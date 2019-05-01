Things got a little golder at the Fillmore Auditorium last night, with Santigold bringing her iconic debut album, Santigold, out on a school night. The release has served as the first of three studio recordings that have solidified her as a defining member of this generation’s sound, being followed by 2012’s Master of My Make-Believe and 2016’s 99¢. The songstress looked and sounded every bit as powerful as she ever has, assuring her fans that a decade has only seasoned her craft and aged her self-titled album like a fine nugget of gold.

On April 28, 2008, Santigold hit the scene with her genre-bending smash hits that sky-rocketed her into a household name with one of the more recognizable sounds of our time. Now that over 10 years have gone by, she decided to kick off the albums anniversary 10-stop tour in Denver, with her mile-high friends.

She brought Naeem along with her to warm up her set. The fellow singer indulged the early crowd with a laid back, mellow set complete with dark lighting and seemingly home videos dancing on a giant screen behind him. Just after 9:40 p.m., Santigold, real name Santi White, hopped out and livened up her crowd.

She pummeled the stage true to form in a gold jacket and pants and blonde wig and mercilessly dove into “You’ll Find a Way” before “L.E.S. Artistes,” shattering any belief that the setlist would stay loyal to the albums. “Say Aha” was thrown out next, while the backup singers and dancers moved in synchronicity to Santigold, singing in the middle.

“How many bands don’t make it to Denver because of the roads?” she asked, sparking laughs from her followers and referencing the colder weather that has dipped into our atmosphere the last few days. Vigorous grooving along to tracks like “Anne” and “Unstoppable” generated a heat-wave through the audience, shaking the snowflakes from the shoulders of the bodies moving together like a wave.

Announcing the next song is one they never play, “I’m a Lady” earned a rigorous cheer from the Fillmore, but caused some strife for the singer. “These old songs are hard to sing,” she mentioned with a laugh. “But I like singing that song. It’s some shit to be a lady these days, huh?” “Superman” and “Shove It,” rounded out the remainder of her main set, the latter of which prompted Naeem to join the show again to contribute to the song.

“It’s that time of the show, everybody!” she exclaimed as she hand-picked members of her audience to join her on the stage, making it seem like a standard occasion. “Who wants to come up and jam with us?” Once the participating patrons had assembled, the heavy bass dropped and “Creator” swept up the moment and rocked the room in a loud, rainbow lit dance party.

In with sparkle and out with bang she came and went, but the short set was nothing to scoff at as long as Santigold was the only goal of one’s evening. After the massive crowd of fans had filed off stage, it was obvious so had Santigold, and on came the house lights. A performance like the one last night proved that time has no limit on a good piece of art and that a room will always fill when that art is guaranteed to be played.