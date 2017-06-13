[Update 6/13/17 9:45 a.m.]: The Weeknd will be performing at the Pepsi Center. Facebook, Live Nation and Citi presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. Full presale is Thursday at 10 a.m. and tickets will officially go on sale here Friday at 11 a.m. Though the Weeknd announced French Montana as support, he is not listed on the Pepsi Center show.

That’s right – Starboy is coming to Denver. R&B turned pop sensation and recent Daft Punk collaborator, The Weeknd, has announced the second leg of his arena world tour. But where? That information has yet to be announced. One would assume the Pepsi Center considering the size of the “XO” superstar, and the date is still open on the arena’s calendar. Red Rocks is booked that night for Big Gigantic, and 1st Bank Center might just not be large enough for The Weeknd. But hey, maybe he’s loyal and will return to the Broomfield locale. Either way, the big day is September 29.

The Weeknd, or Able Tesfaye, has been touring in support of his recent album Starboy which was released in November of last year. He began touring in mid-February with the first phase concluding at the end of July in Paris. He won’t be sitting still for long, picking his tour back up in the first week of August in his home country – Canada. From there he’s continuing phase two of his tour through mid-December, meaning he’s only not touring for two months of an entire year. He’s been touring with support from Rae Sremmurd but these new dates, including the Denver stop, will feature Gucci Mane, French Montana and Nav.

This article will be updated with venue and ticketing information as it arises.