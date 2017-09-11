Slowly but surely, the often unpredictable Colorado weather is beginning to shift, which means it’s time to squeeze in as many concerts as you possibly can before Red Rocks and other outdoor venues close for the season. As we approach the middle of September, the Denver concert scene is showing no signs of slowing down. You can celebrate a local band’s album release, see a classic rock legend in action or catch a reggae show at Red Rocks this week as we enter the second half of the month. We have some recommendations for you below, but in the mean time, we’ve compiled a playlist of all our recommended acts for the week.
Monday, September 11
Recommended: Geographer w/ Foxxes, CRL CRRLL @ Globe Hall
The San Francisco indie-pop group Geographer is headed out of The Bay and into the Mile High City to kick off the week on Monday at Globe Hall. Geographer’s music contains elements of electro-pop mixed with some laid back grooves. Denver based indie-rockers Foxxes will be providing direct support alongside Denver electronic musician CRL CRRLL. We always are proud to see our local artists have the chance to open up for national acts, and you have the chance to go and support some great local talent.
Also see…
Jake Miller w/ The Stolen, OptycNerd @ The Bluebird Theater
The Gasoline Lollipops (as part of Film On The Rocks) @ Red Rocks
Venom Inc w/ Goatwhore, Toxic Holocaust, The Convalescence, SmackFactor @ The Marquis Theatre
Tiesto @ Beta Nightclub
Geographer w/ Foxxes, CRL CRRLL @ Globe Hall
Tuesday, September 12
Recommended: Sammy Hagar and The Circle w/ Collective Soul, Andrew Hagar aka Drew Hagus @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Whether you know him from his time in the legendary rock group, Van Halen, or for his solo work throughout the decades, Sammy Hagar is headed to Denver on Tuesday as he brings his band The Circle to Fiddler’s Green. Hagar is known for his piercing vocal chops and his classic rock-n-roll timbre. To make it even better, 90’s rock group Collective Soul is on the bill as well. To round out the evening, Hagar’s son, Andrew Hagar (aka Drew Hagus) will be performing, which reinforces the cliche – like father like son. If you’re looking for a little bit of classic rock, this will be the show to go to.
Also see…
Toad The Wet Sprocket w/ Jonathan Kingham @ The Ogden Theatre
Nickelback w/ Daughtry, Sharman’s Harvest @ Red Rocks
The Shadowboxers w/ Harts @ Larimer Lounge
Iksa Dhaaf w/ Christina Schneider’s Genius Grant @ Lost Lake
Cash’d Out w/ Clownvis Presley @ Lion’s Lair
Avishai Cohen (Evening Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Peter Stoltzman and the Coexistence Trio @ Nocturne Jazz
Stay Wild + More @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Coast Modern @ Globe Hall
Performance High Showcase @ The Walnut Room
Parsonsfield w/ Ian Mahan @ Soiled Dove Underground
Wednesday, September 13
Recommended: HAIM w/ LPX @ The Ogden Theatre
The soft-rock sister act known as HAIM is making their way to Denver and will be providing us with the perfect remedy for getting through hump day. HAIM popped onto the scene back in 2013 with their debut album Days Are Gone and then disappeared only to return in 2017 with their latest release, Something To Tell You. Opening for the ladies of HAIM is former MS MR member, Lizzy Plapinger who is now under the stage name LPX. This will be one badass show and tickets are still available.
