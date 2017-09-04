Welcome to September. Can you think of a better way to start off a month than with an extra long weekend and a sh*t-load of shows? We can’t, so let’s keep the party going. If you’re looking to dive into some Denver concert escapades, check out any one of the 100 + shows happening this week. As always, we’ve got a little something for everyone.

Monday, September 4

Recommended: Foreigner w/ Cheap Trick, Jason Bonham’s Led Zepplin Experience @ Red Rocks

The jukebox heroes are coming to Red Rocks. Classic rock legends Foreigner and Cheap Trick will be bringing their hits to Morrison. Foreigner rose to fame in the late ’70s and ’80s and is known for their recognizable hits such as “Cold As Ice,” “Feels Like The First Time” and “I Want To Know What Love Is.” Jason Bonham, the son of Led Zepplin’s late drummer, John Bonham, will be joining the two classic acts in the show. Bonham will be honoring his father’s band and the legacy they left behind. This show should be a great trip down memory lane.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Capsize w/ Tigerwine, Saints of Never After, At Your Worst @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

The Fall of Troy w/ Old Sport, Sea Of Teeth, Comrads @ The Marquis Theatre

Clown Vomit w/ Giardia. Hellgrammites, Village Idiot @ Lost Lake

Weedeater w/ The Atomic Bitchwax, Telekinetic Yeti, Tricoma @ Hi-Dive

Boulder Sound Lab w/ Guava Seed @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Tuesday, September 5

Recommended: Lil Yachty w/ Sailing Team, Evander Griim, Nicky D’s @ The Ogden Theatre

Lil Yachty was one of those artists that exploded in 2017. The rapper went from releasing his own music on his laptop to performing to audiences across the country in a matter of months. On Tuesday, Lil Yachty is bringing his tunes to The Ogden. Yachty released his third album Teenage Emotions back in May and is touring in support of this release. Joining Lil Yachty are fellow rap artists Evander Griim and Nicky D’s.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Chris Tomlin and Friends w/ Steven Curtis Chapman, Mac Powell, Brandon Heath, Ellie Holcomb, Pat Barrett and More @ Red Rocks

Perturbator w/ Church Fire, EVP @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Wilsen w/ Corsicana, Avifauna @ Larimer Lounge

Conner Youngblood @ Lost Lake

Wycliffe Gordon (Two Late Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

Ophelia’s Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy and His Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Southern Avenue w/ Emma Mayes & The Hip @ Globe Hall

Wednesday, September 6

Recommended: Mary J. Blige w/ Lalah Hathaway @ The Bellco Theatre

Denver has the chance to experience the powerful Mary J. Blige when she brings her tour to the heart of downtown at The Bellco Theatre. Upon her first release of What’s The 411? in 1992, Blige took the r&b world by storm and has been releasing content ever since. In April of this year, Blige returned to the scene with her release of Strength Of A Woman. Soul singer Lalah Hathaway will be joining Blige as they visit the Mile High City. Tickets are still available, so grab them while you can.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Foster The People @ The Ogden Theatre

Chris Tomlin @ Red Rocks

SZA w/ Smino, Ravyn Lenae @ The Gothic Theatre

Plini w/ David Maxim Micic, Nic Johnston, The Arturo Complex @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Trae Tha Truth w/ Scotty ATL, RicoLaw, A-Meazy, DNA, DJ K-Tone @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

AJJ w/ The Homeless Gospel Choir @ The Marquis TheatreKristin Diable w/ Jack Grelle, Matt Rouch @ Larimer Lounge

The Octopus Project w/ Eyebeams. Curta @ Hi-Dive

Sir NoFace Lives Tour @ The Paramount Theatre

Wycliffe Gordon (Two Evening Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

Jeff Hamilton, Akiko Tsuruga & Graham Dechter @ Nocturne Jazz

Alex Heffron Trio @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

DJ Em Karaoke (Every Wednesday) @ Goosetown Tavern

The Hotelier w/ Thick Business, Overslept @ Globe Hall

Matt Costa w/ Seth Doud @ Soiled Dove Underground

Tony Macapline @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Al!ce w/ Faces Under The Mirror, White Dwarf, Running With Scissors @ Herman’s Hideaway

