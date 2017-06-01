Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we’ll deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

Newly Open

White Pie

The Lowdown: The team behind Dos Santos brought a neighborhood pizzeria to Capitol Hill, and we’re not mad about it.

Don’t Miss: It’s so new that the menu isn’t even online yet, but we’ve got our eyes on the wood-fired pie with broccoli rabe. That makes it healthy, right?

Rosenberg’s Bagels at Stanley Market

The Lowdown: The motto is “Mile High Kosher Style” and the specialty is bagels. This Denver staple has made its way to Stapleton’s Stanley Market.

Don’t Miss: The mini bagels allow you to try as many as your stomach can handle.

The Intrepid Sojourner

The Lowdown: For the true adventurer, this new brewery boasts creative flavors with ingredients usually passed-over in the beer world. Sip beers with garlic, basil, lavender and more.

Don’t Miss: All of our beer writer Alysia’s favorites, here.

Excuses to Celebrate

June 3: National Egg Day

The Lowdown: It’s fitting that National Egg day would fall on a Saturday. That way we can celebrate in the many Denver brunch spots that make the popular breakfast food truly eggcellent.

Don’t Miss: You can try a classic like Snooze or Jelly, but if you want to go off that beaten path, head to Crema for its daily quiche. For only $6, it’s sure to blow your brunch mind.

June 4: National Cheese Day

The Lowdown: Like you needed an excuse to each cheese…

Don’t Miss: Obviously, we love the Truffle Table, but you can also head to a Sunday farmer’s market to try some local flavors like Haystack Mountain Goat Dairy.

June 10: Snowmass Rendezvous Craft Beer Festival

The Lowdown: Feeling up for a road trip? Head to Snowmass for their craft beer festival featuring more than 25 breweries from across the state.

Don’t Miss: The mountain lodging + ticket package starting at $95. Check the website for more info.

June 15: National Lobster Day

The Lowdown: It has a history of opulence, but lobster doesn’t have to be fancy all the time. There are plenty of places dishing out affordable bites of this well-loved seafood.

Don’t Miss: The lobster roll at the Regional (inside Avanti F&B) is one of those sandwiches where you’re truly getting your bang for the buck. Just look at all that lobster meat, without a drop of mayo in sight.

June 17: Cochon Heritage Fire

The Lowdown: You may be familiar with the Denver leg of the Cochon Tour, but come this summer the pig-centric event is doing it up big in Snowmass. Featuring 50 notable chefs and butchers, the event will bring the who’s who together to celebrate heritage bred pigs and sustainable farming.

Don’t Miss: All of the incredible pork filled bites from some major top chefs. The event is happening during the (sold out) Aspen Food & Wine, so expect some celebrity chef sightings.

June 18: National Picnic Day

The Lowdown: Not that we have to tell many Coloradans this, but you need to get outside! Savor the summer with a little outdoor dining on National Picnic Day.

Don’t Miss: Our feature on the best places to picnic around the city. One of our favorite combos is heading to Cheesman with quick bites from Tony’s Market.

June 19: National Martini Day

The Lowdown: Sometimes you can’t beat a classic. National Martini Day is definitely one of those days. Drink up.

Don’t Miss: Sipping a classic in a historical bar like The Cruise Room, set to be renovated this month.

June 22: Top Taco

The Lowdown: Sample unlimited taco tastes and tequila tacos at this year’s Top Taco, from 7:30 – 10:30 p.m. on the River North Festival Grounds.

Don’t Miss: The list of competing restaurants and bars is sure to get you excited.See the full list here.

June 24-25: Denver Taco Festival

The Lowdown: If you don’t get your fill of tacos at Top Taco, head to the Denver Taco Festival just a mere two days later.

Don’t Miss: All the event add-ons in addition to the food, like lucha libre wrestling, chihuahua racing and more.

Eat Well, Give Back

June 6: Preserve the Harvest with Slow Food Denver

The Lowdown: Slow Food Denver is hosting a Cheesemaking class with The Guest House. Learn how to make fresh cheese from raw dairy and build a list of local dairy sources. All proceeds benefit the non-profit.

June 22: Farm to Table Cooking Class with Growing Gardens

The Lowdown: Learn to taste the season with The Growing Garden’s Farm-to-Table cooking classes. On June 22, Food Lab will walk you through a summer menu like Rabe and Turnip Frittata, Beet Burgers with Arugula Pesto, Spinach Salad with a Roasted Strawberry Vinaigrette. All proceeds benefit Growing Gardens.