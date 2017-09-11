Slowly but surely, the often unpredictable Colorado weather is beginning to shift, which means it’s time to squeeze in as many concerts as you possibly can before Red Rocks and other outdoor venues close for the season. As we approach the middle of September, the Denver concert scene is showing no signs of slowing down. You can celebrate a local band’s album release, see a classic rock legend in action or catch a reggae show at Red Rocks this week as we enter the second half of the month. We have some recommendations for you below, but in the mean time, we’ve compiled a playlist of all our recommended acts for the week.

Monday, September 11

Recommended: Geographer w/ Foxxes, CRL CRRLL @ Globe Hall

The San Francisco indie-pop group Geographer is headed out of The Bay and into the Mile High City to kick off the week on Monday at Globe Hall. Geographer’s music contains elements of electro-pop mixed with some laid back grooves. Denver based indie-rockers Foxxes will be providing direct support alongside Denver electronic musician CRL CRRLL. We always are proud to see our local artists have the chance to open up for national acts, and you have the chance to go and support some great local talent.

Also see…

Jake Miller w/ The Stolen, OptycNerd @ The Bluebird Theater

The Gasoline Lollipops (as part of Film On The Rocks) @ Red Rocks

Venom Inc w/ Goatwhore, Toxic Holocaust, The Convalescence, SmackFactor @ The Marquis Theatre

Tiesto @ Beta Nightclub

Tuesday, September 12

Recommended: Sammy Hagar and The Circle w/ Collective Soul, Andrew Hagar aka Drew Hagus @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Whether you know him from his time in the legendary rock group, Van Halen, or for his solo work throughout the decades, Sammy Hagar is headed to Denver on Tuesday as he brings his band The Circle to Fiddler’s Green. Hagar is known for his piercing vocal chops and his classic rock-n-roll timbre. To make it even better, 90’s rock group Collective Soul is on the bill as well. To round out the evening, Hagar’s son, Andrew Hagar (aka Drew Hagus) will be performing, which reinforces the cliche – like father like son. If you’re looking for a little bit of classic rock, this will be the show to go to.

Also see…

Toad The Wet Sprocket w/ Jonathan Kingham @ The Ogden Theatre

Nickelback w/ Daughtry, Sharman’s Harvest @ Red Rocks

The Shadowboxers w/ Harts @ Larimer Lounge

Iksa Dhaaf w/ Christina Schneider’s Genius Grant @ Lost Lake

Cash’d Out w/ Clownvis Presley @ Lion’s Lair

Avishai Cohen (Evening Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Peter Stoltzman and the Coexistence Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

Stay Wild + More @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Coast Modern @ Globe Hall

Performance High Showcase @ The Walnut Room

Parsonsfield w/ Ian Mahan @ Soiled Dove Underground

Wednesday, September 13

Recommended: HAIM w/ LPX @ The Ogden Theatre

The soft-rock sister act known as HAIM is making their way to Denver and will be providing us with the perfect remedy for getting through hump day. HAIM popped onto the scene back in 2013 with their debut album Days Are Gone and then disappeared only to return in 2017 with their latest release, Something To Tell You. Opening for the ladies of HAIM is former MS MR member, Lizzy Plapinger who is now under the stage name LPX. This will be one badass show and tickets are still available.

Also see…

Chameleons Vox w/ Soft Kill, Echo Beds, Voight @ The Bluebird Theater

Tab Benoit w/ Robby Wicks Band @ The Gothic Theatre

Exmag w/ Modern Measure, Since JulEYE, Mikey Thunder, Jubee @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Mac Lethal w/ Ice C.R.E.A.M., An Hobbes @ The Marquis Theatre

Leather Tramp w/ Madeline Kenney, Goodnight Freeman @ Larimer Lounge

Skrvllz (Album Release) w/ Pretty Mouth, Mystic 5280, Screwtape @ Lost Lake

Cash’d Out w/ Clownvis Presley @ Lion’s Lair

Avishai Cohen (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

Poison Rites w/ Combat Force, Justice Blocc @ 3 Kings Tavern

Jami Lunde w/ Eben Grace @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Storming The Beaches With Logos In Hand w/ Simulators, The Bipedal Approach, Talk Perfect @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Smokestack Relics @ Globe Hall

