This weekend spend you can spend your time watching films and drinking great beer. Start your weekend kicking off Hispanic Heritage month at CineLatino, then don your Lederhosen as you get into the German spirit at the 48th Annual Denver Oktoberfest. Later, get spooked by the Asylum Haunted House and then chill while paddling against a sunset on Sloan’s Lake. On Saturday venture to Supernova to experience great digital animation, then get crafty at the Renegade Craft Fair in RiNo. If you are a natural gal, check out the Crunk Curls Festival. Get some great food at the Colorado Honey Festival, Beer, Bacon and Bluegrass, or The Art of Brunch. Get your fitness on at the Glow in the Dark Hike, Race for the Cure, Sloan’s Lake Bike and Brew and Sloan’s Lake Yoga Final Sunday. If none of those tickle your fancy, check out Expecto Bar Crawl, the last weekend of the Calder Monumental sculpture exhibit and more. Whatever you end up doing, go see what fun there is in Denver this weekend.

Thursday, September 21

CineLatino

When: September 21- 2 4

Where: Sie Film Center — 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $70 – $85. Tickets available here

The Lowdown: Start Hispanic Heritage month by joining The Denver Film Society in presenting CineLatino. CineLatino celebrates Latino Cinema for four days. Thirteen titles are available to watch. There is a mixture of documentaries, new and repertory titles that all focus on Latino topic and everyday life. Interactive projects, special events, food and receptions will celebrate the culture.

Friday, September 22

48th Annual Denver Oktoberfest

When: Friday – Saturday, September 22 – 23, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.



Where: 2100 Larimer St., Denver



Cost: Free admission, VIP tickets here

The Lowdown: Oktoberfest is on in Denver. Put on a pair of Lederhosen and enjoy some beer. There will be a brat eating contest and live music. General admission is free, but if you want to experience Oktoberfest in all of its glory, VIP tickets are available for $175. VIP tickets include a T-shirt, an Official Oktoberfest Stein, an authentic German hat and more.

Asylum Haunted House

When: September 22 – October 31, 3 – 4:30 p.m.

Where: Asylum Haunted House — 6100 E. 39th Ave., Denver

Cost: $19.99 Get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your spook on at Asylum Haunted House. Rated in the top 10 Haunted Houses in America by the Hauntworld Magazine, Asylum House is sure to scare even the toughest of people. Asylum will take you on a frightening journey through a torture-filled Gordon Cottingham’s Hospital for the Mentally Insane. Asylum may be too intense for young children and it is advised for 12+.

Sunset Paddle at Sloan’s Lake

When: September 22, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Sloan’s Lake, Denver

Cost: $15 — get tickets here

The Lowdown: Join the Denver Paddle Club in a relaxing paddle to see the sunset. Sloan’s Lake overlooks the Rocky Mountains and is sure to be an amazing sight. Arrive at 5 p.m. to and be ready to paddle out at 5:30 p.m. Reservations are required for the outing.

Saturday, September 23

Supernova Outdoor Digital Animation Festival

When: September 23, 3 – 10 p.m.

Where: Downtown Denver — 14th and Champa St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: For the second year in a row, Denver Theatre District presents Supernova. Supernova Outdoor Digital Animation Festival is an international showcase of digital animation and motion art. Seven hours of digital artwork and animation will be showcased. Supernova is one the most extensive forums in the world.

Renegade Craft Fair in RiNo

When: September 23 – 24 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center — 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public.

The Lowdown: The Renegade Craft Fair features handmade crafts, arts and more. Food, craft libations, DJ sets and shopping is available. This marketplace presents an immersive modern lifestyle event. Art, apparel, ceramics and more are presented to the public.

Crunk Curls Festival

When: September 23, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Where: Auraria Campus — 900 Auraria Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free to attend — RSVP here

The Lowdown: Crowned Girls presents the Crunk Curls Festival. The second annual Crunk Curls Festival allows women of color to come and learn, share and explore their natural hair. It will connect Denver’s communities and showcase local businesses, health and wellness experts, cosmetologists and more.

Colorado Honey Festival

When: Saturday, September 23, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Where: Four Seasons Farmers & Artisans Market — 7043 W. 38th Ave., Wheat Ridge



Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Love honey? Interested in beekeeping? The Colorado Honey Festival is for you. There will be an educational course of beekeeping 101 at noon as well as live music from Black Creek Bluegrass. Don’t forget to try Colorado’s honey and perhaps pick up a jar for yourself.

