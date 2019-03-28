Colorado-based pop-rock group OneRepublic is returning home this summer on Monday, August 26 for a show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The performance will feature the Colorado Symphony, according to an announcement made Thursday.

OneRepublic shot to fame in 2007 with their debut album Dreaming Out Loud, which featured the track “Apologize.” Other hit singles by the band include “All the Right Moves,” “Love Runs Out” and “Counting Stars,” the band’s most successful song internationally.

OneRepublic comprises five band members: vocalist Ryan Tedder, guitarists Zach Filkins and Drew Brown, bassist and cellist Brent Kutzle and drummer Eddie Fisher. The band’s full sound and driving beats — multiplied by the force of the Colorado Symphony — is sure to make for an unforgettable event.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 5 p.m. and can be purchased here.