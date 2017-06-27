July means summer is in full swing — and with summer, comes more concerts. Amphitheaters have dusted off the snow, friends are flocking to summer music festivals and businesses with patios are hosting some outdoor showcases. This month we have our largest list of Denver concerts ever with over 500 for you to choose from. Whether it be a national star or a local up-and-comer, get out there and let loose a little with some live music. Below is pretty much every single concert in Denver for the month of July, so be sure to bookmark this page in case you’re ever in need.

Week 1: June 27-July 2

Recommended: Umphrey’s McGee @ Red Rocks — June 30-July 2

Umphrey’s McGee will be performing their first ever three-night run at Red Rocks Amphitheatre starting on June 30 and going until July 2. Umphrey’s McGee’s album Zonkey, which released in November 2016, consists of 12 mash-ups of songs that one may never imagine being mashed together. In addition to the three nights at Red Rocks, Umphrey’s will be playing one night at the Arcana in Boulder on June 29.

6/27 – Jason Eady @ Soiled Dove Underground

6/27 Black Plastic Clouds, Solohawk, Sand Engine @ Lion’s Lair

6/27 – Ms. Lauryn Hill, Common, En Vogue @ Red Rocks

6/27 – The Mayhem Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

6/27 – B.o.B w/ HAZY, Life Noize, Unique Ace Entertainment @ The Roxy

6/27 – Warren G. w/ Ice C.R.E.A.M, KidVegas, Rhymesight @ Summit Music Hall

6/27 – Tengger Cavalry, Felix Martin, Helsott @ Hi-Dive

6/27 – Jamison Ross @ Dazzle Jazz

6/27 – Sir Wesley Watkins w/ The Mimzees, Cassidy Bacon, The Makeshift Darlings @ Larimer Lounger

6/27 – Adrenaline Mob w/ The Wild, Dimension @ Marquis Theater

6/28 – Paul Simon @ Red Rocks

6/28 – David Archuleta @ Soiled Dove Underground

6/28 – Kevin Lee Quartet – Dazzle Jazz

6/28 – RVRB w/ Pross @ Globe Hall

6/28 – Paul’s Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair

6/28 – Difab @ 3 Kings Tavern

6/28 – Speco4 w/ Bret Sexton Quartet, Bottesini Project @ Larimer Lounge

6/28 – The Brevet w/ Lazer and Levi, Paul Whitacre, Singletrack @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

6/28 – The Josh D. Reed Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

6/28 – Perspective, a Lovely Hand to Hold w/ Impromptu, Post/ War, Finding Common Ground @ Marquis Theater

6/28 – La Pompe Jazz @ Ophelias Electric Soapbox

6/28 – Enemy Fire, Call the Cops, Sentry Dogs, Upstanding Citizen, I Am the Owl @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

6/28 – Bleep Bloop, Beak Nasty, WMIOD, Mikey Thunder & Jubee @ Cervantes’ Other Side

6/29 – Murkocet w/ Hyzenborg, Fist Fight, Genocide Method, Killing Creation, Skyburial @ Herman’s Hideaway

6/29 – Styx, Speedwagon, Don Felder @ Pepsi Center

6/29 – Jay Roemer feat. Dave Carroll (Trampled by Turtles), Bevin Foley (Trout Steak Revival), Jarett Mason (Chain Station) and Denton Turner & World’s Finest w/ Sage Fire & That Damn Sasquatch @ Cervantes’ Other Side

6/29 – The Planets and Mozart’s Jupiter w/ the Colorado Symphony @ Red Rocks

6/29 – Jean-Luc Davis, Peter Sommer, Shane Endlsey @ Nocturne Jazz

6/29 – Teddy Midnight @ Be On Key Psychadelic Ripple

6/29 – Fireside Collective, Caribou Mountain Collective, Turkeyfoot, Bottlerocket Holiday @ Globe Hall

6/29 – Portrayal of Guilt w/ Euth, Dreamcast, Fist Thrower, Fortune’s Fool @ Marquis Theater

6/29 – Azizi Gibson’s w/ J-Krupt, Lifenoize, Maze, XXOG @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

6/29 – The Raritans, The Gurkhas, Oroyo @ 3 Kings Tavern

6/29 – The Builders and the Butchers (Night 1), U.S. Tygers, Scooter James and the Well Whiskey Boys @ Hi-Dive

6/29 – Yo Mama, Anisha Rush, Kory Montgomery @ Dazzle Jazz

6/29 – Ev Vinyls w/ Ken & Ryu, King Jai, Khaki @ Lost Lake

6/29 – Deca with Stay Tuned, Neon Brown, Deejay Tense, Shae Money Bags @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

6/29 – Red Bull Sound Selects Presents: Pomo w/ Dave B., CRL CRRLL @ The Bluebird

6/29 – Tim Mooney EP Release Show – The Walnut Room

6/29 – Max P., Sysco Yola, Sauna Bois, Mauls-B,Wise Beyond Knowing, M.O.A @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

6/29 – R.LUM.R w/ Sur Ellz, Kayla Marque @ Larimer Lounge

6/30 – Conor Oberst w/ Time Kasher @ The Ogden

6/30 – Rise Against, Deftones, Thrice, Frank Iero and the Patience @ Pepsi Center

6/30 – Hazel Miller and more @ Soiled Dove Underground

6/30 – Birch Street w/ Bison Bone, Florea, Paul Whitacre @ Gothic Theatre

6/30 – Hottman Sisters, Rascal Martinez, Navy @ Lion’s Lair

6/30 – Down Time (EP Release) w/ Natalie Tate, Porlolo, Lillian @ Lost Lake

6/30 – Paul Musso, The Steve Kovalcheck Band @ Nocturne Jazz

6/30 – Rotten Reputation (CD Release) w/ Sharone and the Wind, Flower Crown Me A Queen, The Ghoulies @ Marquis Theater