Also see…
Chameleons Vox w/ Soft Kill, Echo Beds, Voight @ The Bluebird Theater
Tab Benoit w/ Robby Wicks Band @ The Gothic Theatre
Exmag w/ Modern Measure, Since JulEYE, Mikey Thunder, Jubee @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Mac Lethal w/ Ice C.R.E.A.M., An Hobbes @ The Marquis Theatre
Leather Tramp w/ Madeline Kenney, Goodnight Freeman @ Larimer Lounge
Skrvllz (Album Release) w/ Pretty Mouth, Mystic 5280, Screwtape @ Lost Lake
Cash’d Out w/ Clownvis Presley @ Lion’s Lair
Avishai Cohen (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
Poison Rites w/ Combat Force, Justice Blocc @ 3 Kings Tavern
Jami Lunde w/ Eben Grace @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Storming The Beaches With Logos In Hand w/ Simulators, The Bipedal Approach, Talk Perfect @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Smokestack Relics @ Globe Hall
Face Vocal Band @ Soiled Dove Underground
Ellen Pierce & The Warm Honeys w/ The Lesson Plan, En Tu Oblivion @ Herman’s Hideaway
Thursday, September 14
Recommended: Above & Beyond w/ Seven Lions, 16 Bit Lolitas, Luttrell @ Red Rocks
The English EDM group Above & Beyond will be going above and beyond at Red Rocks on Thursday (see what we did there?). Above & Beyond’s trance style music will have you dancing and partying the whole night. With support from producer Seven Lions, European electronic act 16 Bit Lolitas and San Francisco techno DJ Luttrell, this is sure to be one bass-heavy show. If you can try to snag some last minute tickets, you should.
Also see…
Thundercat @ The Ogden Theatre
Seven Lions w/ Luttrell @ The Gothic Theatre
Cornmeal w/ Poor Man’s Whiskey and Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Through The Roots w/ Gracie Bassie, Lola Rising @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Pullman Standard w/ Implicit Whispers, Nocturne, Compliments to the One, Java Rose @ The Marquis Theatre
Thao (of Get Down Stay Down) w/ Kitty Crimes @ Larimer Lounge
Thelma and The Sleaze @ Lost Lake
Cash’d Out w/ Clownvis Presley @ Lion’s Lair
Emmet Cohen Trio (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
Other Brother’s (Allman Brothers Tribute) w/ Alpha King Knight (Doobie Brothers Tribute) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Sales @ Globe Hall
Najee (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground
EGI w/ Brothers Gow @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Meanr Mynr w/ Astronize, Boogie Lights, Kingloop3y, Blossomn, Moblius, Cool Fleming, Pross @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Friday, September 15
Recommended: Rebelution w/ Nahko & Medicine For The People, HIRIE, DJ Mackle @ Red Rocks
It is no secret that the members of Rebelution love coming to Red Rocks as they seem to return every year, but hey, we’re not complaining. Last year, the reggae band released a live album recorded in our very own backyard at Red Rocks. Rebelution is always known to put on a great show, and we have a good feeling this year won’t be any different. Joining Rebelution will be the multi-cultural band Nahko & Medicine For The People, the Phillipina reggae star HIRIE and DJ Mackle. Treat yourself to an end-of-the-week concert, and grab some tickets.
Also see…
Banks @ The Ogden Theatre
Carbon Leaf w/ Kat Myers @ The Bluebird Theater
Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors @ The Gothic Theatre
Jason Aldean w/ Chris Young, Kane Brown & Dee Jay Silver @ The Pepsi Center
Jesse (Album Release) w/ Miguel Dakota and the Differents @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Other Brothers (Allman Brothers Tribute) ft. Todd Smallie, Bill McKay, Mark Levy, Tori Pater’s “Waiting For Columbus” w/ Alpha King Knight @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Ott & The All Seeing I w/ Supersillyus, HAANA, Mass Relay @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Larissa Vienna and The Strange Album Release Party w/ 21 Taras, Creature Canopy, Discount Cinema @ The Marquis Theatre
XYLO @ Larimer Lounge
Making Movies w/ Pink Hawks @ Lost Lake
Kyle Emerson w/ in/PLANES, Anthony Ruptak & The Midnight Friends @ Hi-Dive
Twiztid w/ Loktavious and Special Guests @ The Roxy Theatre
Kidz Bop @ The Paramount Theatre
Big Dopes w/ Sun Blood Stories, Serpentfoot @ Lion’s Lair
Ed Battle w/ The Jeff Jenkins Duo (Evening Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Quirktett (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Gumbo Le Funque (Evening Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Hooked On Southern Speed w/ Scooter James and The Well, Whiskey Boys, Special Guests @ 3 Kings Tavern
Tracksuit Wedding (Album Release) w/ Rob Drabkin @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Highway50 @ Goosetown Tavern
Leon & The Revival w/ The Barlow, Bear and The Beasts @ Globe Hall
Home Brood Band w/ Joel Dalton @ The Walnut Room
The Derailers @ Soiled Dove Underground
Back To School & Make A Wish Event ft. Slave To The Grind, My Own Summer, The Hits, Rooster, 4 Degrees @ Herman’s Hideaway
The Elegant Plums w/ The Clientele, Lavender Juicebox @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Saturday, September 16
Recommended: The Yawpers (Album Release Show) w/ Jesse Dayton, Extra Gold, The Beeves @ The Oriental Theatre
Colorado’s own acoustic-punk rock band The Yawpers have been on the road in support of their 2017 release of Boy in a Well and are gearing up for a hometown release party at The Oriental on Saturday. The Yawpers provide a unique blend of acoustic style rock and the classic fast-paced tempo of punk. This show will feature multiple acts from Colorado and one from Texas including Extra Gold, The Beeves and Jesse Dayton respectively. Tickets are going quick fast, so grab them while you can.
