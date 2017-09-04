Welcome to September. Can you think of a better way to start off a month than with an extra long weekend and a sh*t-load of shows? We can’t, so let’s keep the party going. If you’re looking to dive into some Denver concert escapades, check out any one of the 100 + shows happening this week. As always, we’ve got a little something for everyone.
Monday, September 4
Recommended: Foreigner w/ Cheap Trick, Jason Bonham’s Led Zepplin Experience @ Red Rocks
The jukebox heroes are coming to Red Rocks. Classic rock legends Foreigner and Cheap Trick will be bringing their hits to Morrison. Foreigner rose to fame in the late ’70s and ’80s and is known for their recognizable hits such as “Cold As Ice,” “Feels Like The First Time” and “I Want To Know What Love Is.” Jason Bonham, the son of Led Zepplin’s late drummer, John Bonham, will be joining the two classic acts in the show. Bonham will be honoring his father’s band and the legacy they left behind. This show should be a great trip down memory lane.
Also see…
Capsize w/ Tigerwine, Saints of Never After, At Your Worst @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
The Fall of Troy w/ Old Sport, Sea Of Teeth, Comrads @ The Marquis Theatre
Clown Vomit w/ Giardia. Hellgrammites, Village Idiot @ Lost Lake
Weedeater w/ The Atomic Bitchwax, Telekinetic Yeti, Tricoma @ Hi-Dive
Boulder Sound Lab w/ Guava Seed @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Tuesday, September 5
Recommended: Lil Yachty w/ Sailing Team, Evander Griim, Nicky D’s @ The Ogden Theatre
Lil Yachty was one of those artists that exploded in 2017. The rapper went from releasing his own music on his laptop to performing to audiences across the country in a matter of months. On Tuesday, Lil Yachty is bringing his tunes to The Ogden. Yachty released his third album Teenage Emotions back in May and is touring in support of this release. Joining Lil Yachty are fellow rap artists Evander Griim and Nicky D’s.
Also see…
Chris Tomlin and Friends w/ Steven Curtis Chapman, Mac Powell, Brandon Heath, Ellie Holcomb, Pat Barrett and More @ Red Rocks
Perturbator w/ Church Fire, EVP @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Wilsen w/ Corsicana, Avifauna @ Larimer Lounge
Conner Youngblood @ Lost Lake
Wycliffe Gordon (Two Late Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
Ophelia’s Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy and His Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Southern Avenue w/ Emma Mayes & The Hip @ Globe Hall
Wednesday, September 6
Recommended: Mary J. Blige w/ Lalah Hathaway @ The Bellco Theatre
Denver has the chance to experience the powerful Mary J. Blige when she brings her tour to the heart of downtown at The Bellco Theatre. Upon her first release of What’s The 411? in 1992, Blige took the r&b world by storm and has been releasing content ever since. In April of this year, Blige returned to the scene with her release of Strength Of A Woman. Soul singer Lalah Hathaway will be joining Blige as they visit the Mile High City. Tickets are still available, so grab them while you can.
Also see…
Foster The People @ The Ogden Theatre
Chris Tomlin @ Red Rocks
SZA w/ Smino, Ravyn Lenae @ The Gothic Theatre
Plini w/ David Maxim Micic, Nic Johnston, The Arturo Complex @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Trae Tha Truth w/ Scotty ATL, RicoLaw, A-Meazy, DNA, DJ K-Tone @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
AJJ w/ The Homeless Gospel Choir @ The Marquis TheatreKristin Diable w/ Jack Grelle, Matt Rouch @ Larimer Lounge
The Octopus Project w/ Eyebeams. Curta @ Hi-Dive
Sir NoFace Lives Tour @ The Paramount Theatre
Wycliffe Gordon (Two Evening Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
Jeff Hamilton, Akiko Tsuruga & Graham Dechter @ Nocturne Jazz
Alex Heffron Trio @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
DJ Em Karaoke (Every Wednesday) @ Goosetown Tavern
The Hotelier w/ Thick Business, Overslept @ Globe Hall
Matt Costa w/ Seth Doud @ Soiled Dove Underground
Tony Macapline @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Al!ce w/ Faces Under The Mirror, White Dwarf, Running With Scissors @ Herman’s Hideaway
Thursday, September 7
Recommended: Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit w/ Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls, Amanda Shires @ Red Rocks
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit are headed to Red Rocks on Thursday for a night of southern rock music. Isbell is known to put on an emotional, genuine and memorable show. Three years ago, Isbell performed at The Bluebird Theater and headlined Red Rocks two years in a row. Joining the bill are folk rockers Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, and Isbell’s own wife Amanda Shires. Join Isbell and company for what will be a memorable night on the Rocks.