6/30 – GypsyWhiskey w/ Social Fuse, End of Eves, Fable Heist, Jumbo Lifeguard @ Herman’s Hideaway

6/30 – Little Texas @ Grizzly Rose

6/30 – Male Blonding w/ Princess Dewclaw, Don Strasberg @ Globe Hall

6/30 – White Reaper + Ron Gallo w/ Naked Giants @ Larimer Lounger

6/30 – The Builders and the Butchers (Night 2), George and Slim Cessna @ Hi-Dive

6/30 – Driftwood @ The Walnut Room

6/30 – Mono Verde Collective @ Goosetown Tavern

6/30 – Tnertle (EP Release Party) w/ Jeraff and Impact (Luke Sims) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

6/30 – Skitz, Joey Nunz, RiXXoN, Yung $wish, C.@.B, Jurnee, Cowboy Slim, ChiCityChino @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

6/30 – Palehorse / Palerider, Old Blood (LA), Green Druid, A Light Among Many @ 3 Kings Tavern

6/30 – Denver Jazz Ladies (brunch) @ Dazzle Jazz

6/30 – Visuality ft. Etc!Etc!, K Theory, Vaski, BARE @ Cervantes’ Other Side

6/30 – Greg Tanner Harris, Shane Endsley From Kneebody, Dave Divine Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

7/1 – Mister Wives with The Greeting Committee and Bell the Band @ The Ogden

7/1 – Rubedo’s Independence Day III with Los Mocochetes con Baubo, Don Chicharron, Mouse Powell, Luke Krutzke and The High Tides @ The Bluebird

7/1 – Wabakinoset, Theoretically, Moonlight Bloom, High Voltage Silent Disco and Jew Tang Clan @ Cervantes’ Other Side

7/1 – Deux @ Beta Nightclub

7/1 – Dead Zone @ Be On Key Psychadelic Ripple

7/1 – Desert Chariot w/ Javier Sepúlveda’s “Pulse of Nature,” Uncle Punch, Flipcar Milo, BRAIDEN SUNSHINE @ Herman’s Hideaway

7/1 – Turbid North with Saphyre Rain, Autumn Burn and Shahiryre of Ra @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

7/1 – Umphrey’s McGee with Snarky Puppy and Bokante @ Red Rocks

7/1 – The Party Continues Tour featuring Blackstreet with Naughty by Nature, All 4 One, Color Me Bad, Coolio, C&C Music Factory ft. Freedom Williams and SNAP! @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

7/1 – SYCDVK with Black Moon Howl, Poor Bodhi, Native Harrow @ Larimer Lounge

7/1 – Skitz, Joey Nunz, RiXXoN, Yung $wish, C.@.B, Mako The King, Meelo V, Izzy @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

7/1 – Bandits with Urn., Bogusman and the Beeves @ Lost Lake

7/1 – Arkitecture w/ members of “Beats Noir” and “Yo Flaco!” @ The Oriental

7/1 – KGNU Quarterly Showcase feat. Group Hug Records & Black Box Tapes @ Lion’s Lair

7/1 – Marc Ribot @ Dazzle Jazz

7/1 – UB40 w/ Matisyahu, Raging Fyah @ Levitt Pavilion

7/1 – Anthony Ruptak (CD Release) @ The Walnut Room

7/1 – Matt Skellenger, The Peter Sommer Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

7/1 – Menage a Trois on Broadway @ 3 Kings Tavern

7/1 – Gasoline Lollipops and Disco Floyd – The Wall @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/1 – Gasoline Lollipops and Toi Et Moi (late show) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/1 – OptycNerd with HR People, G Kae and Kimi Most @ The Marquis Theater

7/1 – Abrams with Echo Beds, Fathers and NightWraith @ Hi-Dive

7/1 – !!! w/ Oko Tygra, Gvgrace @ Globe Hall

7/1 – Mike Stinson @ Goosetown Tavern

7/2 – Tethys, Vale of Pnath, Seren, Vow of Volition, Apotheon and Scalafrea @ The Marquis Theater

7/2 – Road to Velorama with All Chiefs, The Solid Ocean, Overslept, We’s Us, Miguel Dakota & The Differents, Dayton Stone & The Undertones, Get Along, The 14ers @ Larimer Lounge

7/2 – Umphrey’s McGee with Bruce Hornsby and The Noisemakers @ Red Rocks

7/2 – Zeds Dead with Megalodon, SMLE, Kid Froopy, Champagne Drip and Sober Rob @ The Ogden

7/2 – DJ Three with Prok & Fitch @ Beta Nightclub

7/2 – The Royal, and the Black Feathers, Meet the Giant @ Goosetown Tavern

7/2 – Broncos Block Party ft. Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness @ Sports Authority Field

7/2 – Stoney Bertz with Big J Beats, Napalm, Hott, Dealz Makes Beats, Mista D and DJ Craftmatic @ Lost Lake

7/2 – Unkower w/ Imaginary Tricks and More Precious Dust @ Lion’s Lair

7/2 – Chronologue @ Dazzle Jazz

Week 2: July 3-9

Recommended: Flume w/ Baauer, Touch Sensitive @ Red Rocks – 7/5

Flume will make his return to Red Rocks on July 5 and is bringing Baauer and fellow Australian, Touch Sensitive with him. Flume’s second full-length album Skin recently took the Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album. Skin has an all-star list of features including Vic Mensa, Tove Lo, AlunaGeorge and many more making each song have a unique feel but still has that unmistakable Flume sound we have grown to know and love.

