital clinicians. For more information, visit World Central Kitchen’s website.

Click here to learn more about Conscious Alliance, and here to participate in its COVID-19 Response Fund.