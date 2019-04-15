Following Uncorked Reserve — the Denver Art Museum (DAM) annual spring fundraising party held on Friday, April 12 — was Uncorked AFTERGLO. This was the museum’s annual party event celebrating wine and creativity featuring art installations by local creatives, music and artistic treats. This year guests were treated to an exhibition by Jordan Casteel: Returning the Gaze.
AFTERGLO — held inside the Gallagher Gallery in the Hamilton Building — brought out art enthusiasts decked out in vivid cocktail attire for a memorable night of fabulous food and drink pairings, lively entertainment and hands-on creative projects. Guests experienced public art displays and rare access to the inside of one of the DAM’s art galleries at night. The lively evening raised funds to support the museum’s groundbreaking exhibitions and creative programming.
AFTERGLO brought together an equally impressive and fashionable ensemble of guests so we put together some of the eye-catching and memorable looks of the night.
Looking to dress artistic and create visual interest, Morre wore a Kate Spade dress and paired it with Kat Maconie bright heels that completed her look.
Lorna looked chic and elegant in her feather dress by local Denver designer Allison Nicole Designs.
Candice Fairchild looked beautiful in her blue dress that she got off Amazon.
Alla Rubeinstein looked gorgeous as she channeled her inner Russian spy in her Reformation dress.
Erica looked effortlessly elegant in her Wolford Fatal dress.
Highland games competitors and Scottish natives were dressed to impress.
Leslie Mckay stunning floral gown was inspired by the artwork in the Denver Art Museum.
Myra Sanchez was colorful in a Diane Von Furstenberg dress.
Irish native Layla’s love for wool inspired her wool dress that she bought from Etsy.
Rudy and Valerie both looked stunning. They were inspired to be fun and bright for the night.
Inspired by spring, Judy wore a neo-print floral dress which she paired with metallic booties.
Morley was summer-ready in her bright and colorful multi print dress.
Alice wore a stunning red dress that was inspired by Jordans Casteel’s paintings.
Karin looked beautiful in her chic black ensemble.
Emmy-nominated editor Tennille Uithof stunned in one of her back-up Emmy dresses.
Artist, Scott Young, looked dapper in his suit.
Amy and Leonardo looked immaculate in their outfits. Amy wore a Giovanni dress that was exclusively made for her.
All photography by Amanda Piela.