*sold out

7/3 – Shakewell + Ramirez + Germ, Swizzy J, Sysco and Father P @ Cervantes’ Other Side

7/3 – Zeds Dead with Ghastly, REZZ, Camo & Krooked, Nebbra, GG Magree and Pham @ Red Rocks

7/3 – Rumble Young Man Rumble with The Leshen and Stasis of Seasons @ Larimer Lounge

7/3 – Bud Bronson & The Good Timers with Panther Martin and Vic ‘n’ the Narwhals @ Hi-Dive

7/3 – Low Hanging Fruit w/ King Sayles, S.iah, Philososmith @ Globe Hall

7/3 – Seeyouspacecowboy, Hapless, Faim, Euth @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

7/3 – Red White and Blow w/ BlowUpDollz, Iron Tear, Revyval @ Herman’s Hideaway

7/4 – Blues Traveler with Rusted Root, Spin Doctors & The Samples @ Red Rocks

7/4 – Train with O.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

7/4 – Gamma Death Wave with Meeting House and Flyin’ Hot Saucers @ Lost Lake

7/4 – Fasor 4th of July Party w/ CRL CRRL @ Lion’s Lair

7/4 – DJ Clark Thomas @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/4 – Product of Hate, IKILLYA, Insurgence and more @ Herman’s Hideaway

7/5 – Toxic Kid with Ballistic Biscuit @ Lost Lake

7/5 – Guitar Wolf with Issac Rother and the Phantoms and Poison Rites @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

7/5 – Bondax w/ Congo Sanchez, Aaron Bordas, Mikey Thunder & Jubee @ Cervantes’ Other Side

7/5 – Diana with Nicholas Krgovich @ Larimer Lounge

7/5 – Fit For An Autopsy, Tombs, Moon Tooth and It’s Always Sunny in Tijuana @ The Marquis Theater

7/5 – Salaam/Shalom – A Celebration of Arabic and Jewish Music @ Dazzle Jazz

7/5 – Ben Markley Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

7/5 – eHpH, TETRAKROMA, and The Proto Whats? @ 3 Kings Tavern

7/5 – Freewheel Trio w/ Circus No.9, Your Friendly Neighborhood @ Globe Hall

7/5 – Dave Honig @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/5 – The Cherry Tops, The StickUps, Fast Eddy @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

7/5 – Jessie Davis w/ Teledonna, Ross and the Geezers @ Herman’s Hideaway

7/6 – Phil Wiggins & George Kilby Jr. Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

7/6 – Adam Bodine Tiro @ Nocturne Jazz

7/6 – Duke Robillard @ The Oriental

7/6 – American Grandma w/ Toothbone and Coo Coo Bad Brains @ Lion’s Lair

7/6 – Jukebox Spiders @ 3 Kings Tavern

7/6 – SAMVEGA w/ Today’s Paramount, Admiral, Alex Restivo, Vomit Countdown @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

7/6 – Rodina Feat. Joe Tatton of the New Mastersounds @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/6 –Almost, Maine, From Thin Air, Rain in July, I’m Glad It’s You and Not My Weekend @ The Marquis Theater

7/6 – The Knock with Kitty Crimes, Venus Cruz & What Young Men Do and Grim & Darling @ Larimer Lounge

7/6 – The Haunted Windchimes with Thunder & Rain and The River Arkansas @ Cervantes’ Other Side

7/6 – TOW’RS with Edison and I Was A Fire @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

7/6 – Maggie Koerner w/ RL Cole @ Globe Hall

7/6 – Pink Martini With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra with Rufus Wainwright @ Red Rocks

7/6 – Queen with Adam Lambert @ Pepsi Center

7/6 – Jacuzzi Boys with Dirty Few and Shiii Whaaa @ Lost Lake

7/6 – Thou with Cloud Rat, Moloch, False and Primitive Man @ Hi-Dive

7/6 – The Barbelfish Balkan Band @ Soiled Dove Underground

7/6 – Felix Cartal with Ghosts @ Beta Nightclub

7/7 – Skism with Space Laces and Slabs @ Beta Nightclub

7/7 – Chris Travis @ The Roxy

7/7 – Guilty Pleasures @ Hi-Dive

7/7 – The Munsens with Oryx and Ghosts of Glaciers @ Lost Lake

7/7 – The Avett Brothers with Dr. John & The Nite Trippers @ Red Rocks

7/7 – This Wild Life @ The Bluebird Theatre

7/7 – Grayson Capps @ The Walnut Room

7/7 – J.D. Wells and the Blood, Siveria @ Globe Hall

7/7 – Frank and Deans, Reno Divorce @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

7/7 – Rival Sons with Nate Cook @ The Gothic

7/7 – California Voodoo w/ Shakedown Street @ Be On Key Psychadelic Ripple

7/7 – Pig with Ghostfeeder, Julien-K and DJ Slave1 @ Summit Music Hall

7/7 – Town Mountain with Tenth Mountain Division and Good Gravy! @ Cervantes’ Other Side

7/7 – Stone, Broken Teeth, Lonely Bones, Uneasy Peace and Lockjaw @ The Marquis Theater

7/7 – Pat Green @ Grizzly Rose

7/7 – SKSS w/ Fasplants and the Hacks @ Lion’s Lair

7/7 – “Richardson” Richardson, Opsiden @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

7/7 – The Matt Skellenger Group @ Dazzle Jazz

7/7 – Trio + 1 @ Nocturne Jazz

7/7 – Dave Devine Trio (late show) @ Dazzle Jazz

7/7 – Halloween in July Fest w/ Assemblage 23 @ Bar Standard

7/7 – Pat Green @ The Grizzly Rose

7/7 – Hot Apostles w/ Ryan Chrys and The Rough Cut and Jane Doe @ 3 Kings Tavern

7/7 – Roka Hueka w/ Alcapones and Roots, Rice & Beans @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/7 – Marcia Ball @ Soiled Dove Underground

7/8 – Citizen Dan @ The Oriental

7/8 – Jofoke Salutes Joe Keel @ Dazzle Jazz

7/8 – Joshua Trinidad & Ian Argys (late show) @ Nocturne Jazz

7/8 – The Peter Sommer Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

7/8 – Dryer Fire w/ Piranha Solution, Sinister Pig, Theft Under A Thousand @ Lion’s Lair

