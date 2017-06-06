As Denver continues to grow, so does Denver Fashion Weekend (DFW). That’s why this summer, we’re bringing you not only one, but two DFW Fashion shows; one of which will be our very first ever Children’s Fashion Show.

303 Magazine is looking for Denver’s best male and female models to walk in this year’s DFW Summer ’17 runway show. For the Children’s Fashion Show, girls and boys ages 6 to 13 are being cast. Parental guardians must be in attendance for the children’s show casting call.

The model casting for both shows is scheduled for Tuesday, June 27 at Wings Over the Rockies.

The DFW Children’s Fashion Show casting will be 5 p.m.

The DFW Summer Fashion Show casting will be 7 p.m.

A Summer DFW Event @ The DaVinci Exhibit

August 5 and 6

DFW Children’s Fashion Show

DFW Summer Fashion Show – August 5