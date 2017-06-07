The weather is warming up and Denver is sizzling with a variety of unique and fun weekend events for anyone and everyone. As the Mile High celebrates the coming of summer, patios are opening, Rockies games are happening and snow gear is being traded in for swim suits. From the Ultimate Drag Queen Race to an improv musical and a Wings & Whiskey cook-off, there are plenty of things to do this weekend in Denver.

Thursday, June 8

GoPro Mountain Games

When: Thursday, June 8 – 11 from 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Vail Mountain – 1000 S Frontage Rd., Vail

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: As summer starts, the change in season brings about a change in mountain sports. Catch as athletes compete in the GoPro Mountain Games this weekend. There will be 25 sports featured, like World-Cup climbing, SUP sprint, trail, mud and road running, along with much more. Professional athletes, as well as amateur, will compete. You can enjoy free music, yoga classes and other events going on as well!

Pedal for Paws at Ironman Boulder

When: Thursday, June 9 – 11 from 9 – 5 p.m.

Where: Boulder High School – 1604 Arapaho Ave, Boulder

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Ironman is coming to Boulder this weekend and the Ironman village will have a lot going on. One notable event will be the Pedal for Paws. This great cause invites you to “pedal your tails off” to help fill up food bowls for rescue dogs. For every person who pedals on their stationary bike for a minute, Nulu donates 10 meals for dogs in need. The event will be at the Nulu booth at Ironman.

Flicks for Chicks: Bridesmaids

When: Thursday, June 8 from 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: ViewHouse Eatery, Bar & Rooftop – 2015 Market St, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Attention ladies, grab your girlfriends and head to the ViewHouse this Thursday for Flicks for Chicks, featuring Bridesmaids. Watch this hilarious movie with your fellow gal pals and enjoy a movie under the stars. There will be free popcorn and free drinks for Ladies night. You could make this your pregame for girls night out.

Food (In)security Through the Eyes of Refugee Children

When: Thursday, June 8 from 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: EarthLinks — 2746 W. 13th Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 pre-sale, $20 at the door – tickets here

The Lowdown: Support a great cause, Growing Colorado Kids and EarthLinks, and learn about how refugee children are facing adversity in our community. The event is a youth-led cooking class and meal focused on awareness for those children that are facing food insecurity and seek strength through both food and their communities. The proceeds will be split between Growing Colorado Kids and EarthLines.

FIFA World Cup Qualifier

When: Thursday, June 8, 5:50 p.m.

Where: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City

Cost: Price varies, view tickets available here

The Lowdown: The nation’s best men’s soccer players will represent the USA against Trinidad & Tobago this Thursday at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. Watch as our very own USA Men’s National Soccer Team square off in the Mile High to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, a prestigious international soccer tournament. See Clint Dimpsey, Tim Howard and Michael Bradley live in action and feel the excitement of this important soccer game.

Friday, June 9

Ultimate Queen Competition GRAND FINALE

When: Friday, June 9 from 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Tracks Denver – 3500 Walnut St, Denver

The Lowdown: Watch as Denver’s fiercest queens battle it out for the title of Ultimate Queen this Friday. With a RuPaul Drag Race viewing party occurring from 7 – 8, it will get you in the spirit to watch the Ultimate Queen competition happen LIVE! Three queens, Evelyn Evermoore, HER? and Adryanna Slayz will battle it out in the “Give it EVERYTHING!” final challenge.

Hit and Run: Musical Improv

When: Friday, June 9, starting at 9 p.m.

Where: Voodoo Comedy Playhouse – 1260 22nd St., Denver

Cost: $13–$15

The Lowdown: Experience a unique musical this Friday and watch as actors and actresses showcase their incredibly improvisational capabilities. As an audience member, you will get to suggest the title of the hour-long improv show and watch as the performers make the story come alive on the spot.

New Kids on the Block Beer Festival

When: Friday, June 9 from 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Lobby — 2191 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $30 early bird, $35 at the door – tickets here

The Lowdown: Flashback this Friday and reconnect with your love of the ’80s at the New Kids on the Block Beer Festival. With a live DJ and more than 20 Colorado breweries pouring unlimited samples, you won’t want to miss out on this event. All of the breweries are two years old or younger, so you’re sure to experience some new beers. Don’t forget to break out your best costumes too, there will be a prize for best costume!

Guilty Pleasures Cabaret in Denver

When: Friday, June 9 from 8 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Clocktower Cabaret – 1601 Arapahoe St, Denver

Cost: $25. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Guilty Pleasures Cabaret is coming back to Denver after a popular and sold out show. This sexy dance variety show from New York City is full of lipstick, lace, hair flips and leg kicks. The charm and strong feminine energy from the dancers bring a unique energy to every show.

