Colorado weather is known for being moody and inconsistent, but it’s safe to say it’s been hot as hell lately. July temperatures have most of us running for the air conditioning, but if you’re looking to be outside it’s likely you want to take a dip somewhere. Lucky for you, we’ve put together a guide to pools in Denver proper (for places to swim outside of the city go here) so you aren’t sweaty and scrambling for a place to relax and cool off.

Denver Parks and Rec Pools

Cost: $1 – 3.50

The Denver Parks and Recreation department has a total of 16 outdoor swimming pools that are open to everyone. They’re scattered throughout the city and you can get access with a daily admission fee: $1 for kids 2 to 18, $3 for young adults 19 to 24, $3.50 for adults 25 to 64 and $2 people with disabilities and for seniors 65 and over. Outdoor pool passes are available for purchase for the summer as well. Below is a list of the outdoor pools. Follow the link for more info on hours and pricing.

Stapleton Neighborhood Pools

Cost: $5 – 10

The Stapleton Master Community Association offers six different neighborhood pools, all with different vibes. The Aviator pool is the oldest of the neighborhood and the Jet Stream is spacious with room for kids to play. Puddle Jumper‘s shallow levels make it great for little ones while the F-15 pool offers lap lanes and is more suited for adults. The Runway 35 and Maverick pools are the newest of the neighborhood, both located in the Conservatory Green neighborhood. Monday through Friday, the entry fee is $5 for Stapleton residents and $8 for non-residents. It is $10 for everyone on weekends and holidays.

DU’s Ritchie Center Pool

Where: 2201 E. Asbury Ave., Denver

Cost: Pool-only memberships begin at $43

The Lowdown: Cool off and get fit at the Olympic-sized pool at DU’s Ritchie Center. This indoor pool offers a great way to exercise with lap lanes and increase your fitness. Access to the pool is included in a full membership to the Coors Fitness Center, or you can sign up for a pool-only membership.

Downtown Denver YMCA

Where: 25 E 16th Ave Unit B, Denver

Cost: $15

The Lowdown: Splash around at the local Y for the day! Enroll in swim lessons or just enjoy your time cooling off in the water. You can purchase a day pass for access to the pool even if you aren’t a member.

Some more adventurous options…

Water World

Where: 8801 N Pecos St., Denver

Cost: $41.99

The Lowdown: Head up north a bit for pool time with some action. The Water World park offers a variety of rides and activities that give you a choice in how you soak up the sun — and cool off. General admission day passes are $41.99. Purchase them here.

Elitch Gardens Water Park

Where: 2000 Elitch Circle, Denver

Cost: $39.99 for adults, $34.99 for kids

The Lowdown: Stay in the city for some water park fun at Elitch Gardens. There are a variety thrill and family rides and access to the park is included in an admission to the theme park itself — so you can enjoy some dry rides, too. Day passes are $39.99 for adults and $34.99 for kids is purchased online. Find tickets here.

Four Seasons Rooftop Pool

Where: 1111 14th St., Denver

Cost: $75

The Lowdown: If you’re feeling especially fancy this summer, you’ll want to check out the beautiful pool on the rooftop of the Four Seasons hotel. Relax in the heated pool or lounge poolside and order food and drinks from the bar and grill. A day pass to the luxury pool is $75 and available Monday through Friday.