7/8 – California Voodoo w/ Shakedown Street @ Be On Key Psychadelic Ripple

7/8 – Ford Theater Reunion w/ Granny Tweed and Special Guests @ 3 Kings Tavern

7/8– Dead Rabbitts, I Set My Friends On Fire, Set to Stun, Northern Ghost, Mosaic @ The Marquis Theater

7/8 – Blue Lane Fronteirs, Bloomers @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

7/8 – OmegaMode with Aweminus b2b Definitive, Crowell b2b Codd Dubbz, Joof b2b Morf, UVS Gang and Art @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

7/8 – Wendy Clark Band @ Herman’s Hideaway

7/8 – Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern

7/8 – Ghost B.C. @ The Fillmore

7/8 – Radio Moscow with Petyr @ Larimer Lounge

7/8 – A-Mac & The Height with Robby Wicks Band, Lola Rising and Dear Me @ The Bluebird

7/8 – Birdtalker w/ Austin Manuel @ Globe Hall

7/8 – The Avett Brothers with Chatham County Line @ Red Rocks

7/8 – Get Scared with Famous Last Words and World War Me @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

7/8 – Land Lines with Modern Leisure and Nasty Nachos @ Lost Lake

7/8 – Charlie Parr with Patrick Dethlefs and Wolf van Elfmand @ Hi-Dive

7/8 – Phora @ The Roxy

7/8 – Caney Creek Company w/ Fireside Collective @ The Walnut Room

7/8 –Pierce Fulton @ Beta Nightclub

7/9 – Scuba @ Beta Nightclub

7/9 – Ghostradio with Ghost Lit Kingdom, Before the Bulb and How Strange @ Lost Lake

7/9 – Moonrise Nation with Montropo and Shark Dreams @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

7/9 – The Avett Brothers with Shovels and Rope @ Red Rocks

7/9 – Otherwise and Through Fire @ The Marquis Theater

7/9 – The Healthy Herd w/ Bryan McPherson and Luke Callen @ Lion’s Lair

7/9 – The Adam Bodine Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

7/9 – Dr. Lonnie Smith’s Evolution (late show) @ Dazzle Jazz

7/9 – Toi Et Moi @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/9 – Road to Velorama with Bear Antler, Many Mountains, The Threadbarons, Tyler Imbrey & The Ghost Review, The Dirty Circuits, The Midnight Club, Compliments to the One and The Hits @ Larimer Lounge

7/9 – Uncle Lucius w/ Vandoliers @ Soiled Dove Underground

Week 3: July 10-16

Recommended: Beck w/ Preservation Hall Jazz Band @ Red Rocks – July 11

Beck will be coming to Red Rocks on July 11 and will bring the Preservation Hall Jazz Band along with his unique multi-genre-mixing style. Beck’s most recent release was the single, “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” which is a beautiful cover of the song originally by Elvis Presley, in addition to two other singles. We are still awaiting news on if and when another album will be released. His last full-length album, Morning Phase was released in 2014. Beck will be starting his tour at the Ride Festival in Telluride before making his way closer to Denver with his Red Rocks performance. Check out our interview with Beck here.

7/10 – An Evening with Santana @ Red Rocks

7/10 – Chris Webby with Trev Rich, Scotty ATL, NAPALM and Trayce Chapman @ Summit Music Hall

7/10 – Lazy K, Wyze, Drty Hbtz, Dead Nasty and Hyzenborg @ Cervantes’ Other Side

7/10 – Lumpy & The Dumpers with Warm Bodies, Goon, Negative Degree and Product Lust @ Larimer Lounge

7/10 – The Panoramic, Conquer Everest, Owleye and Fox Lake @ The Marquis Theater

7/10 – Howling Hex with Rips and Fake Awake @ Lost Lake

7/10 – Las Pinas with Vic ‘n’ the Narwhals and Los Mocochetes @ Hi-Dive

7/11 – SOB X RBE with Yung Pinch, OMB Peezy, Lil Sheik, Alizay and SiDMFKiD @ Cervantes’ Other Side

7/11 – DJ Shadow @ The Ogden

7/11 –Spose, Reve Kalell, An Hobbes and ROOKE5 @ The Marquis Theater

7/11 – Tom Waits For No One, with Galleries and Grass @ Larimer Lounge

7/11 – Alvarez Kings with Valienta, Evinair and Water Aerobics @ Lost Lake

7/11 – Antichrist with Nekrofilth and Gomorrah @ Hi-Dive

7/11 – Old School Hype w/ Palo Duro and King Eddie @ Lion’s Lair

7/11 – Charles Mcpherson Quintet @ Dazzle Jazz

7/11 – “Jazz Jam” Hosted By Todd Reid @ Dazzle Jazz

7/11 – Gosh!, A Light Among Many, Palehorse Palerider, Giardia, Emily Shreve @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

7/11 – The Districts + Cymbals Eat Guitars w/ Spirit of Beehive @ Globe Hall

7/11- GoodRattHard Bop Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

7/12 – Michelle Mandico with Savanna Shai, Deva Yoder and Aya Maguire @ Lost Lake

7/12 – Steddy P, Dom Chonicles, Scotty Wu, Sensai Party, Smokey Bare, J Bomb and Spil @ Larimer Lounge

7/12 – Absolute Suffering, These Streets, Turncoat, Concrete and Deter @ The Marquis Theater

7/12 – Ween @ Red Rocks

7/12 – Caravan Palace @ The Ogden

7/12 – Davey Suicide, Bound By Years, Sharone & The Wind, Suspension 9 @ Herman’s Hideaway

7/12 – An-ten-nae w/ Jantsen and Telemetry, Mikey Thunder and Jubee @ Cervantes’ Other Side

7/12 – Rozwell Kid with Vundabar, Great Grandpa and Bud Bronson & The Good Timers @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

7/12 – Them Coulee Boys @ Globe Hall

7/12 – Charles Mcpherson Quintet @ Dazzle Jazz

7/12 – Ben Markley Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

7/12 – Blackout! w/ Reed Wolf @ 3 Kings Tavern

7/12 – Charles Mertens Trio @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/13 – Vermillion Road with The New Schematics and Treehouse Sanctum @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

