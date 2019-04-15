Following Uncorked Reserve — the Denver Art Museum (DAM) annual spring fundraising party held on Friday, April 12 — was Uncorked AFTERGLO. This was the museum’s annual party event celebrating wine and creativity featuring art installations by local creatives, music and artistic treats. This year guests were treated to an exhibition by Jordan Casteel: Returning the Gaze.

AFTERGLO — held inside the Gallagher Gallery in the Hamilton Building — brought out art enthusiasts decked out in vivid cocktail attire for a memorable night of fabulous food and drink pairings, lively entertainment and hands-on creative projects. Guests experienced public art displays and rare access to the inside of one of the DAM’s art galleries at night. The lively evening raised funds to support the museum’s groundbreaking exhibitions and creative programming.

AFTERGLO brought together an equally impressive and fashionable ensemble of guests so we put together some of the eye-catching and memorable looks of the night.

All photography by Amanda Piela.