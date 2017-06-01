Half of the year is gone. Can you believe it? June is here and we could not be more excited for a fun filled summer. There is always something fun to do in the Mile High City and this month is no different. Check out some dope fashion events sure to keep you busy these next 30 days.

Goldyn’s 10 Year Anniversary

When: Friday, June 2, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Goldyn — 2040 W. 30th Ave., Denver

Admission: Free

The Lowdown: Happy Birthday Goldyn! This calls for a celebration and the folks over at Goldyn would like you to join in. The celebration will include performance art by WERK OUT Palace, music from OKO TYGRA and Jeromie Lawrence Dorrance. There will also be an interactive photo booth from Impromptu Company along with a signature cocktail bar by RiNo Yacht Club.

Denver’s Boutique Warehouse Sale Benefiting Cocktails for a Cause

When: Saturday, June 3 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Infinite Monkey Theorem — 3200 Larimer St, Denver

Admission: $10

The Lowdown: Did someone say sale? Participating boutiques like Pink’s Denver, Intrigue, Midnight Rambler, Melrose + Madison, Lady Jones, Stitch and Paige Boutique will be offering discounts up to 75 percent off during this warehouse sale. The $10 entry fee grants you a delicious cocktail and also benefits the wonderful organization, Cocktails for Cause, which connects women of all ages and socioeconomic backgrounds to local charities at inspiring events.

Neiman Marcus Events

Where: Cherry Creek Shopping Center, — 3030 E. 1st Ave., Denver

Brunello Cucinelli Trunk Show

When: June 1 – 2; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. — Fine Apparel, Level Two

The Lowdown: View the latest fashion by Italian designer, Brunello Cucinelli.

Dina Mackney Trunk Show

When: June 9 – 10, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. — Designer Jewelry, Level One

The Lowdown: A dramatic collection set in clean, contemporary bezel settings.

Camp Gorgeous

When: June 8 – 18, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. — Beauty, Level One

The Lowdown: Exciting beauty products are featured during this 10-day event.

The Serenity Project

When: Friday, June 2, 5 p.m.

Where: Turnhalle Tivoli — 900 Auraria Pkwy., Denver

Admission: Tickets HERE

The Lowdown: This year’s runway show marks the first year for this volunteer based project. The unconventional models have extremely inspiring stories, with challenges from disabilities, to domestic abuse survivors. The theme of this project is survival. The runway show will uplift these beautiful stories as the models share a very vulnerable piece of themselves through their talents. The candidates will vary in ages from 13-years-old to 30-years-old. Each unique candidate will choose to strut down the catwalk in an intricate Indian design or a formal gown.

Fashion Denver’s Market Bonanza

When: Friday, June 16, 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Bierstadt Lager & C Squared Cider Beer Hall — 2875 Blake St., Denver

Admission: Free

The Lowdown: Fashion Denver is turning 13 years old and it’s time to celebrate. Fashion Denver is throwing it back to the wild, wild west with a Bonanza set to honor the history and contributions to the RiNo district. Of course some of our favorite local designers will be featured. Handbags, jewelry and more women’s and men’s apparel will be on display from Born Ugli, DCR Studios, Hope Couture Bridal, Instructions Designs Couture — a.k.a. IDC — Jeremy Willard, katybelle, Lady Jane, Michelle Hale, Rachel Marie Hurst, Radwear, Resouled Brand, Scoop Nemeth, Spruced Designs, LLC, The Mechanic’s Wife and Topping Designs LLC. You do not want to miss this event as Fashion Denver is teaming up with RiNo Arts District, Flaunt Salon and the Mayor’s office to ensure this is a birthday party to remember.

The Urban Angels 3rd Annual Dress Drive: Circle Of Love

When: Sunday, June 25, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: Studio Salon — 1135 Bannock St., Denver

Admission: Free

The Lowdown: The goal of this drive with Fashion Denver and Urban Angels is to provide hope, love and light for impoverished young girls around the world. A colorful and fun dress could mean the world to a little girl and could be the only dress she will ever have. “Hope and love are infused into these dresses and we will never know the full impact of the gift that’s been given,” said Mary Martinez of the Urban Angels. Martinez and Peggy Kastning began Urban Angels once they realized they could make a huge impact by simply making dresses for girls in Haiti. The two women have been serving the Mile High City’s homeless community and will continue to shine a light around the world. Donations to the dress drive help this continuation of love.

The African Fashion Show

When: Sunday, June 25, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Denver — 4040 Quebec St., Denver

Admission: $25 — Tickets HERE

The Lowdown: African designers from all across the city gather for one night to show off their unique designs. This year they will debut swimsuit designs for this summer. Get excited to see vibrant colors, authentic tribal patterns and traditional African music. Representation is so important so we are thrilled to see the African culture being highlighted in our community.

Free fab’rik + Street’s Hope

When: Thursday June 29, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: fab’rik Denver — 7301 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton

Admission: Free

The Lowdown: One of the best boutiques in Denver, fab’rik, has an amazing initiative that offers free shopping sprees to underprivileged women in the community. They are now partnering with Street’s Hope, an organization that provides holistic restorative services to women escaping sex trafficking and the commercial sex industry. The fundraiser taking place on June 29 will help in this effort as attendees are asked to bring an item from the Needs List. fab’rik will also donate 20 percent of the evening’s event to Street’s Hope never ending mission.