7/13 – Ween @ The Ogden

7/13 – Michael Franti & Spearhead with Trevor Hall and Hirie @ Red Rocks

7/13 – Jack Johnson with Rogue & Jaye @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

7/13 – 300 Days @ Cervantes’ Other Side

7/13 – Mike Dillon Band ft. Claude Coleman, Jr. of Ween @ Cervantes’ Other Side

7/13 – Enemy In I, Skyburial, Hemingway Hero, Fighting the Phoenix and Fall Of Scylla @ The Marquis Theater

7/13 – Love Stallion and Blue Mesa @ Larimer Lounge

7/13 – Zagriculture with Emma Mayes & The Hip @ Lost Lake

7/13 – Tommy Trash @ Beta Nightclub

7/13 – Two Cow Garage with The Swindlin’ Hearts @ Hi-Dive

7/13 – Manuel Valera Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

7/13 – Adam Bodine Tiro @ Nocturne Jazz

7/13 – Squiddius @ 3 Kings Tavern

7/13 – Gonzo @ Globe Hall

7/13 – Donna the Buffalo @ The Oriental

7/13 – Thunderthief w/ Fiat Luxx and Jaz @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/13 – Eileen Ivers @ Soiled Dove Underground

7/14 – GAMEJAZZ @ Dazzle Jazz

7/14 – Sam Riggs @ The Grizzly Rose

7/14 – Trio + 1 @ Nocturne Jazz

7/14 – P.R.O.B.L.E.M.S with Zebroids and Poison Rites @ Hi-Dive

7/14 – Younger Than Neil with Mission Accomplished and Sorry Sweetheart @ Lost Lake

7/14 – Baauer @ Beta Nightclub

7/14 – Ready Set Go @ Goosetown Tavern

7/14 – Sam Riggs @ Grizzly Rose

7/14 – Triangle Introverts, Kill Vargas, Noise Resort, Simulators @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

7/14 –Jared & The Mill with Silver & Gold and Soccer Mommy @ Larimer Lounge

7/14 – Bermuda, Armed for the Apocalypse and Fallen Captive @ The Marquis Theater

7/14 – Black Pussy with Sierra (CAN) and Witches of God @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

7/14 – Greener Grounds & Broccoli Samurai with Collidoscope and Lil Skoops @ Cervantes’ Other Side

7/14 – Ween @ The Ogden

7/14 – AMALGAM EFFECT, Adam Herman & Company, Octopus Tree, Madam Sin @ Herman’s Hideaway

7/14 – All Time Low @ The Fillmore

7/14 – Lola Black with Tonight We Rise, Phoenyx A.D. and Wake the Bat @ The Bluebird

7/14 – The Pitch Invasion @ Globe Hall

7/14 – Michelle Branch with Haerts @ The Gothic

7/14 – Jack Johnson with JAMTOWN ft. Donavon Frankenreiter, G. Love & Cisco Adler @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

7/14 – Railroad Earth & Leftover Salmon with Keller and the Keels @ Red Rocks

7/14 – Jarren Benton @ The Roxy

7/14 – Kory Brunson Band w/ Ryan Chrys and the Rough Cuts @ Soiled Dove Underground

7/14 – The Interstellar Boys featuring: Todd Nance, Daniel Hutchens, Jerry Joseph, Sam Holt, John Neff, John Mills and Eric Martinez @ The Oriental

7/14 – Polytoxic Monsters of Rock w/ Watkins Glen @ Be On Key Psychadelic Ripple

7/14 – Surrender Signal, Alexander and the Big Sheep, and Too Many Humans @ 3 Kings Tavern

7/14 – The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/15 – Hijas de su Madre @ The Paramount Theatre

7/15 – Pat Martino Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

7/15 – The Delta Sonics @ Dazzle Jazz

7/15 – Randall Conrad Olinger w/ Wallula @ 3 Kings Tavern

7/15 – Mr. Criminal with Mr. Freestylez, A.N.G. and Bugzy @ The Roxy

7/15 – Daryl Hall & John Oates and Tears for Fears with Allen Stone @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

7/15 – UZ with Kyral x Banko @ The Bluebird

7/15 – TAUK & Friends with Tiger Party ft. Eddie Roberts (New Mastersounds) & Jeff Franca (Thievery Corporation) @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

7/15 – Lights – A Tribute to Journey @ Soiled Dove Underground

7/15 – Drums Along the Rockies @ Sports Authority Field

7/15 – Killing Creation with Sanity’s Edge, Infinite Conscious and Rise as Legends @ Summit Music Hall

7/15 – Brad Paisley with Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell @ Pepsi Center

7/15 – The Peter Sommer Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

7/15 – Easter Teeth @ Goosetown Tavern

7/15 – Dylan Kishner-Lopez w/ One Way Ride, Zelda Starfire, and Esmerelda Strange @ Lion’s Lair

7/15 – Roommates, Use the Sun, Tyto Alba, The Ephinjis, and Gleemer @ The Marquis Theater

7/15 – Burgathon 2017 w/ The Original Booty Burglars, Midnight Shakedown and more @ Be On Key Psychadelic Ripple

7/15 – Kolars @ Larimer Lounge

7/15 – A Brother’s Fountain, Fort Defiance, Victoria Woodworth @ The Walnut Room

7/15 – Manufactured Superstars with Already Sweaty @ Beta Nightclub

7/15 – Nite Jewel with Harriet Brown @ Lost Lake

7/15 – Jason Heller (of Funk Club and Mile high Soul Club), Adam Hestes (of Denver Vintage Reggae Society) Erin Stereo @ Globe Hall

7/16 – Sidewalk Chalk @ Lost Lake

7/16 – Black Asteroid @ Beta Nightclub

7/16 – Mutoid Man with Helms Alee and Space in Time @ Larimer Lounge

7/16 – Beach Fossils, She-Devils and Ablebody @ The Marquis Theater

7/16 – Blondie & Garbage with John Doe & Exene Cervenka @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

