Dig Into February – What to Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

Bookmark this page to reference these Denver food events all month long, and let us know in the comments what Denver food events you’d like to see included in Dig Into next month.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

Onefold to Open a Second Location

The Lowdown: Onefold – the Mexican, Chinese and American fusion restaurant — is set to open a second location. The new restaurant will be located near Union Station.

Denver Beer Co. to Open a Third Location

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. is opening a third location near the DU campus. The taproom will open this summer in the former Maddie’s Restaurant and will have a huge patio.

Frozen Matter has Acquired Sweet Action Ice Cream

The Lowdown: Frozen Matter has now acquired Sweet Action Ice Cream as of this past January. The acquisition aims to grow the presence of the brand throughout the nation. But fear not Sweet Action lovers, Frozen Matter has also acquired the recipes and intends to keep business as usual at least through this summer.

Rosenberg’s Stanley Location Extends Hours

The Lowdown: Rosenberg’s Bagels and Delicatessen has announced that its Stanley Marketplace location is extending its hours. Along with the extension, the location will also serve up pizza, sub and cocktails.

Hops & Pie Opening a Doughnut Concept Within Its Taproom

The Lowdown: Hops & Pie is set to open a doughnut concept within its Tennyson taproom. The new concept – Berkeley Donuts – will serve up freshly made potato doughnuts.

Newly Opened

Makizushico Opened in Littleton

The Lowdown: Makizushico – a sushi den – has opened in Littleton. The sushi spot is the creation of One Concept Restaurant Group.

MELTED Opened at The Source

The Lowdown: MELTED, a new dessert bar has opened within The Source Hotel & Market Hall. The concept dishes out sweet treats of cookies, ice cream and Thai ice cream sandwiches.

Snoozes Co-Founder Opened Attimo Winery

The Lowdown: Snooze co-founder Jon Schlegel has opened Attimo Winery situated in downtown Denver. The tasting room offers pours of cocktails, Italian bar bites and a selection of wine.

Honey Elixir Offers More than Just Booze

The Lowdown: Honey Elixir opened its doors in RiNo with a wide selection of beverages and light bites. The bar, owned by Jocasta Hanson, focuses on bringing the mystical to Denver.

Broadway Gardens and Tacos al Chile Join the Ranks of Broadway Market

The Lowdown: Broadway Market has added two new concepts, Broadway Gardens and Tacos al Chile. Both concepts were the brainchildren of chef Jesusio Silva.

Little Owl Coffee Opened in Free Market

The Lowdown: Little Owl Coffee has opened its second location within Free Market. The cafe serves up a simple selection of coffee drinks and pastries from Reunion Bakery.

Lloyd’s Tasty Sandwiches Serves Fasts Bites to Olde Town Arvada

The Lowdown: Lloyd’s Tasty Sandwiches has opened in Olde Town Arvada. Owner Marty Hester aims for the sandwich shop to serve high-quality quick bites.

Archetype Distillery Opened in Historic Broadway Theater

The Lowdown: Archetype Distillery – hailing its name from Archangel Michael and British gin distillers — has opened within the former Webber Theater. The distillery pours house-distilled vodka and gin created from wine grapes.

Grow + Gather Takes Over Former Auto Shop

The Lowdown: Grow + Gather – an urban farm, greenhouse, restaurant and market has taken over the former Bill’s Auto Service in Englewood. Owners Jeff Johnston and George Gastis aim to bring fresher produce to local consumers.

Excuses to Celebrate

February 1: National Dark Chocolate Day

The Lowdown: Grab a sweet treat on February 1 during National Dark Chocolate Day. It is the perfect day to indulge your sweet tooth.

Don’t Miss: If you need a spot to grab some gourmet chocolate, check out Miette et Chocolat.

February 6: National Chopsticks Day

The Lowdown: Delight something on the savory during National Chopsticks Day. The perfect excuse to dive into some noodles.

Don’t Miss: Grab some tasty bites Meta Asian Kitchen, Daughter Thai Kitchen & Bar, One Vietnamese Restaurant or Anise Modern Vietnamese Eatery.

February 9: National Bagels and Lox Day

The Lowdown: Brighten up your morning on February 9 during National Bagels and Lox Day. It is the best combination for a savory breakfast.

Don’t Miss: If you need a great bagel spot, check out Rosenberg’s, these Jewish delis and this list of nine breakfast spots.

February 18: National Drink Wine Day

The Lowdown: Pour yourself a glass during National Drink Wine Day on February 18. The perfect drink to warm up from the chill.

Don’t Miss: Need some new places to sip or grab a bottle? Explore Carboy Winery, Sunday Vinyl or Attimo Winery.

February 24: National Tortilla Chip Day

The Lowdown: Get some crunch in your life on February 24 during National Tortilla Chip Day. Make sure to add on guac and salsa for the perfect bite.

Don’t Miss: Looking for some chips to snack on? Take a peek at La Casa Del Rey, Cilantro and Raquelitas Tortillas.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more

Emily Griffith Birthday Food Drive

When: February 10, 2020, 8 a.m. – 6p.m.

Where: Emily Griffith Campus, 1860 Lincoln St., Denver

The Lowdown: Emily Griffith Technical College presents an Emily Griffith Birthday Food Drive. You can stop into the cafe on the first floor on campus with shelf-stable lunch and snack items to stock the student food pantry and get free soup.

Somali Cooking Class

When: February 13, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Sun Valley Kitchen + Community Center, 1260 Decatur St., Denver

The Lowdown: Sun Valley Kitchen + Community Center hosts a Somali Cooking Class guided by Chef Hamida. You can learn how to create Somali dishes and raise funds for Sun Valley Kitchen. The class is $30 per person online here. You can register by emailing [email protected]

Impact

When: February 16, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton St., Denver

The Lowdown: Help create and handout lunches for those in need at Impact. You can give some time to make a difference in your local community one lunch at a time during the event. Volunteer with a suggested $10 donation here.