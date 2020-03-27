What the Future Holds For Your Favorite Denver Music Venues

As a community, musicians, artists and those employed within the music industry in Denver are all experiencing a unique collective struggle right now. Those of us who rely on shows and concerts, whether as our main act of entertainment or our main source of income, are reevaluating how we connect in the ways that are most valuable to us. Concertgoers and music fans must now make the difficult decision to compartmentalize which artists they can afford to support. On the other hand, many of our favorite artists, local and otherwise, have had to alter the way they connect with their supporters and fans. Entire tours have been canceled, rescheduled or postponed. Locally formed and supported shows that have run without delay for years with strong followings, like the Broadway Roxy’s Weird Touch, have been put off for the first time since they started.

As jobs and careers change in accordance with these trying times, Denver’s formative venues are changing as well. These venues all have rich histories of collective stories to tell as they developed at the heart of the neighborhoods that surround them.

Let’s take it back a little over a century. In the early 1900s, Denver wasn’t much more than a stop on a map for those traveling from the east to the west, or vice versa. But as Denver grew, it literally laid the foundation for its most notable venues to date. Red Rocks, The Ogden Theatre, The Bluebird Theater, and The Fillmore all originally opened within the first two decades of the 20th century. Each of these venues started out with different names and purposes— the Ogden originally serving as a vaudeville and traveling entertainment hub and the Fillmore as a roller rink— and all saw many changes over the era.

In the 1930s, what we now know as Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom began as a notable Jazz club in historical Five Points. The venue housed performances by everyone from Duke Ellington, to BB King, to Tina Turner at its historic location before a name change in 2003 dubbed the venue Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom (& The Other Side.)

Smaller local favorites like The Marquis, Larimer Lounge — which also books Lost Lake and Globe Hall — The Black Box and others only recently established their home in Denver in the wake of the communities built for them by the venues that preceded them. Of the many live music venues that can call Denver their home, we have all found at least one that feels like home to us. But for now, our collective experiences within these venues have been put on pause.

While many shows at larger venues have been rescheduled or postponed until further notice, some tours at small and large venues alike have been canceled entirely. Notices of rescheduled tours at some venues promise the likelihood that the venue may weather the storm we are all experiencing. Still, smaller independent venues are the most liable to changes and closures. Cervantes’ and The Black Box have both recently posted links to their respective GoFundMe campaigns, in hopes to support their staff and continue their legacies when this is over. The Hi-Dive is selling a $50 credit to any future shows in an effort to stay afloat.

Despite the uncertainty, there is still a viable chance that many of these venues may have the opportunity to reopen. We may even see a rising number of smaller DIY venues and collectives finding new beginnings as things begin to balance out again. In many cases, smaller DIY collectives and venues often adapt more easily to rapid change than traditional venues do. Since dealing with the impermanence of space is already an occupational hazard for these spaces, the changes we continue to see may actually provide more opportunities for new music in these areas within Denver in the future.

For now, the best option for music fans in Denver is to offer support where we can. In some cases, this means monetary aid where possible— staying up to date with which venues need what support and how. In others, this may simply mean remaining current with any news from our favorite artists— both local and otherwise.

In any case, while we (im)patiently wait for the future of our favorite gathering places to be dictated to us, our entire concept of what the word “venue” means is not-so-quietly changing. While extroverts everywhere are learning to reevaluate their means of social connection, virtual “spaces” are becoming cultural gathering places.

Many artists and musicians in Denver and across the globe have shifted their focus entirely to their virtual following. Denver favorites— like Midwife— are still planning digital releases of new albums next month. Quite Right Records, a Denver-based house and techno label, held a virtual rave a few days ago. 303 Magazine is still holding its 303 Cover Challenge for local musicians— submissions due April 2.

There are still options, both for musicians and fans. As we continue to develop our understanding of our new virtual “venues,” our horizons will only expand.