7/16 – Amos Lee with the Colorado Symphony @ Red Rocks

7/16 – Afton Showcase ft. Rumin8, HardWork Playerz INC, KING PYRO, PGG, Kardiac Kid, C West, Claygo, D-Wreck, Young Steez, Valik, 18k, Mac Niff, BLA Music Group, Keno, Bare Locc, Prolific6ix, SACK and TNG @ Cervantes’ Other Side

7/16 – Hemlock @ The Roxy

7/16 – Welcome to Night Vale (podcast) w/ Jason Webley @ The Paramount Theatre

7/16 – Watkins Glen w/ Shakedown Street @ Be On Key Psychadelic Ripple

7/16 – Wes Watkins @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/16 – The Peterson Brothers @ Globe Hall

Week 4: July 17-23

Recommended: The String Cheese Incident @ Red Rocks – July 21-23

The String Cheese Incident is coming to Red Rocks Amphitheatre for another three-night run starting on July 21. Joining them will be Jyemo Club, Analog Sun and Grant Farm on July 21 through 23 respectively. String Cheese’s latest release Believe came out in April. Produced by Jerry Harrison from The Talking Heads and featuring Bonnie Payne from Elephant Revival, Believe shows the magic that arises when the band spends a week holed up in a cabin in Colorado together.

7/17 – Anxious Arm With Ease (CA) @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

7/17 – Shawn Mendes w/ Charlie Puth @ Pepsi Center

7/17 – Anabor, Sundressed, VYNYL @ The Marquis Theater

7/18 – Castaway w/ Nanashi, Remain and Sustain and Dead Set @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

7/18 – Diane Krall w/ the Colorado Symphony @ Red Rocks

7/18 – Goo Goo Dolls w/ Phillip Phillips @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

7/18 – Whitney Rose @ The Marquis Theater

7/18 – Lucy Dacus @ Lost Lake

7/18 – Billy Changer @ Larimer Lounge

7/18 – Motograter @ The Roxy

7/18 – Unsane with Fashion Week and Abrams @ Hi-Dive

7/18 – Denver Municipal Band @ Dazzle Jazz

7/18 – Wolf Alice @ Globe Hall

7/18 – GoodRattHard Bop Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

7/18 – Might Mystic and the Hard Roots Movement @ Herman’s Hideaway

7/18 – Sarchasm, Cousin Boneless @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

7/18 – Ophelia’s Open Mic With Soul Daddy and His Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/19 – Monkey Safari @ Bar Standard

7/19 – Purnell Steen & Le Jazz Machine @ Dazzle Jazz

7/19 – Ben Markley Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

7/19 – Don’t Panic Showcase @ 3 Kings Tavern

7/19 – JC Brooks with Puscie Jones and Revue @ Hi-Dive

7/19 – Jaymes Young and Matt Maeson @ Larimer Lounge

7/19 – Displace + Frog Leg w/ Green Hit @ Globe Hall

7/19 – Andrew Combs with Mitchel Evan @ Lost Lake

7/19 – Math Rock, Stage Kids, Picture the Waves, Will Daniels, Lunetta @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

7/19 – The Dirty Heads with Soja, the Green and RDGLDGRN @ Red Rocks

7/19 – Starkill with No 1 Left Standing and Epi III @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

7/19 – Mitski with Half Waif @ The Bluebird

7/19 – John Mayer with The Night Game @ Pepsi Center

7/19 – Prince Royce @ The Fillmore

7/19 – Enion Pelta-Tiller Quartet, Thom LaFond Trio @ The Walnut Room

7/10 – Lauren Michaels Band, Robert Houttin, Kayla Douglas, Tyler Stanfield Band, Mike River @ Herman’s Hideaway

7/19 – iLL.Gates w/ Supersillyus, Unfold, Mikey Thunder and Jubee @ Cervantes’ Other Side

7/20 – Jay Roemer Band ft. Dave Carroll (Trampled By Turtles) with Rain City Ramblers and Slippery Creek @ Cervantes’ Other Side

7/20 – Dita Von Teese @ The Fillmore

7/20 – The Ghoulies with Sliver, The Skeleton Crew and Audrey @ Lost Lake

7/2o – Kid Vegas with Hustle Ministry, Shaw Monsta, Young June, Jay Triiiple @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

7/20 – Earth, Wind & Fire with Chic Ft. Nile Rodgers and Classixx @ Pepsi Center

7/20 – Letter 9, Thoughtpilot, Orbiter, Power Bottom, Shahirye of Ra and Girlfriend @ The Marquis Theater

7/20 – Loudpvck @ Beta Nightclub

7/20 – Slim Cessna’s Auto Club, Andy Thomas’ Dust Heart, Halden Wofford & the Hi*Beams @ Levitt Pavilion (Grand Opening)

7/20 – Chris Duarte Group w/ Kerry Pastine & The Crime Scene @ The Oriental

7/20 – Pan Nation – Steel Drum Jazz @ Dazzle Jazz

7/20 – Cabin 7, Dogma @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

7/20 – Adam Bodine Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

7/20 – Brigitte DeMeyer & Will Kimbrough @ The Walnut Room

7/20 – Bootstrap Grimm w/ I2J, Ralph Rhymes, PBK Audio @ Herman’s Hideaway

7/20 – The Cutthroat Drifters with The Born Readies, Zen Alchemysts and Last Rhino @ Larimer Lounge

7/20 – Roselit Bones with Bonnie and the Clydes and Extra Gold @ Hi-Dive

7/21 – Velnias with Wayfarer and Of Feather and Bone @ Hi-Dive

7/21 – Six60 @ Larimer Lounge

7/21 – What So Not @ Beta Nightclub

7/21 – Kap G, J.R. Donato, J-Krupt and Dallas Garcia @ The Marquis Theater

7/21 – Neil Diamond @ Pepsi Center

7/21 – Two Faces West (EP Release) w/ Public Safety, The Pharos @ Globe Hall

7/21 – Stellan with Beaches and Bellow and Ian Mahan @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