Also see…
Too Many Zooz w/ Mikey Thunder @ The Bluebird Theater
Jimmy Herring and The Invisible Whip w/ Oz Noy & Ozone Squeeze @ The Gothic Theatre
Authority Zero w/ The Supervillains, The Breachers, All Waffle Trick, Jon Gazi @ Summit Music Hall
Ben Marshal Band w/ McKay Brothers Trio @ Cervantes’ Other Side
The Living End w/ In The Whale, King Rat @ The Marquis Theatre
William Clark Green w/ Birch Street @ Larimer Lounge
Sego @ Lost Lake
Fuk Cancer Benefit ft. SIR, Soft Lit, DJs Sloan and Mike Deez @ Hi-Dive
Botnek @ Beta Nightclub
Inquisition @ The Roxy Theatre
Monica and Keyshia Cole @ The Paramount Theatre
Forever 27 – A Tribute to Legends Lost @ The Oriental Theatre
Mr. Atomic w/ Red Marx @ Lion’s Lair
Kenny Warren Trio ft. Dave Devine and Shane Endsley @ Dazzle Jazz
Jeff Hamilton, Akiko Tsuruga & Graham Dechter @ Nocturne Jazz
Jukebox Spiders @ 3 Kings Tavern
Ancient Elk w/ Wild High, Palo Santo @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Mungion w/ King Friday The 13th @ Globe Hall
ENJI w/ Limbless, Infinite Empire, Liquid Titanium @ Herman’s Hideaway
Animal Ace w/ Chando, Surprisinglysimple @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Friday, September 8
Recommended: OneRepublic w/ Fitz & The Tantrums, James Arthur @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Denver natives OneRepublic are returning home for a two night run at Fiddler’s Green as a stop on the 2017 “Honda Civic Tour.” With their diverse repertoire of songs, OneRepublic never fails to make the audience feel alive. The Denver pop-rock group have produced a number of chart-topping hits across the years and celebrated a new album in 2016. With support from fellow pop-rockers Fitz & The Tantrums and James Arthur, this show will be the perfect way to end the work week.
Also see…
Epica w/ Lacuna Coil, Insomnium, Elantris @ The Ogden Theatre
Too Many Zooz w/ Jayce @ The Bluebird Theater
Tiger Army w/ Dave Hause & The Mermaid, Amigo The Devil @ The Gothic Theatre
STS9 w/ Nightmares On Wax, El Ten Eleven, Moon Boots @ Red Rocks
Armors w/ Smoke Season, The Patternist @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Todd Sheaffer of Railroad Earth and Dead Floyd w/ Al Holliday & The East Side Rhythm Band (Patio Set) @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Dale Watson w/ Kerry Pastine and the Crime Scene @ The Marquis Theatre
Motion Trap (Album Release) w/ Get Along, Time Scale, Decollage (DJ Set) @ Larimer Lounge
Berated w/ Chemical X, Depths of Dementia, E/M/P @ Lost Lake
Altas w/ Rowboat, Emerald Siam @ Hi-Dive
Virtual Riot + Barely Alive w/ Tyro @ Beta Nightclub
Bark Wilson @ Lion’s Lair
Brewer & Shipley w/ Star Belle @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Myra Warren & Ellyn Rucker (Evening Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Corea’n Mayhem (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Purple Squirrel (After Dark Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Midland @ Grizzly Rose
Zippers w/ The Blaqckeyed Saints, The Stickups @ 3 Kings Tavern
The Gladiators ft. Droop Lion w/ Judge Roughneck, DJ Imeh @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
The Blind Spots w/ SYCDVK @ Goosetown Tavern
Silver and Smoke (EP Release) w/ This Side of Paradise, Paul Whitacre @ Globe Hall
Morning Bear w/ The Denver Nexus Project, Wild Humans, Grace Clark @ The Walnut Room
2017 Gospel Jazz Explosion Concert ft. Ron McMillon, Gregory Goodloe @ Soiled Dove Underground
Lauren Michaels Band w/ Hallie Spoor, Sunshine James, GypsyWhiskey, Bad Bunnies @ Herman’s Hideaway
Pandas and People w/ Chimney Choir @ Levitt Pavilion
Saturday, September 9
Recommended: STS9 w/ Michal Menert, sub-ID, Richard Devine @ Red Rocks
Call it the hat-trick of the music industry, STS9 is gearing up for a three-night run at Red Rocks this year. The electro-rock group has been around since the turn of the century, and we’re excited to see them return to the Red Rocks stage. STS9, or Sound Tribe Sector 9, are regulars at Red Rocks and this year they are joined by Michal Menert, sub-ID and Richard Devine. You have three chances to catch this show, so don’t miss out.
