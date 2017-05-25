When most people think of Red Rocks they usually think of the Amphitheatrefor which the concert venue gets its fame. But besides having almost-perfect concert acoustics, Red Rocks has a lot to more to offer. 303 Magazine has listed 10 fun things you can enjoy at Red Rocks that aren’t just concerts.

Cocktails on the Rocks

When: Saturday, June 3, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: T.E.V Edelweiss Club, 18022 Highway 8 Morrison, CO

Cost: $50, get more information about tickets here.

The Lowdown: There will be over 150 spirits and cocktail varieties from 30 Colorado distillers. You’ll be able to embrace the beauty of Morrison while overlooking Red Rocks Amphitheatre, accompanied by live music and tons of vendors.

Film on the Rocks

When: Once a week from May 15 – Sept. 11. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and movies begin at dusk.

Where: Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway

Cost: $15, get more information about what movies are playing and ticket information here.

The Lowdown: Enjoy the natural surround sound of Red Rocks while also enjoying this year’s Film on the Rocks selections. This year’s list kicks off on May 15 with Superbad and ends Sept. 11 with Twister. Go here to see the full lineup

Wine of the Rocks

When: Saturday, Aug. 5 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: T.E.V Edelweiss Club, 18022 Highway 8 Morrison, CO

Cost: $50, get more information about tickets here.

The Lowdown: If you’re someone that loves wine and the outdoors then what is better than a wine festival overlooking Red Rocks? There will be 180 different wines for you to sample, along with food, shopping and music for you to enjoy as well.

Stargaze at the Rocks

When: Non-event days, for one hour after sunset

Where: Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway

The Lowdown: If you want to see some serious stars in Colorado, you usually have to commit to a long drive (see our guide to the best spots here). But if you need to stay close to Denver, Red Rocks will provide some relief from the city lights. The trick is, you have to go on days where there are no events and you can only stay for one hour after sunset. If you hang around too long, security will ask you to leave (trust us). But if you get there before sunset, you’ll realize that half of the joy of going to Red Rocks is getting to see Denver’s transition from day to night. But once darkness hits, look up to see some beautiful constellations you may not be able to spot while in the city.

Try a Fitness Class on the Rocks

When: Yoga on the Rocks starting June 3 at 7 a.m.

Where: Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway

Cost: Individual passes are $14, season passes are$102 and the 4-packs are $52. Find ticket information here.

The Lowdown: Change up your morning workout routine by heading to Red Rocks to try one of their Yoga on the Rocks sessions. If yoga isn’t you’re thing, you can checkout information about Run the Rocks on Oct. 8.

Tour the Rocks

When: The Visitor Center is open April – October from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and November – March from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It closes at 2 p.m. on event days.



Where: Visitor Center, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The tours merge both the geological and musical histories of Red Rocks. These tours include interactive displays of the Performers Hall of Fame, a free screening of Oscar-winner Donna Dewey’s documentary of Red Rocks concert footage. You’ll also learn about the geology, wildlife and history surrounding Red Rocks. For private group tours for 10 or more people you can call 303-697-6910.

Hike the Rocks

When: Red Rocks Park and trails open one hour before sunrise and close one hour after sunset on non-show days.

Where: Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: There are two trails that are completely with in the Red Rocks park. Trading Post Trail is 1.4 miles long and goes through the rock formations, valleys and natural meadows of Red Rocks, and Geologic Overlook Trail is a short, moderate trail in the northwest corner of the park. There is also Red Rocks Trail which runs through the east side of the park and can be used for hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding. Check out this map for trails.

Tour the Colorado Music Hall of Fame on the Rocks

When: Red Rocks Park and trails open one hour before sunrise and close one hour after sunset on non-show days.

Where: Colorado Music Hall of Fame, 17900 Trading Post Road



Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The Red Rocks Trading Post is a great place to check out for historical memorabilia but since 2015 it has also been home to the Colorado Music Hall of Fame (CMHF). The CMHF was created to honor the musicians and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to preserve and protect historical artifacts, and to educate the public regarding everything that’s great about Colorado’s music.

Eat on the Rocks

When: Ship Rock Grille, open daily from 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and for dinner on show days.

Where: Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway

Cost: Checkout their menu for prices here.

The Lowdown: Ship Rock Grille is sandwiched between two boulders making it a beautiful dining experience that has both beautiful views and mouthwatering dishes from hefty salads, seven different sandwiches and juicy build-your-own burgers.

Just Outside of Red Rocks…

Visit Dinosaur Ridge

When: Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Where: Dinosaur Ridge, 16831 W. Alameda Parkway

Cost: $8 per person, children three and under get in free. This includes a guided shuttle tour and exhibit hall.

The Lowdown: Dinosaur Ridge features over 300 dinosaur footprints made during the Cretaceous Period (100 million years ago). Along the trail are dinosaur bones dating back to the Jurassic Period (150 million years ago) from Stegosaurus, the Colorado State Fossil, Apatosaurus (formerly known as Brontosaurus) and Allosaurus, the meat-eating dinosaur. You can also explore Dinosaur Ridge through a self-guided or with a tour guide or you can explore the indoor, Trek Through Times exhibit while also enjoying the view of the surrounding Red Rocks.