Thursday, September 7

Recommended: Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit w/ Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls, Amanda Shires @ Red Rocks

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit are headed to Red Rocks on Thursday for a night of southern rock music. Isbell is known to put on an emotional, genuine and memorable show. Three years ago, Isbell performed at The Bluebird Theater and headlined Red Rocks two years in a row. Joining the bill are folk rockers Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, and Isbell’s own wife Amanda Shires. Join Isbell and company for what will be a memorable night on the Rocks.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Too Many Zooz w/ Mikey Thunder @ The Bluebird Theater

Jimmy Herring and The Invisible Whip w/ Oz Noy & Ozone Squeeze @ The Gothic Theatre

Authority Zero w/ The Supervillains, The Breachers, All Waffle Trick, Jon Gazi @ Summit Music Hall

Ben Marshal Band w/ McKay Brothers Trio @ Cervantes’ Other Side

The Living End w/ In The Whale, King Rat @ The Marquis Theatre

William Clark Green w/ Birch Street @ Larimer Lounge

Sego @ Lost Lake

Fuk Cancer Benefit ft. SIR, Soft Lit, DJs Sloan and Mike Deez @ Hi-Dive

Botnek @ Beta Nightclub

Inquisition @ The Roxy Theatre

Monica and Keyshia Cole @ The Paramount Theatre

Forever 27 – A Tribute to Legends Lost @ The Oriental Theatre

Mr. Atomic w/ Red Marx @ Lion’s Lair

Kenny Warren Trio ft. Dave Devine and Shane Endsley @ Dazzle Jazz

Jeff Hamilton, Akiko Tsuruga & Graham Dechter @ Nocturne Jazz

Jukebox Spiders @ 3 Kings Tavern

Ancient Elk w/ Wild High, Palo Santo @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Mungion w/ King Friday The 13th @ Globe Hall

ENJI w/ Limbless, Infinite Empire, Liquid Titanium @ Herman’s Hideaway

Animal Ace w/ Chando, Surprisinglysimple @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Friday, September 8

Recommended: OneRepublic w/ Fitz & The Tantrums, James Arthur @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Denver natives OneRepublic are returning home for a two night run at Fiddler’s Green as a stop on the 2017 “Honda Civic Tour.” With their diverse repertoire of songs, OneRepublic never fails to make the audience feel alive. The Denver pop-rock group have produced a number of chart-topping hits across the years and celebrated a new album in 2016. With support from fellow pop-rockers Fitz & The Tantrums and James Arthur, this show will be the perfect way to end the work week.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Epica w/ Lacuna Coil, Insomnium, Elantris @ The Ogden Theatre

Too Many Zooz w/ Jayce @ The Bluebird Theater

Tiger Army w/ Dave Hause & The Mermaid, Amigo The Devil @ The Gothic Theatre

STS9 w/ Nightmares On Wax, El Ten Eleven, Moon Boots @ Red Rocks

Armors w/ Smoke Season, The Patternist @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Todd Sheaffer of Railroad Earth and Dead Floyd w/ Al Holliday & The East Side Rhythm Band (Patio Set) @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Dale Watson w/ Kerry Pastine and the Crime Scene @ The Marquis Theatre

Motion Trap (Album Release) w/ Get Along, Time Scale, Decollage (DJ Set) @ Larimer Lounge

Berated w/ Chemical X, Depths of Dementia, E/M/P @ Lost Lake

Altas w/ Rowboat, Emerald Siam @ Hi-Dive

Virtual Riot + Barely Alive w/ Tyro @ Beta Nightclub

Bark Wilson @ Lion’s Lair

Brewer & Shipley w/ Star Belle @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Myra Warren & Ellyn Rucker (Evening Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Corea’n Mayhem (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Purple Squirrel (After Dark Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Midland @ Grizzly Rose

Zippers w/ The Blaqckeyed Saints, The Stickups @ 3 Kings Tavern

The Gladiators ft. Droop Lion w/ Judge Roughneck, DJ Imeh @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

The Blind Spots w/ SYCDVK @ Goosetown Tavern

Silver and Smoke (EP Release) w/ This Side of Paradise, Paul Whitacre @ Globe Hall

Morning Bear w/ The Denver Nexus Project, Wild Humans, Grace Clark @ The Walnut Room