Face Vocal Band @ Soiled Dove Underground

Ellen Pierce & The Warm Honeys w/ The Lesson Plan, En Tu Oblivion @ Herman’s Hideaway

Thursday, September 14

Recommended: Above & Beyond w/ Seven Lions, 16 Bit Lolitas, Luttrell @ Red Rocks

The English EDM group Above & Beyond will be going above and beyond at Red Rocks on Thursday (see what we did there?). Above & Beyond’s trance style music will have you dancing and partying the whole night. With support from producer Seven Lions, European electronic act 16 Bit Lolitas and San Francisco techno DJ Luttrell, this is sure to be one bass-heavy show. If you can try to snag some last minute tickets, you should.

Also see…

Thundercat @ The Ogden Theatre

Seven Lions w/ Luttrell @ The Gothic Theatre

Cornmeal w/ Poor Man’s Whiskey and Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Through The Roots w/ Gracie Bassie, Lola Rising @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Pullman Standard w/ Implicit Whispers, Nocturne, Compliments to the One, Java Rose @ The Marquis Theatre

Thao (of Get Down Stay Down) w/ Kitty Crimes @ Larimer Lounge

Thelma and The Sleaze @ Lost Lake

Cash’d Out w/ Clownvis Presley @ Lion’s Lair

Emmet Cohen Trio (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

Other Brother’s (Allman Brothers Tribute) w/ Alpha King Knight (Doobie Brothers Tribute) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Sales @ Globe Hall

Najee (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground

EGI w/ Brothers Gow @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Meanr Mynr w/ Astronize, Boogie Lights, Kingloop3y, Blossomn, Moblius, Cool Fleming, Pross @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Friday, September 15

Recommended: Rebelution w/ Nahko & Medicine For The People, HIRIE, DJ Mackle @ Red Rocks

It is no secret that the members of Rebelution love coming to Red Rocks as they seem to return every year, but hey, we’re not complaining. Last year, the reggae band released a live album recorded in our very own backyard at Red Rocks. Rebelution is always known to put on a great show, and we have a good feeling this year won’t be any different. Joining Rebelution will be the multi-cultural band Nahko & Medicine For The People, the Phillipina reggae star HIRIE and DJ Mackle. Treat yourself to an end-of-the-week concert, and grab some tickets.

Also see…

Banks @ The Ogden Theatre

Carbon Leaf w/ Kat Myers @ The Bluebird Theater

Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors @ The Gothic Theatre

Jason Aldean w/ Chris Young, Kane Brown & Dee Jay Silver @ The Pepsi Center

Jesse (Album Release) w/ Miguel Dakota and the Differents @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Other Brothers (Allman Brothers Tribute) ft. Todd Smallie, Bill McKay, Mark Levy, Tori Pater’s “Waiting For Columbus” w/ Alpha King Knight @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Ott & The All Seeing I w/ Supersillyus, HAANA, Mass Relay @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Larissa Vienna and The Strange Album Release Party w/ 21 Taras, Creature Canopy, Discount Cinema @ The Marquis Theatre

XYLO @ Larimer Lounge

Making Movies w/ Pink Hawks @ Lost Lake

Kyle Emerson w/ in/PLANES, Anthony Ruptak & The Midnight Friends @ Hi-Dive

Twiztid w/ Loktavious and Special Guests @ The Roxy Theatre

Kidz Bop @ The Paramount Theatre

Big Dopes w/ Sun Blood Stories, Serpentfoot @ Lion’s Lair

Ed Battle w/ The Jeff Jenkins Duo (Evening Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Quirktett (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Gumbo Le Funque (Evening Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Hooked On Southern Speed w/ Scooter James and The Well, Whiskey Boys, Special Guests @ 3 Kings Tavern

Tracksuit Wedding (Album Release) w/ Rob Drabkin @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Highway50 @ Goosetown Tavern

Leon & The Revival w/ The Barlow, Bear and The Beasts @ Globe Hall

Home Brood Band w/ Joel Dalton @ The Walnut Room

The Derailers @ Soiled Dove Underground

Back To School & Make A Wish Event ft. Slave To The Grind, My Own Summer, The Hits, Rooster, 4 Degrees @ Herman’s Hideaway

