Denver Fashion Weekend (DFW) is back for another season of runway fashion. As with all DFW shows, each season continues to surpass the last and this season promises to be no different. We’ve customized the hair show and changed the format for Saturday night — all to create a newer and more invigorating show and fashion experience.

Below is DFW lineup for this fall’s show. Whether you’re familiar with their work, or brand new to the fashion scene, you’ll remember these names by the end of the night.

Night 1: Local Designers + Boutiques

The first night of DFW will feature some favorite local boutiques and designers. We showcase the best of the best in Denver’s fashion scene.

Jesse Mathes Metalwork / Denver, Co

Royal Outerwear / Denver, Co

Nuorikko / Denver, Co

Velvet Wolf / Denver, Co

John Paul Ataker / NYC – Istanbul

Night 2: Garbarini Presents…

National designer Garbarini will present international designers making their DFW debut. The night will feature four of the top designers in the fashion industry from all over the world; from Australia to New York to California. This is a must-attend show.

Garbarini Presents…

Diane Von Furstenberg / Belgian-American fashion designer

Byron Lars / Oakland, CA fashion designer

Smythe / Designed by Canadians Andrea Lenczner and Christie Smythe

Camilla / Australian fashion designer

Theory / New York fashion designer

Night 3: The Hair Show

The hair show never fails to amaze every audience member in attendance. From updos to floor-length waves to the largest and most artistic hair accessories, the show is the perfect end to the fashion-filled weekend.

Beauty Underground

12 Benefits

Loreal

Scruples

We Salon

Chrystalline

Charlie Price

Redken

TIGI

Vanity Dollz

Obsidian

The cocktail reception will begin each night of the show at 7 p.m., with the fashion show beginning at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets for DFW Fall ’17 can be purchased here. General admission and student tickets are standing room only.