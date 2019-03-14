After being in the festival game for 25 years, Westword Music Showcase has a lot to celebrate and wants to show their fans some love by expanding their lineup. In honor of the anniversary, the showcase announced that their headliners now include CHVRCHES, Jai Wolf and the Knocks — with Two Feet and the Wrecks also added to the ticket. These internationally-recognized names will join the likes of previously announced musicians SHAED, JAUZ, Bishop Briggs, Crooked Colours and lovelytheband for a day of spectacular music in the Mile High City.

As always, the showcase will also highlight some of Colorado’s best local bands — although we may have to wait a bit longer to know what Denver darlings will make the Westword ticket. In any case, these local acts will take the stage at some of Denver’s favorite neighborhood venues honoring the Denver scene.

The all-day event will run from noon to 10 p.m and includes plenty of local food and drink vendors as well as two outdoor stages.

Grab yourself a ticket for the event, going down on June 29 at the Golden Triangle, here.