The beginning of a new decade can be stressful on just about anyone, even for those living in laid back Colorado. That’s why learning how to relax is so important. Not only does keeping tension at a safe distance improve your overall state of well-being, but it can also help you achieve better sleep. Improved shut-eye at night leads to higher energy levels and boosted concentration skills during long workdays. From enjoying one of the top CBD products to exercising in a beautiful park or listening to good tunes at the Pepsi Center, chilling out in Denver can be a cinch.

1. CBD Merchandise

Whether you are a full-time resident or merely a tourist in Denver, you can always take advantage of the best CBD products for sale. You can depend on the best CBD merchandise for sale to help you manage stress and keep your cool. With a high-quality CBD tincture, oil, vape cartridges and edibles, you can efficiently “chill out,” allowing stress to float away in no time. The most popular CBD items for sale include colorful gummies. Besides being tasty, the colorful treats can help relax a user’s physical and mental states. With such a wide selection of CBD gummies to choose from, it may take a bit of trial and error to decide on your favorite flavor and dosages. Will you prefer to buy a 250 mg jar of multi-colored bears or go all out with a 3000 mg party pack of scrumptious watermelon rings? Maybe you can try a new flavor every day of the week. Whatever the case may be, you can rely on the potent goodies to give you a worry-free state-of-mind.

2. Massages

With so many hours spent at the office and working around the house, you must dedicate some personal time to yourself. One of the best ways of doing so is by treating yourself to a nice massage. The right techniques, like those included in a Swedish Massage, concentrate on soothing a person’s nervous system with smooth strokes. Fortunately, Denver residents can enjoy a Swedish Massage parlor in just about any of the city’s spas. Folks can also use these facilities for meditation, as well as yoga exercises to keep stress away. Both Blue Orchid Massage on Fillmore St. and Lake Steam Baths on Colfax come highly recommended.

3. Public Parks

Don’t forget to spend quality time at one of Denver’s eight different public parks, including City Park. On the grounds, you can soak in the sun and enjoy a game of frisbee golf. Then spend time at a cool café and soak in live music at the Bluebird Theater. Perhaps you will enjoy a movie on the giant IMAX screen at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science within the City Park. Finally, you can always chill out with the family and enjoy seeing exotic reptiles at the nearby Denver Zoo.

4. Coffee

It’s no secret that drinking too much caffeine can give a person the jitters. But enjoying a cup of java in moderation can actually be good for helping your body unwind. Studies have shown that coffee can actually reduce one’s blood pressure, among other benefits in the body. Scientists at Seoul National University have actually found the aroma of coffee can actually boost serenity. So whether you enjoy a cup first thing in the morning or at an outdoor café with friends, coffee can help take weight off your shoulders. Check out The Bardo Coffee House on Broadway, as well as Huckleberry Roasters on Pecos

St.

5. Tea

Coffee is not the only beverage that can help a person unwind, as aromatic tea is quite effective at reducing mental, physical and emotional stress. There is no caffeine, so the drink is ideal for the evenings, especially for those suffering from insomnia. You can enjoy a peaceful night of sleep and wake up feeling completely refreshed. Tasty options include green tea, rose tea, peppermint tea, chamomile tea, lemon balm tea and passionflower tea. Try visiting iN-TEA on Main St, where classes are held on the benefits of teas.

6. Exercise

Whether it is cardio or muscle training, working out your body can relieve stress, as feel-good endorphins can counter your worries. You probably know the natural process as a “runner’s high,” even if it can be experienced on a basketball court or even a surfboard. While exercising, the human mind tends to forget irritants. Rather, it stays focused on the body’s movements in the swimming pool or on the tennis court. Following an exercise routine even increases self-confidence. Just remember to start out slowly and find a perfect pace for your workouts. Local residents seem to like Cherry Creek Athletic

Club on Cherry St., as well as Awaken Bodyweight Fitness on Santa Fe Dr.

6. Yoga

The main principle of yoga is that the mind and the body are connected. It is up to you to find a balance between the two in order to find inner peace. A big part of yoga is breathing techniques to reduce stress. Another part of it is to be kind and compassionate. The next time you are running late for work, the car won’t start, the highway is under construction and your department is over budget, the right yoga poses

can take plenty of weight off your shoulders. Practicing yoga on a daily basis can help keep stress at a distance. A couple of the popular studios are The Freyja Project on Tejon St. and Karma Yoga Center on Pearl St.

8. Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Last, but certainly not least, those who appreciate music can always drive 10 miles west of the city to Red Rocks Park to experience a live show at the world-famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Even if the Beatles or U2 won’t be headlining, you can still enjoy the Colorado Symphony, Ice Cube, Chicago and other performances throughout 2020. There are even educational photo exhibits inside the Red Rocks Visitor Center.