Two beverage pros from New York and Chicago announced plans to open two bars inside Zeppelin Station — the RiNo food hall opening in early 2018.

Michael Huebner — formerly with Celeste and Revival Food Hall in Chicago — has joined the team as beverage director of Zeppelin Station, and he will be joined by Lana Gailani as bar manager. Gailani previously worked as sommelier and bartender at Hakkasan, Pouring Ribbons and Seamstress NY — all in New York City.

With them comes two new bar concepts in Zeppelin — Big Trouble and Kiss + Ride. Big Trouble will be a darker, moody bar discreetly tucked in the corner of the mezzanine level, and Kiss + Ride will be a more fast, fun atmosphere for guests to grab a drink before catching the train at the 38th & Blake station.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“I’m most excited about jumping into the expanding Denver bar scene,” Huebner said. “With two very different bar concepts inside Zeppelin Station, we’ll be satisfying the needs of the discerning drinker while offering a connection to the local community. Big Trouble will have a dimly-lit, late-night vibe, while Kiss + Ride will be an all-day destination and the perfect spot for travelers and locals.”

For those in the know about these two names, there’s a lot of excitement about them coming to Denver.

“With the two of them leading the beverage program, the bars inside Zeppelin Station will be huge draws for the city, from daytime into late night,” said Justin Anderson, director of hospitality development for Zeppelin Development.

For more information on all the restaurants joining them at Zeppelin Station, click here.

All photos courtesy of Zeppelin Station.