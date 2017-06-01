Summer is quickly approaching and many Denver residents are preparing to hike fourteeners, go on intense camping trips and embark on other typical Colorado adventures that involve a lot of effort and a high tolerance for the outdoors. The fact remains, though, that Denver is a city, and quite a few of us don’t really care about such activities. So, what to do during summer in Denver? It’s unlikely you’re going to suddenly sprout the desire to hike Mount Elbert, so we made a guide to some less strenuous adventures that won’t stray you too far from cell service or, well, a toilet.
Catch a movie at the 88 Drive-in theatre
Take a trip to a wild animal sanctuary in Colorado
Eat the most popular flavors at Denver’s top ice cream shops
Or eat your way through this epic ice cream sandwich list
See a concert or do other activities at Red Rocks, obviously
Grab a drink and listen to live music on a Denver patio
Try out Denver’s newest restaurants
Snag some Rockpile tickets and check out a Rockies game
Venture up to Estes Park and get creeped out at the Stanley Hotel
Boost your creativity by attending a First Friday event
Appreciate some sculpture or enjoy a concert at the Denver Botanic Gardens
Make a fresh meal after shopping at the Cherry Creek Farmer’s Market
Or the City Park Esplanade Fresh Market
Or the Union Station Farmer’s Market
Or the Stapleton Farmer’s Market
Take a street art walk (mary jane optional) and choose your favorite Denver murals
Or see street art in the making at the 2017 Colorado Crush
Or attend the Denver Chalk Art Festival
Get in on craft beer culture and check out a beer release
Or check out the Skyline Beer Garden downtown
Try out some food trucks at Civic Center Eats
Fulfill your need for speed at Bandimere Speedway
Find a hidden speakeasy
Test your skills at Mercury Cafe’s open mic (musicians, comics and magicians welcome)
Support Denver music at the Underground Music Showcase
And at Westword Music Showcase’s local stage
Keep your eye out for the extraterrestrial at the UFO Watchtower
Give back and volunteer
Create some art and crafts with libations at Upstairs Circus
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Check out the Denver Chalk Art Festival
Or the Colorado Dragon Boat Festival
Or the Colorado Latino Festival
Or Buskerfest
Or the Renaissance Festival
Or the Cherry Blossom Festival
Or the Cherry Creek Arts Festival
Or the Unicorn Festival (if you’re into that kind of thing)
Celebrate Denver’s rich jazz history at the City Park Jazz Summer Concert Series
Get your reptile on at the Colorado Gators Reptile Park
Explore Colorado’s wine country
Take a scenic train ride through the state
Or enjoy a thrill of one of Colorado’s best zip lines
Relax in the Eldorado Springs swimming pool
Drive to the top of Pikes Peak
Enjoy happy hour on the MCA Rooftop after exploring the museum’s latest exhibits
Indulge in Denver’s best food, drink and retail at the Big Wonderful or Denver Flea
Explore the art collection and hidden gem that is the Dikeou Collection
Elevate yourself on a Colorado Cannabis tour
Take a ride at the historic Lakeside amusement park
Indulge in Hawaiian fare without the expensive plane ticket at L&L Hawaiian or Adrift
Have a picnic in Cheesman Park (and maybe make a ghost friend)
Or try a self-guided tour of a ghost town
Tour a local distillery
Grab some drinks and play a bowling game or two at Punch Bowl Social
Or test your skills at Denver’s largest arcade
Catch a flick at the historic Mayan Theatre
Or watch a horror movie on Scream Screen Fridays at Sie Film Center
Or have a full-service meal during a movie at the new Alamo DraftHouse
See live comedy at the High Plains Comedy Fest
Or get to know some funny female comics
Try to outsmart an escape room
Take up home brewing
Take in the sights with an ultimate day trip to the Royal Gorge
*Make sure to check back! We’ll add to this list throughout the summer.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Leave a Reply