7/21 – Beth Ditto @ The Bluebird

7/21 – Recloose @ Bar Standard

7/21 – Global Dance Festival @ Sports Authority Field

7/21 – Denver Home Grown Music Festival ft. Picture The Waves, No More Excuses and In The Variant @ Cervantes’ Other Side

7/21 – Allan Kingdom with Finding Novyon, Drelli, Triiiiiiiiiiiip @ Lost Lake

7/21 – Lost Dog Ensemble @ Goosetown Tavern

7/21 – Meadow Mountain @ The Walnut Room

7/21 – Stephen Pearcy from Ratt w/ Throttlebomb, Dark Light District @ Herman’s Hideaway

7/21 – Recloose @ Bar Standard

7/21 – Granny Tweed w/ The By Gods and Sad Baxter @ Lion’s Lair

7/21 – Ginga Presents “Brazil Night: A Musical Tour” @ Dazzle Jazz

7/21 – Trio + 1 @ Nocturne Jazz

7/21 – Grass, The Leshen and Special Guests @ 3 Kings Tavern

7/21 – Gumbo le Funque @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/22 – Disinherited @ Lion’s Lair

7/22 – Dreamboat Annie w/ Project Foreigner @ The Oriental Theater

7/22 – H2 Big Band Dance Party @ Dazzle Jazz

7/22 – The Delta Sonics @ Dazzle Jazz

7/22 – The Peter Sommer Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

7/22 – The Coat Hangers w/ Risiduels @ Globe Hall

7/22 – Blue Kings, The Breechers and the Roka Hueka @ 3 Kings Tavern

7/22 – Parasitic Ejaculation @ The Roxy

7/22 –Sober Rob, Whereisalex, Zotti with Snubluck, Bimyo and CVILLOU World Series 001 @ Cervantes’ Other Side

7/22 – EOTO with Skydyed @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

7/22 – Acceptable Losses, Noise Resort, Television Generation @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

7/22 – Global Dance Festival @ Sports Authority Field

7/22 – Dawes @ The Ogden

7/22 – The Descendents @ The Fillmore

7/22 – Dawn & Hawks @ The Walnut Room

7/22 – Holocene Hills, Boxout, This Broken Beat and Soon to be Titans @ The Marquis Theater

7/22 – Tobin Sprout with Elf Power @ Larimer Lounge

7/22 – Public Safety w/ The Elegant Plums, Barking at Dogs, Jeraff @ Herman’s Hideaway

7/22 – Louis Colaiannia w/ Donvan Johnson Band, Perpetual Motion @ Soiled Dove Underground

7/23 – Demun Jones @ The Marquis Theater

7/23 – Lifehouse with Switchfoot @ The Fillmore

7/23 – Brendan James with Megan Burtt and Dave Tamkin @ The Bluebird

7/23 – Spectral Voice with Necrot and Undergang @ Hi-Dive

7/23 – Jay Lumen @ Beta Nightclub

7/23 – The Adam Bovine Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

7/23 – Rossonian and Chicos Malos Salsa (Late Show)@ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/23 – Lee DeWyze @ Soiled Dove Underground

7/23 – Jason Ead, Courtney Patton, Adam Hood, Jamie Lin Wilson @ The Walnut Room

7/23 – Silent on Fifth Street, UnEarnest Apologies @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

7/23 – The Stone Foxes w/ The Outfit @ Levitt Pavilion

Week 5 – July 24-31

Recommended: Kendrick Lamar w/ Travis Scott and D.R.A.M. @ Pepsi Center – July 29

Still hot off the release of his fourth album DAMN., Kendrick Lamar will perform at the Pepsi Center on July 29. Joining Lamar on his tour is Travis Scott and D.R.A.M. All three are known for putting on incredible high-energy shows. Released on April 14 of this year, DAMN. was an immediate hit, with 340 million streams and selling 343,000 copies in its debut week. This is not a concert to miss.

*sold out

7/24 – Lyle Lovett and His Large Band with The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band @ Red Rocks

7/24 – 3TEETH, Ritual Aesthetic and Kill Minus Nine @ The Marquis Theater

7/24 – In The Valley Below with Flagship @ Larimer Lounge

7/24 – Sports with Yeek @ Lost Lake

7/24 – Sabrina Carpenter w/ Alex Aiono & New Hope Club – @ The Paramount Theatre

7/24 – Somewhere to Call Home, Contra, Unearnest Apologies, Black July, Silent on Fifth Street @ Herman’s Hideaway

7/25 – Tesla w/ Romero @ The Paramount Theatre

7/25 – GoodRattHard Bop Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

7/25 – Byron Stripling & Carmen Bradford @ Dazzle Jazz

7/25 – Mom Jeans and Graduating Life with Obtuse and Pretty Tired @ Lost Lake

7/25 – Keenan TreVon @ The Roxy

7/25 – Why Don’t We @ Larimer Lounge

7/25 – 2CELLOS @ Red Rocks

7/25 – Billy Gilmore Band @ Be On Key Psychadelic Ripple

7/25 – Wage War, Gideon, Varials and Remain and Sustain @ The Marquis Theater

7/25 – Jesus Sons, Astroid4, Dream Phases, Creatures Chois, Family of Light Band @ Globe Hall

7/26 – Today Is The Day, Kayo Dot and Glacial Tomb @ The Marquis Theater

7/26 – Glass Animals w/ Little Dragon @ Red Rocks

7/26 – Violent Femmes with Echo and the Bunnymen @ The Fillmore

7/26 – Mura Masa w/ KUCKA @ The Gothic

7/26 – Roni Size, Mikey Thunder and Jubee @ Cervantes’ Other Side

7/26 – The Mammoths with Kind Hearted Stangers and Pierce Edens @ Lost Lake

7/26 – Christian Sands Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

7/26 – Rico Jones Quartet @ The Walnut Room

7/26 – Allout Helter, abolitionist, Joy Subtraction @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