2017 Gospel Jazz Explosion Concert ft. Ron McMillon, Gregory Goodloe @ Soiled Dove Underground

Lauren Michaels Band w/ Hallie Spoor, Sunshine James, GypsyWhiskey, Bad Bunnies @ Herman’s Hideaway

Pandas and People w/ Chimney Choir @ Levitt Pavilion

Saturday, September 9

Recommended: STS9 w/ Michal Menert, sub-ID, Richard Devine @ Red Rocks

Call it the hat-trick of the music industry, STS9 is gearing up for a three-night run at Red Rocks this year. The electro-rock group has been around since the turn of the century, and we’re excited to see them return to the Red Rocks stage. STS9, or Sound Tribe Sector 9, are regulars at Red Rocks and this year they are joined by Michal Menert, sub-ID and Richard Devine. You have three chances to catch this show, so don’t miss out.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Jethro Tull’s Martin Barre @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Seu Jorge @ The Ogden Theatre

Grieves w/ deM atlaS, Klassick @ The Bluebird Theater

D.R.I. w/ Deathwish, Clusterfux @ The Gothic Theatre

OneRepublic w/ Fitz & The Tantrums, James Arthur @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

X w/ Skating Polly @ Summit Music Hall

The Nth Power & Ghost-Note ft. MonoNeon w/ SpinRad (Patio Set) @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Exodus w/ Axeslasher, Legion of Death @ The Marquis Theatre

Thoughtpilot w/ In The Variant, Pennysick @ Larimer Lounge

Tony Goffredi (EP Release) w/ Lazer and Levi, Emily Shreve, Trevor Toms @ Lost Lake

Two Friends @ Beta Nightclub

Music + Art = Miracles @ The Oriental Theatre

Kangaroo Ali @ Lion’s Lair

The Denver Jazz Orchestra (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Delta Sonics (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Matt Skellenger – Matt Reid Duo (Late Night) @ Nocturne Jazz

Drew’s Blues & Jazz Boogaloos (Evening Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Still Stompers (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern

Cocordion w/ EVP, Hair Club, Coo Coo Bad Brains @ Globe Hall

Velvet Winter w/ HILL, Citra, Capper and Friends, COLES WHALEN @ Herman’s Hideaway

Jonathan Tyler w/ School Of Rock @ Levitt Pavilion

Julia Hayes w/ Paul Warburton, Steve Kovalcheck @ Tuft Theatre

Sunday, September 10

Recommended: Wheelchair Sports Camp @ Hi-Dive

Local talent, social activism and fire beats – those three things can be used to get insight into the local hip-hop group Wheelchair Sports Camp. They will be headlining The Hi-Dive as a stop on their international 3 Amigas Tour. Wheelchair Sports Camp, led by MC Kalyn Heffernan, has been moving up in the Colorado music scene over the years and are worth checking out. Catch them for one of their hometown tour stops at The Hi-Dive.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Grieves w/ Sole, Kruza Kid @ The Bluebird Theater

STS9 w/ TroyBoi, LTJ Bukem ft. Armanni Reign, Soul Clap @ Red Rocks

Dryjacket w/ Sundressed, The Visitors, Tolstoy @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Bretman Rock @ The Marquis Theatre

Spawnbreezie w/ New Kingston, Zach Goplen & Mark LeBlanc of Project 432 @ The Marquis Theatre

Clownvis Presley @ Larimer Lounge

Jonny Land @ The Arvada Center

Territorio Liberado Denver Metro Sanctuary Coalition Benefit Show ft. Roka Hueka, Los Mocochetes, Atlas, Cheap Perfume, Wild Lives, Roots Rice And Beans, Church Fire, Mirror Fears @ Lost Lake

Spit Factory Showcase @ The Roxy Theatre

Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Analogue Hero (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Still Stompers (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Tearns and Rain (Blues and Jazz Tribute DJ) @ Goosetown Tavern

Heather Maloney w/ John Common @ The Walnut Room

Over The Rhine @ Soiled Dove Underground

Operation Water Well Fundraiser ft. Theo Wilson, Mr. GBlaze, Mawule @ Herman’s Hideaway

Humming House w/ Treehouse Sanctum @ Levitt Pavilion

Pierre Bensusan @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

