Denver Fashion Weekend (DFW) is back for another season of runway fashion. As with all DFW shows, each season continues to surpass the last and this season promises to be no different. We’ve customized the hair show and changed the format for Saturday night — all to create a newer and more invigorating show and fashion experience.
Below is DFW lineup for this fall’s show. Whether you’re familiar with their work, or brand new to the fashion scene, you’ll remember these names by the end of the night.
Night 1: Local Designers + Boutiques
The first night of DFW will feature some favorite local boutiques and designers. We showcase the best of the best in Denver’s fashion scene.
Jesse Mathes Metalwork / Denver, Co
Royal Outerwear / Denver, Co
Nuorikko / Denver, Co
Velvet Wolf / Denver, Co
John Paul Ataker / NYC – Istanbul
Night 2: Garbarini Presents…
National designer Garbarini will present international designers making their DFW debut. The night will feature four of the top designers in the fashion industry from all over the world; from Australia to New York to California. This is a must-attend show.
Garbarini Presents…
Diane Von Furstenberg / Belgian-American fashion designer
Byron Lars / Oakland, CA fashion designer
Smythe / Designed by Canadians Andrea Lenczner and Christie Smythe
Camilla / Australian fashion designer
Theory / New York fashion designer
Night 3: The Hair Show
The hair show never fails to amaze every audience member in attendance. From updos to floor-length waves to the largest and most artistic hair accessories, the show is the perfect end to the fashion-filled weekend.
Beauty Underground
12 Benefits
Loreal
Scruples
We Salon
Chrystalline
Charlie Price
Redken
TIGI
Vanity Dollz
Obsidian
The cocktail reception will begin each night of the show at 7 p.m., with the fashion show beginning at 9:30 p.m.
Tickets for DFW Fall ’17 can be purchased here. General admission and student tickets are standing room only.