7/26 – Ben Markley Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

7/26 – Stephen Brooks Trio @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/27 – Savoy @ Beta Nightclub

7/27 – Dog Party with Sneeze Attack @ Lost Lake

7/27 – AFI & Circa Survive with Citizen @ Red Rocks

7/27 – Underground Music Showcase

7/27 – Test Kitchen featuring A&R, Andrew Barber, Francois Baptiste and FakeShoreDrive.com @ Summit Music Hall

7/27 – The Grass is Dead & The Wooks with Canyon Collected and One Grass Two Grass @ Cervantes’ Other Side

7/27 – Dayseeker @ The Marquis Theater

7/27 – Whiskey Shivers w/ Garrett Lebeau, RL Cole & his Angels @ Levitt Pavilion

7/27 – Bent Knee @ Larimer Lounge

7/27 – Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie @ The Paramount Theatre

7/27 – Thatcher w/ Future Days and the Psychic Temple @ Lion’s Lair

7/27 – Ian Levy @ Dazzle Jazz

7/27 – Adam Bodine Tiro @ Nocturne Jazz

7/27 – The Black Lillies w/ The Cordovas @ Soiled Dove Underground

7/27 – Peak2Peak @ Globe Hall

7/27 – Psydecar @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/28 – Ryan McGarvey Band w/ Austin Young Band @ The Oriental

7/28 – Chuck Lamb Acoustic Fusion Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz

7/28 – Tula (Album Release) w/ King Friday the 13th @ Globe Hall

7/28 – Trio + 1 @ Nocturne Jazz

7/28 – Blackhawk @ The Grizzly Rose

7/28 – Citizen Dan @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/28 – If I Fail, Stifle, Wreckards, Clock Strikes Midnight and The Backseaters @ The Marquis Theater

7/28 – Rastasaurus with Apex Vibe, Envy Alo and DJ Bloodpresshah @ Cervantes’ Other Side

7/28 – Underground Music Showcase

7/28 – The Paladins @ Goosetown Tavern

7/29 – Blackhawk @ Grizzly Rose

7/28 – Public Display of Aggression with The Midnight Marionettes, EhPh, Julian Black, Bean, DJ Katastrophy, Thantom and Biggie@ The Gothic

7/28 – The Malai Llama Ft. Jennifer Hartswick with Sixty Minute Men @ The Bluebird

7/28 – HARD Red Rocks w/ Dillon Francis, DJ Mustard, Destructo, AC Slater, Wax Motif and Kittens @ Red Rocks

7/28 – Summer Jam with The Migos, Ludacris, Kid Ink, Post Malone, Kyle, Trev Rich and Amine @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

7/28 – Bodies We’ve Buried with For the Likes of You, Dead Crown, Son Survivor and One Way to Live @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

7/28 – Travellers with S.T.O.I.C., Six-o-Clock, YourRelatices, TMC and NEWCE @ Lost Lake

7/29 – Spiral Cell with Hellgrammites and Kongtoss @ Lost Lake

7/29 – Ces Cru with K. Colfax and more @ The Roxy

7/29 – Mushroomhead with Hail Sagan and American Grim @ Summit Music Hall

7/29 – Sword with Big Jesus @ The Gothic

7/29 – Tedeschi Trucks Band w/ John Medeski, The Wood Brothers and Hot Tuna @ Red Rocks

7/29 – Underground Music Showcase

7/29 – Zac Brown Band After Show ft. Blue Water Highway Band @ The Marquis Theater

7/29 – Dan Hubbard, Taylor Carson

7/29 – Herbie Hancock Tribute ft. Dominic Lalli (Big Gigantic), Dave Watts (The Motet), Joey Porter (The Motet), Garrett Sayers (The Motet) and Dan Schwindt (Kyle Hollingsworth Band) @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

7/29 – Ignatius Reilly with Jeff Crosby & The Refugees and Hyona Hill @ Cervantes’ Other Side

7/29 – People Corrupting People w/ The Pineheads and EL Nirvano @ Lion’s Lair

7/29 – Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra @ Dazzle Jazz

7/29 – The Delta Sonics @ Dazzle Jazz

7/29 – Annie Booth Quintet w/ Kathryn Radakovich @ Nocturne Jazz

7/29 – UMS Showcase @ 3 Kings Tavern

7/29 – Eufórquestra w/ We’s Us @ Levitt Pavilion

7/30 – Adam Bovine Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

7/30 – Anthony Russo Band and Sarah Slaton of Edison (late show) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/30 – Dale Bruning and Jude Hibler @ Dazzle Jazz

7/30 – Underground Music Showcase

7/30 – Tedeschi Trucks Band with John Bell, The Wood Brothers and Hot Tuna @ Red Rocks

7/30 – Chevelle @ The Fillmore

7/30 – Making Movies w/ Jyemo Club @ Levitt Pavilion

7/30 – Afton Showcase ft. Dreams of Narwhals, DA SCREECH, Donnie Young, Mantle and Pandemonium @ Cervantes’ Other Side

7/30 – Inficier, Fall of Scylla, Spit Black, Sulpherensis, Theia @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

7/30 – Warbly Jets with And The Black Feathers @ Lost Lake

7/30 – P Nuckle, Public Safety, Before the Bulb, Box, The Lollygags, Wolf van Elfmand, Treehouse Sanctum @ Globe Hall

7/30 – School of Rock All-Stars @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

7/31 – Steve Miller Band with Peter Frampton @ Red Rocks

7/31 – Tim McGraw and Faith Hill @ Pepsi Center

7/31 – Nominee, Such A Mess and The Fuck Off And Dies @ Marquis Theater

7/31 – Slothrust w/ Gleemer, Bandits @ Globe Hall

