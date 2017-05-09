After last week’s shocking closing of Richard Sandoval’s restaurants Zengo and La Guerra, it’s time for some good news.

Chad Michael George, Kade Gianinetti and Jared Schwartz— partners in The Way Back and American Grind— announced today that they will be filling the former Zengo space with their new concept Wayward this fall.

The team plans to refresh and brighten the space—expect light and neutral colors with fresh greenery. Wayward’s vegetable-focused menu will be available for dinner and weekend brunch—tapping into local farmer and purveyors that the partners have used in their other concepts. The bar will boast a robust whiskey program. The former La Guerra space will operate as dine-in or to-go for breakfast, lunch and coffee. They have not hired an executive chef.

Wayward will be located at 1610 Little Raven Street, Denver.