Arcade Fire will be performing at the Pepsi Center on October 25 as a part of their 27-stop Infinite Content Tour. Everything Now is set to release July 28 through Columbia Records. Their album is co-produced by Thomas Bangalter of Daft Punk. Check out the music video for their recently released single “Everything Now” for a taste of what to expect from the rest of the album. The band released “I Give You Power,” a collaboration with Mavis Staples, earlier this year. Proceeds from the track went to the ACLU. The album as a whole is expected to be 13 tracks and is currently available for pre-order via iTunes. Six of the new songs were debuted in Montreal to a crowd of approximately 50 people.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. They will be available here here