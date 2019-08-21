Denver Fashion Week is Partnering with Cherry Creek Shopping Center for a One-Night Only Runway Show

Denver Fashion Week Fall ‘19 season is still a few months away, but we’re ready for runway season ASAP. In true DFW fashion, we’re doing something we’ve never done before. We’re partnering with Neiman Marcus and Cherry Creek Shopping Center for a one-night-only runway show.

Join us Thursday, September 26 for FASHION IS ART— a special runway presentation of the Neiman Marcus Fall 2019 Trend collection. Hosted by Cherry Creek Shopping Center, the event will kick off with a cocktail reception at 6 p.m. featuring drinks, light appetizers and music followed by a runway featuring luxury designers revealed the night of. Capacity is limited so make sure to get your tickets today! Come for the fashion, leave feeling inspired (and excited) for DFW fall 2019.

This event will benefit Visit Denver Foundation. Photos by Danielle Webster of Garbarini’s Fall 2017 Denver Fashion Week runway.