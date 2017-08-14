The local Denver music scene never stops to amaze, especially with the news that long time musician Kyle James Hauser is partnering with rap sensation Kalyn Heffernan of Wheelchair Sports Camp on the next Detour project. Heffernan has always pushed her projects to the limit, while standing strong in fighting for those who think they aren’t strong enough to fight. So, when partnering with Hauser, she aimed for an untapped market — Colorado’s correctional facilities.

Hauser shared a few details on being the Program Coordinator for The Music District and what it’s like to run one of the biggest music outreach programs in Denver — Detour. Detour is a pilot program between Colorado creative industries allowing artists to connect with communities while touring.

After a musician books a show or tour dates, they spend time (in some cases days) working with the communities they are visiting on social issues they may face or events that the community put together. The goal is to have a program in place that helps keep artist active and always connected to those around them through the universal language that is music. “Detour is pretty close to my heart, because it’s in line with some of the struggles that I went through in my ’20s,” says Hauser. Each project is tailored to the artist’s social interests and Hauser gets to work carving out details and bringing the musician’s dream to reality. Heffernan had many interests, but decided to focus on the correctional facilities in the Colorado area. Heffernan and Hauser then got together and brainstormed a way to bring the very different worlds of freeing music and maximum security together through creative skill building and interactive music influenced workshops and exercises.

Hauser contacted the Department of Corrections who put him in touch with the Faith and Citizens Program – who he said were very helpful in giving him information on facilities that would allow them to conduct the program as well as helping with background checks and other credentials Detour staff and band members would need to carry out the program. Hauser was very thankful for all the help and encouragement he received in the process – saying the most difficult part to planning the program was finding out whom exactly to get in contact with to make it happen, that everything else was smooth sailing.

Although he feels a connection to all of his Detour projects, Hauser hopes that a project like this one can be the start of a powerful trend and movement. He’s optimistic that musicians will relate and want to get involved enough to the point of Detour projects spreading nationwide with multiple outreach programs going on all at once.

As of right now, the Wheelchair Sports Camp Detour Project has been postponed due to legal matters surrounding Heffernan’s latest protest and facilities having policies in place prohibiting volunteers with pending legal charges from entering the building. Hauser, along with many others and participating facilities, are in support of the musician and can’t wait until legal matters are cleared so that they may continue.

Hauser is also excited that Detour is working on launching two more projects before the end of year – one that potentially will feature Heffernan. The other is working on an alternative Detour centered on advocacy in the disability community and putting a spotlight on various artists. In the meantime, Heffernan is scheduled to give a speech at the Conference of Creative Leadership. If all goes as planned, we will see this dynamic duo back together in October.