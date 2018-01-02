Jefferson Arca’s stage persona Pierre could be pulled off a 1930s vaudeville poster. He is kind of French. His jokes are bad. His mustache, pencil-thin. Arca has been co-operating the Clocktower Cabaret for the past 11 years. Every Thursday night he takes the stage as Pierre for Naughty Pierre’s Burlesque and Comedy Extravaganza. And his classic character and century-old form of entertainment continues to maintain its relevance.

The show started out with 10 or so performers and now rotates over 50 dancers and performing artists such as jugglers, musicians, aerialists and more. The Clocktower Cabaret is home to different show three to five nights of the week from live musical acts to a sexy circus. Arca opened the cozy venue that was designed by artist Lonnie Hanzon with Denver cabaret singer Lannie Garrett in 2006.

On any given Thursday at Pierre’s show you may see a drag queen reinterpret the famous Buffalo Bill scene from Silence of the Lambs, gorgeous belly dancers and man thongs mixed in with classic burlesque stripteases. It’s inventive performances like these and the changing times that helps keep Arca’s old-fashioned character and the show fresh.

“Comedy sways over the years. There was a time period where [comics] were trying to be as filthy as possible and drop as many f-bombs as possible and then it swung back to more conservative Tool Time, safe, family-friendly comedy,” Arca said. “It goes back and forth with the times and the mood, who is running the country, local things— all that figures into any comedian’s [act].”

So when producers and politicians are being outed for sexual harassment like nipple tassels at the end of DD Honeybee’s striptease, outwardly pervy jokes don’t land so well—even in a speakeasy-style basement with flowing drinks and lots of skin.

“Ten years ago, a lot of the stuff we were joking about back then is now sensitive and not funny anymore,” Arca said.”… My character has become more of an older fuddy-duddy guy and less aggressive, less of the creeper shoes.”

Arca wanted to create a cartoon version of the 1930s thin-mustachioed stereotype. Except his jackets are far more flamboyant than a classic black tux. They get increasingly ridiculous as the night goes on until Pierre is wearing a purple fur-trimmed 1700s French jacket on LSD, which comes in handy for a grandma’s vagina joke.

Arca describes Pierre as a buffoon and compares him to Homer Simpson and Al Bundy from Married With Children. His jokes can be cheesy or just don’t really make sense, but that’s what makes his character so endearing. Take for instance when Pierre tries to explain the complexity of gender roles and dating on a piece of paper and gets more and more confused. He says sometimes these jokes can fall flat with foreign tourists. “The bad jokes don’t make any sense to me much less a foreigner,” he said laughing.

Pierre’s cartoonish nature creates a buffer for when Arca takes comedic risks. He’s a spokesman for Deschutes Brewery and in the show he shamelessly promotes the brand in a sequined beer jacket with the mountain logo.

“I’m in America. I’m selling ads. I’m a whore. That could be a nasty Al Pacino line in a ‘70s movie or something really hilarious in a cartoon,” he said. “ So it definitely makes for a little safety net… If I do say something shocking, [the audience is] like ‘What was that? I’m sure he didn’t mean it that way,’ then, ‘Oh, here is another pretty girl!’ and we just move on.”

That juxtaposition of Pierre and the girls is beneficial in a few other ways, too. Arca used to book the dances himself but now lets the performers choose what they want to do. He said it’s “unleashed all their energy and passion and it keeps the show current where my jokes might be corny and old-fashioned.” And Pierre’s offbeat humor serves as much needed comic relief between lacy thigh-highs slingshotting into the air and feather boa leg floss.

“I can feel the steam after some intense numbers and I can tell one joke and hear the exhale in the room,” he said, adding that this is a formula has been around for hundreds of years.

“What we are doing here is not reinventing it and not stealing it, but paying great tribute and breathing life into it,” he said. “Burlesque has really survived over the decades so we have been just one decade out of about 150.”

Clocktower star Prudence DeVilliere has been performing on the small stage for eight years. “I think that entertainment and booze prevails through hard times,” she said, adding that because the artist has creative control it helps the artform maintain its pertinence.

DeVilliere said sometimes she has a personal connection to her performances such as her pheasant feather fan act performed to Gotye’s “Puzzle with a Missing Piece.” While it means something to her, it would be interpreted by the audience much differently.

At times the performers do make subtle statement pieces. A good example of that is one dancer who flirtatiously removes her bulky T-bone steak costume to reveal a corset labeled like a cow diagram with rump, round and flank. As the nation’s attention is focused on sexual misconduct, the piece is funny and timely as she blatantly compares her body to a piece of meat.

“The staff is 90 percent female—the box office, the bartenders, even the kitchen, which is a male-dominated place, so I think we are stacked on positive, progressive, socially active women,” Arca said.

But the goal of Pierre’s show isn’t to be political. Most of the time there is a comedic twist to an act that tackles a serious topic. “If it’s too heavy, you’re gonna have to do it somewhere else,” DeVilliere said. The mood in the 100-year-old Clocktower basement is light and fun as people in the audience sip on martinis, spin clicking noisemakers and exchange “oh-damn” glances with their date.

“There are shootings twice a week, there’s politics every morning and I think people come here to exhale,” Arca said.

All photography by Meg O’Neill.