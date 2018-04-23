Whether you’re a new found fan counting down the days until the release of her new album or have been riding Janelle Monáe’s Afrofuturistic wave all along, you can rejoice because the electric lady herself is coming to Denver. Set for July 1 at The Paramount Theatre, the tour is a part of her 26-date North American excursion to promote her newest album — Dirty Computer. Dropping this Friday, the highly anticipated record has been lauded as an awakening for Monáe — who may or may not have come out as bisexual in the video for “Make Me Feel.” In addition, her newest music shakes off her old Gap-flavored commercialism by digging in her heels into her new found self. In her latest singles, she explores her political and sexual identity with a series of beautifully produced music videos backed by an eclectic range of musical influences.

The tour, which will undoubtedly continue the exploration of Monáe’s new found self, is joined by St. Beauty — an Atlanta duo known for their dreamlike R&B. In addition to the announcement, she also released a video for her newest single “I Like That.” Check it out before getting your ticket, which goes on sale May 5 at 10 a.m. here.