Also see…
Delbert McClinton w/ Teresa James @ The Ogden Theatre
Youngboy Never Broke Again @ The Bluebird Theater
The Mountain Goats w/ Mothers @ The Gothic Theatre
Lotus w/ Com Truise, Nosaj Thing @ Red Rocks
Kublai Khan w/ No Zodiac, Left Behind, I Am @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Stiff Little Fingers w/ Death By Unga Bunga @ The Marquis Theatre
Tops w/ She-Devils @ Larimer Lounge
Cloud Catcher w/ Urn, Keef Duster @ Hi-Dive
Twiztid w/ SynTrix, DJ Vinnie C and Special Guests @ The Roxy Theatre
Last Chance Texaco w/ Crime City Curs @ Lion’s Lair
Drew’s Blues & Jazz Boogaloos @ Nocturne Jazz
Hail Satan w/ Battle Pussy, Daenerys and The Targarians @ 3 Kings Tavern
Samuel Edgar Band (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
DJ Williams’ Shots Fired (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
The Short Bus Rejects w/ Fun Abuse, Blue Lane Frontier, Flower Crown Me A Queen @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Fantastic Voyage @ Goosetown Tavern
Lady & The Gentlemen w/ Dylan Kishner Band, Easy Lovin’ @ Globe Hall
Mr. Steak w/ Mr. Majestyk’s 8 Track Revival, Mike Masse @ Herman’s Hideaway
Mexican Independence Day Celebration w/ Ceci Bastida and More @ Levitt Pavilion
Chris “Citrus” Sauthoff @ Tuft Theatre
Corky Siegel @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Steve Winwood w/ Cris Jacobs @ Ellie Caulkins Opera House
Flo Rida w/ Macy Kate @ The Bellco Theatre
Sunday, September 17
Recommended: The California Honeydrops w/ Mama Magnolia @ The Ogden Theatre
The California Honeydrops sound like they would have made a great addition to the original Woodstock concert. The bluesy rock band out of Oakland is headed to Denver on Sunday at The Ogden. The California Honeydrops made their way into the scene back in 2008 and have been releasing content fairly regularly. Opening up for the blues ensemble is the soulful group Mama Magnolia, this show will be great for your soul and is worth checking out.
Also see…
Bren Lukens & Jess Sands – Modern Baseball / Lurleen Bren Acoustic @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Afton Showcase ft. Full Circle Blues Band, Card Catalog, ALLan’s ALLey, Mantle, Spy Lady, The Wannabes, Kjaroscuro, Cracked Pot Potters @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Morgan Heritage w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Haken w/ Sithu Aye, Mammoth @ The Marquis Theatre
See Through Dresses @ Larimer Lounge
Sextile @ Lost Lake
Witchtrap w/ Nekrofilth, Weaponizer, Skeid @ Hi-Dive
Maximono @ Beta Nightclub
Micah Schnabel w/ Sour Boy Bitter Girl, The Swindlin’ Hearts @ Lion’s Lair
Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Samuel Edgar Band (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
My New Dad (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Kosha Dillz w/ KNDRX, Corey McCauley, B.Moore, Anville @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Candyrat Guitar Night ft. Antoine Dufour, Ian Ethan Case, Grayson Erhard @ Soiled Dove Underground
Katastro w/ Mouse Powell, Forgotten Roots @ Levitt Pavilion