Saturday, June 10

Hip Hops Festival featuring Twista

When: Saturday, June 10 from 1 – 6 p.m.

Where: Rackhouse Pub – 2875 Blake St, Denver

Cost: $25. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Enjoy some hip-hop and some brews this Saturday at the Hip Hops Festival. The event, as it name implies, will feature a variety of hip-hop music and beers from a variety of 11 Colorado breweries and cideries. There will be live graffiti painting, and rap legend Twista will also be performing at 5 p.m.

Creatura Psychedelica

When: Saturday, June 10, 7–10 p.m.

Where: Majorie Park at Fiddler’s Green 6331 S Fiddlers Green Circle, Greenwood Village

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Enjoy the sunshine and check out some art this Saturday at Creatura Psychedelica. The event is presented by the Museum of Outdoor Arts, is a pop-up art installation featuring Bill Kennedy’s (aka “inflatabill”) pneumatic sculpture installation. This psychedelic experience will feature Kennedy’s work with inflatables, Creatura Psychedelica illuminates inflatable, altered animals and insects for a psychedelic experience. This event is complete with fire dancers, food trucks, Artsmyth’s Tiny Shoppe of masks and live music by Ned Garthe Explosion. Head to Majorie Park Fiddler’s Green for this unique weekend event!

ZilkerBarking in Denver!

When: Saturday, June 10 from 3 – 5 p.m.

Where: Watering Bowl – 5411 Leetsdale Dr, Denver

Cost: $30. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Get a portrait of your furry friend this Saturday at the Watering Bowl. ZilkerBarking from Austin is coming to Denver for the day to offer the Mile High City beautiful portraits for dog owners and their beloved dogs. However, you can bring your cat, pig or other pet you may have (as long as it can get along with other animals). All proceeds will benefit the Dumb Friends League.

Dio Mio Bake Sale

When: Saturday, June 10 from 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Dio Mio — 3264 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Love carbs? Head to Dio Mio this Saturday for a delicious and fresh bake sale. Get everything from fresh-baked sourdough bread, ciabatta, pastries and pasta. Get there early, the event runs until noon, but will end once all the delicious baked goods are gone.

Summer Art Market

When: June 10 – 11, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Blocked area – Between E 1st Ave. and E 4th Ave. and between Logan St. and Sherman St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The Art Students League of Denver is hosting its 25th Annual Summer Art Market near Washington Park. Featuring the work of 260 artists, there will be a wide diversity in art and demonstrations from ceramics and fiber arts to printmaking and sculpture. There will also be live music by Mudra Dance, Mo Jo Mama Blues, Kicked to the Curb and many others as well as food and drink vendors like Little Pub Company and Crafthouse to peruse through.

Sunday, June 11

A Taste Of Puerto Rico Festival 2017

When: Sunday, June 11 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Denver – 101 W 14th Ave Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Experience Puerto Rican culture this Sunday at Civic Center Park for the Taste of Puerto Rico Festival. The festival is designed to showcase the delicious and unique dishes that are made in Colorado. This is considered one of the largest Caribbean festivals in the state. It is the festivals 12th year celebrating the cuisine of Puerto Rico and invites the community of Denver to enjoy the cuisine!

Wings & Whiskey at Ace Eat Serve

When: Sunday, June 11, 3 – 7 p.m.

Where: Ace Eat Serve — 501 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: $50 – tickets here

The Lowdown: What better way to enjoy your Sunday than with delicious wings and whiskey? Head to Ace Eat Serve and Help crown Denver’s Wing King (or queen) at this year’s Wings and Whiskey event. There will be live music, a wing-eating competition and very full bellies.

LGBTQ+ You: A Variety Benefit for Trans Lifeline

When: Sunday, June 11 starting at 7 p.m.

Where: Clocktower Cabaret, 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $20 in advance, $25 at the door

The Lowdown: If you’re looking to support the LGBTQ+ community this Pride Month, this is a great event to do so. The Variety Benefit for Trans Lifeline will feature music, dance, poetry, comedy and theatre by local artists and performance companies. The funds raised from the event will go towards Trans Lifeline, a non-profit hotline that supports transgender people in crisis.

Mark Your Calendars…

Top Taco

When: Thursday, June 22

Where: River North Festival Grounds – 3715 Chestnut Pl., Denver,

Cost: Starting at $74. Go here for tickets

Dignity Festival

When: June 17, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: DeLaney Community Farm, 170 S Chambers Rd., Aurora

Cost: $35

Tickets: Available here

PrideFest

When: June 17 – 18

Where: Civic Center Park

Cost: Free

Lipgloss 16th Anniversary with Andrew WK

When: June 23, doors at 9 p.m.

Where: Bar Standard, 1037 Broadway, Denver, Co

Cost: $19