The Elegant Plums w/ The Clientele, Lavender Juicebox @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Saturday, September 16

Recommended: The Yawpers (Album Release Show) w/ Jesse Dayton, Extra Gold, The Beeves @ The Oriental Theatre

Colorado’s own acoustic-punk rock band The Yawpers have been on the road in support of their 2017 release of Boy in a Well and are gearing up for a hometown release party at The Oriental on Saturday. The Yawpers provide a unique blend of acoustic style rock and the classic fast-paced tempo of punk. This show will feature multiple acts from Colorado and one from Texas including Extra Gold, The Beeves and Jesse Dayton respectively. Tickets are going quick fast, so grab them while you can.

Also see…

Delbert McClinton w/ Teresa James @ The Ogden Theatre

Youngboy Never Broke Again @ The Bluebird Theater

The Mountain Goats w/ Mothers @ The Gothic Theatre

Lotus w/ Com Truise, Nosaj Thing @ Red Rocks

Kublai Khan w/ No Zodiac, Left Behind, I Am @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Stiff Little Fingers w/ Death By Unga Bunga @ The Marquis Theatre

Tops w/ She-Devils @ Larimer Lounge

Cloud Catcher w/ Urn, Keef Duster @ Hi-Dive

Twiztid w/ SynTrix, DJ Vinnie C and Special Guests @ The Roxy Theatre

Last Chance Texaco w/ Crime City Curs @ Lion’s Lair

Drew’s Blues & Jazz Boogaloos @ Nocturne Jazz

Hail Satan w/ Battle Pussy, Daenerys and The Targarians @ 3 Kings Tavern

Samuel Edgar Band (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

DJ Williams’ Shots Fired (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

The Short Bus Rejects w/ Fun Abuse, Blue Lane Frontier, Flower Crown Me A Queen @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Fantastic Voyage @ Goosetown Tavern

Lady & The Gentlemen w/ Dylan Kishner Band, Easy Lovin’ @ Globe Hall

Mr. Steak w/ Mr. Majestyk’s 8 Track Revival, Mike Masse @ Herman’s Hideaway

Mexican Independence Day Celebration w/ Ceci Bastida and More @ Levitt Pavilion

Chris “Citrus” Sauthoff @ Tuft Theatre

Corky Siegel @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Steve Winwood w/ Cris Jacobs @ Ellie Caulkins Opera House

Flo Rida w/ Macy Kate @ The Bellco Theatre

Sunday, September 17

Recommended: The California Honeydrops w/ Mama Magnolia @ The Ogden Theatre

The California Honeydrops sound like they would have made a great addition to the original Woodstock concert. The bluesy rock band out of Oakland is headed to Denver on Sunday at The Ogden. The California Honeydrops made their way into the scene back in 2008 and have been releasing content fairly regularly. Opening up for the blues ensemble is the soulful group Mama Magnolia, this show will be great for your soul and is worth checking out.

Also see…

Bren Lukens & Jess Sands – Modern Baseball / Lurleen Bren Acoustic @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Afton Showcase ft. Full Circle Blues Band, Card Catalog, ALLan’s ALLey, Mantle, Spy Lady, The Wannabes, Kjaroscuro, Cracked Pot Potters @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Morgan Heritage w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Haken w/ Sithu Aye, Mammoth @ The Marquis Theatre

See Through Dresses @ Larimer Lounge

Sextile @ Lost Lake

Witchtrap w/ Nekrofilth, Weaponizer, Skeid @ Hi-Dive

Maximono @ Beta Nightclub

Micah Schnabel w/ Sour Boy Bitter Girl, The Swindlin’ Hearts @ Lion’s Lair

Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Samuel Edgar Band (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

My New Dad (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Kosha Dillz w/ KNDRX, Corey McCauley, B.Moore, Anville @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Candyrat Guitar Night ft. Antoine Dufour, Ian Ethan Case, Grayson Erhard @ Soiled Dove Underground

Katastro w/ Mouse Powell, Forgotten Roots @ Levitt Pavilion