Also see…
Jethro Tull’s Martin Barre @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Seu Jorge @ The Ogden Theatre
Grieves w/ deM atlaS, Klassick @ The Bluebird Theater
D.R.I. w/ Deathwish, Clusterfux @ The Gothic Theatre
OneRepublic w/ Fitz & The Tantrums, James Arthur @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
X w/ Skating Polly @ Summit Music Hall
The Nth Power & Ghost-Note ft. MonoNeon w/ SpinRad (Patio Set) @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Exodus w/ Axeslasher, Legion of Death @ The Marquis Theatre
Thoughtpilot w/ In The Variant, Pennysick @ Larimer Lounge
Tony Goffredi (EP Release) w/ Lazer and Levi, Emily Shreve, Trevor Toms @ Lost Lake
Two Friends @ Beta Nightclub
Music + Art = Miracles @ The Oriental Theatre
Kangaroo Ali @ Lion’s Lair
The Denver Jazz Orchestra (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Delta Sonics (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Matt Skellenger – Matt Reid Duo (Late Night) @ Nocturne Jazz
Drew’s Blues & Jazz Boogaloos (Evening Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Still Stompers (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern
Cocordion w/ EVP, Hair Club, Coo Coo Bad Brains @ Globe Hall
Velvet Winter w/ HILL, Citra, Capper and Friends, COLES WHALEN @ Herman’s Hideaway
Jonathan Tyler w/ School Of Rock @ Levitt Pavilion
Julia Hayes w/ Paul Warburton, Steve Kovalcheck @ Tuft Theatre
Sunday, September 10
Recommended: Wheelchair Sports Camp @ Hi-Dive
Local talent, social activism and fire beats – those three things can be used to get insight into the local hip-hop group Wheelchair Sports Camp. They will be headlining The Hi-Dive as a stop on their international 3 Amigas Tour. Wheelchair Sports Camp, led by MC Kalyn Heffernan, has been moving up in the Colorado music scene over the years and are worth checking out. Catch them for one of their hometown tour stops at The Hi-Dive.
Also see…
Grieves w/ Sole, Kruza Kid @ The Bluebird Theater
STS9 w/ TroyBoi, LTJ Bukem ft. Armanni Reign, Soul Clap @ Red Rocks
Dryjacket w/ Sundressed, The Visitors, Tolstoy @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Bretman Rock @ The Marquis Theatre
Spawnbreezie w/ New Kingston, Zach Goplen & Mark LeBlanc of Project 432 @ The Marquis Theatre
Clownvis Presley @ Larimer Lounge
Jonny Land @ The Arvada Center
Territorio Liberado Denver Metro Sanctuary Coalition Benefit Show ft. Roka Hueka, Los Mocochetes, Atlas, Cheap Perfume, Wild Lives, Roots Rice And Beans, Church Fire, Mirror Fears @ Lost Lake
Spit Factory Showcase @ The Roxy Theatre
Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Analogue Hero (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Still Stompers (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Tearns and Rain (Blues and Jazz Tribute DJ) @ Goosetown Tavern
Heather Maloney w/ John Common @ The Walnut Room
Over The Rhine @ Soiled Dove Underground
Operation Water Well Fundraiser ft. Theo Wilson, Mr. GBlaze, Mawule @ Herman’s Hideaway
Humming House w/ Treehouse Sanctum @ Levitt Pavilion
Pierre Bensusan @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
