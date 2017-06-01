Summer is quickly approaching and many Denver residents are preparing to hike fourteeners, go on intense camping trips and embark on other typical Colorado adventures that involve a lot of effort and a high tolerance for the outdoors. The fact remains, though, that Denver is a city, and quite a few of us don’t really care about such activities. So, what to do during summer in Denver? It’s unlikely you’re going to suddenly sprout the desire to hike Mount Elbert, so we made a guide to some less strenuous adventures that won’t stray you too far from cell service or, well, a toilet.

Catch a movie at the 88 Drive-in theatre

Take a trip to a wild animal sanctuary in Colorado

Eat the most popular flavors at Denver’s top ice cream shops

Or eat your way through this epic ice cream sandwich list

See a concert or do other activities at Red Rocks, obviously

Grab a drink and listen to live music on a Denver patio

Try out Denver’s newest restaurants

Snag some Rockpile tickets and check out a Rockies game

Venture up to Estes Park and get creeped out at the Stanley Hotel

Boost your creativity by attending a First Friday event

Appreciate some sculpture or enjoy a concert at the Denver Botanic Gardens

Make a fresh meal after shopping at the Cherry Creek Farmer’s Market

Or the City Park Esplanade Fresh Market

Or the Union Station Farmer’s Market

Or the Stapleton Farmer’s Market

Take a street art walk (mary jane optional) and choose your favorite Denver murals

Or see street art in the making at the 2017 Colorado Crush

Or attend the Denver Chalk Art Festival

Get in on craft beer culture and check out a beer release

Or check out the Skyline Beer Garden downtown

Try out some food trucks at Civic Center Eats

Fulfill your need for speed at Bandimere Speedway

Find a hidden speakeasy

Test your skills at Mercury Cafe’s open mic (musicians, comics and magicians welcome)

Support Denver music at the Underground Music Showcase

And at Westword Music Showcase’s local stage

Keep your eye out for the extraterrestrial at the UFO Watchtower

Give back and volunteer

Create some art and crafts with libations at Upstairs Circus

This slideshow requires JavaScript.



Check out the Denver Chalk Art Festival

Or the Colorado Dragon Boat Festival

Or the Colorado Latino Festival

Or Buskerfest

Or the Renaissance Festival

Or the Cherry Blossom Festival

Or the Cherry Creek Arts Festival

Or the Unicorn Festival (if you’re into that kind of thing)

Celebrate Denver’s rich jazz history at the City Park Jazz Summer Concert Series

Get your reptile on at the Colorado Gators Reptile Park

Explore Colorado’s wine country

Take a scenic train ride through the state

Or enjoy a thrill of one of Colorado’s best zip lines

Relax in the Eldorado Springs swimming pool

Drive to the top of Pikes Peak

Enjoy happy hour on the MCA Rooftop after exploring the museum’s latest exhibits

Indulge in Denver’s best food, drink and retail at the Big Wonderful or Denver Flea

Explore the art collection and hidden gem that is the Dikeou Collection

Elevate yourself on a Colorado Cannabis tour

Take a ride at the historic Lakeside amusement park

Indulge in Hawaiian fare without the expensive plane ticket at L&L Hawaiian or Adrift

Have a picnic in Cheesman Park (and maybe make a ghost friend)

Or try a self-guided tour of a ghost town

Tour a local distillery

Grab some drinks and play a bowling game or two at Punch Bowl Social

Or test your skills at Denver’s largest arcade

Catch a flick at the historic Mayan Theatre

Or watch a horror movie on Scream Screen Fridays at Sie Film Center

Or have a full-service meal during a movie at the new Alamo DraftHouse

See live comedy at the High Plains Comedy Fest

Or get to know some funny female comics

Try to outsmart an escape room

Take up home brewing

Take in the sights with an ultimate day trip to the Royal Gorge

*Make sure to check back! We’ll add to this list throughout the summer.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.