Expecto Bar Crawl

When: Saturday, September 23, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Colorado State Capitol — 200 E. Colfax Ave., Suit 136, Denver

Cost: $30 cash at the door



The Lowdown: Get magical this weekend at the Expecto Bar Crawl. Admission includes wizarding world themed drinks and a Harry Potter-themed gift. Find out what Hogwarts house you will be sorted into and Immerse yourself into the all things witchcraft and wizardry. Muggles, halfbloods, and wizards are all welcome.

Glow in the Dark Hike

When: September 23, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Chautauqua Park

Cost: Must RSVP — free registration here

The Lowdown: LiveVivacity presents its second Glow in the Dark Hike. Close your summer with a spectacular night. Spend the night hiking and glowing up the wilderness with glow sticks. You will encounter four obstacles along the hike; mental, physical, social and spiritual. Work together with a group to reach the top and enjoy the journey.

Autumn Equinox Market and Celebration

When: September 23, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Alchemy Ritual Goods — 2536 Champa St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Celebrate the Autumn Equinox at the Autumn Equinox Market. Arts, crafts and handmade good will be available. Denver healers, artists, makers and nutrition experts will give their expertise and help foster the community. You can even get your fortune read by a tarot reader.

Beer, Bacon and Bluegrass

When: September 23, 2-7:30 p.m.

Where: Black Shirt Brewing Company, 3719 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Wrap up the season with the last show hosted by the Black Shirt Brewing Company. Try great brews and sample food from Tender Belly as you listen to bluegrass. Scott Slay and The Rail and Bottlerocket Hurricane will perform live.

Sunday, September 24

Calder Monumental Sculpture Exhibit

When: September 24

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens — 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $9.50 – $12.50 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Sunday is the last day available to experience Alexander Calder’s Sculpture installation at the Denver Botanic Gardens. Alexander Calder, an American sculpture artist is one the most influential sculptors of the 20th century. He is known for his fluid bold sculptures. This exhibit features Calder’s sculptures of bolted steel plate using shapes inspired by the natural world.

Yappy Hour

When: September 24, 2-5 p.m.

Where: Recess Beer Garden LoHi, 2715 17th St., Ste 103, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Drink and find a furry friend at the Yappy Hour adoption and fundraiser. Come and enjoy drinks hosted by Recess Beer Garden LoHi, Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Stone Brewing to benefit Denver Animal Shelter. A portion food and drink cost will be donated to the shelter. A silent auction will also be held to help raise funds for Denver animal shelter.

Race for the Cure Denver

When: September 24, 6 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: 50 Steele Street, Ste. 100, Denver

Cost: $35 – $50. Register here

The Lowdown: In celebration for the 25th year, Susan G. Komen Colorado for Race for the Cure presents Race for the Cure Denver. Come and join in the race to help spread awareness about breast cancer and support those who have experienced cancer. Raise funds to help come to the Cure. The Race will be held at a new location, the Auraria Campus.

The Art of Brunch

When: September 24, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe

Cost: Free?

The Lowdown: The return of The Art of Brunch is here. Come and join the Art District of Santa Fe for complimentary brunch and gallery hopping. Multiple galleries and creative businesses will be available to peruse as you enjoy different brunch bites from each one.

Sloan’s Lake Bike and Brew

When: September 24, 2:30-5 p.m.

Where: The West Colfax Improvement District, 3275 W 14th Ave. #202, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Join Little Machine Beer and others to bike around Sloan’s Lake and enjoy great beer. As you bike you can collect stamps that will allow you to get free swag. Each brewery will have an eight ounce beer available for purchase.

Chef and Shucker Oyster Shucking Class

When: September 24, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: Blue Island Oyster Bar and Seafood, 2625 E 2nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $45 Get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get shucking with an oyster shucking class hosted by Blue Island Oyster Bar and Seafood. The class will educate you how to properly wash, shuck, store and prepare shellfish. You will be able to shuck up to 15 oysters as you sip on a complimentary glass of wine of champagne. Learn everything you might possibly want to know about oysters and clams.

Sloan’s Lake Yoga-Final Sunday

When: September 24, 8:30-11 a.m.

Where: Sloan’s Lake

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Join CO Asana Yoga Collective for a 60-minute vinyasa yoga class. Enjoy the great view of Sloan’s Lake while you meditate and perfect your poses. This donation-based class allows you to connect with the nature and community that surrounds Denver. Come five to 10 minutes early to sign a waiver and have your yoga mat ready. You are welcome to bring pets and family.

Denver Startup Week

When: Monday, September 25 3:30 p.m.

Where: Larimer Social — 1427 Larimer St. Denver

Cost: Register here

Colorado Tattoo Convention

When: September 29- October 1, 12-7 p.m.

Where: National Western Stock Show, 4655 Humbolt St., Denver

Cost: $20-$35, tickets available here