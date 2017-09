09/15/2017 – Banks @ The Ogden – Denver, CO

Banks mysteriously dark allure dominated the sound waves of The Ogden Friday night. The theater became dark and ominous as we waited for Banks. She entered the staged draped in black mesh cloth with two dancers, keeping the vibes real spooky. Throughout the night Banks not only displayed her broad range in vocals, but impressed the crowd with accompanying top notch dance moves. Banks showed Denver a killer performance. Photography by Meg O’Neill ( @letgomymego ).