With Memorial Day this weekend, May is winding down. As the weekend events in Denver begin to reflect the change in seasons, the unique character of each event never changes. From a fried chicken festival and a “Goth Prom,” there is plenty to do in the Mile High City. Let’s explore what the last weekend of May has to offer.

Thursday, May 25

Chicken Fight Festival

When: Thursday, May 25 from 7 – 10:30 p.m. (VIP starts at 6:30 p.m.)

Where: River North Festival Grounds – 3715 Chestnut Pl, Denver

Cost: $65 – $125. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Love fried chicken, wings, innovative chicken dishes and delicious cocktails? Head to the River North Festival Grounds this Thursday for Chicken Fight Festival. Watch as some of the Mile High’s coveted restaurants compete for the claim to fame for best chicken dishes in the 303. A ticket gets you unlimited tasters of the dishes, tokens to vote for your favorites, surprises and unlimited drink tasters. There will also be live music, cooking demos and competitions. The event is a benefit for Denver Active 20-30 Children’s Foundation, so eat chicken, drink cocktails, listen to music and support a great local cause.

Colorado’s Okayest Barista

When: Thursday, May 25 from 6:30 until 9:30 p.m.

Where: Huckleberry Roasters — 4301 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free admission, $5 buy-in to compete — email [email protected] to reserve a competition slot

The Lowdown: Think you’re an “Okay’ Barista? Compete in, or watch, as baristas across the Mile High battle it out for the esteemed title of Colorado’s Okayest Barista. There will be five events – including latte art, brew methods, and mystery signature beverage – will decide who wins the cash prize and the title. Competitors and attendees will enjoy free food and beer from TRVE Brewing and pick up some swag from the Barista Guild of America.

Mountain Side Gear Rental Grand Opening

When: Thursday, May 25, 12-7 p.m.

Where: Mountain Side Gear Rental – 15985 S. Golden Rd., Unit A, Golden

Cost: Free

The Lowdown. Make every weekend a great weekend with the Official Outfitter of Great Times® – Mountain Side Gear Rental. Camping season is upon us and there is no better time to enjoy the great outdoors. So visit www.MountainSideGearRental.com for high-quality camping and back-packing gear rentals and to kick-start your great times! Enjoy the weekend in the mountains, then enjoy Mountain Side Gear Rental’s Grand Opening with prizes, food and expert gear demonstrations on May 25. Visit Mountain Side’s website for more details.

Hops For Homes Pint Night

When: Thursday, May 25 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Cerebral Brewing – 1477 Monroe St. Denver

Cost: Free with Purchase of Drinks Available

The Lowdown: Drink for a cause this Thursday at Cerebral Brewing. Hops for Homes Pint Night invites you to drink a pint of beer, as every pint bought will have a $1 donated for the Habitat Denver’s 2017 House that Beer Built. This dollar will go towards building a home for this year’s family. This is a part of a collaboration between 22 craft-breweries who are teaming up with Habitat Denver to build a home for a family in need.

Feminism & Co.: Art, Sex, Politics

When: May 25 – 27, 7 – 8:30 p.m. Friday, 6 – 9 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – 12 a.m. Sunday

Where: MCA Denver – 1485 Delgany St, Denver

Cost: $5 members, $10 non-members. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Celebrate the continuous understanding of gender at a three-day festival for Feminism & Co this weekend. Elissa Auther and Gillian Silverman will discuss the past 10 years of feminism and where the movement has gone. There will also be a dance performance of XX: Where’s the Power? by Lauren Beale, Ondine Geary, Brooke McNamara and Kate Speer. Friday is all about art and features Jenny Morgan and her exhibit, SKINDEEP as well as Derrick Velasquez’s Obstructed View exhibit. Finally, Saturday is broken up into daytime and nighttime. During the day there will be music, crafts, beatboxing, tours and more. Did we mention Illegal Pete’s tacos will be involved? Finish off the festival at night with dancing, comedy, an aerobic performance and tarot reading.

Friday, May 26

’80s Summer Kickoff Rooftop Party

When: Friday, May 26 from 5 until 8 p.m.

Where: Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar — 650 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: Summer is coming and that means patio and rooftop season! Get in the spirit at Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar this Friday for the ’80s Summer Kickoff Rooftop Party and enjoy some delicious cocktails and seafood from Jax. The ’80s dedicated band, The Goonies, will perform. Oh, and don’t forget to bust out some of your best ’80s styles, as a winner will get the chance to win free crab for a year – yup, you read that right.

Untitled: True Grit

When: Friday, May 26 from 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum (DAM) – 100 W. 14th Avenue Parkway, Denver

Cost: $10.

The Lowdown: Saddle up cowboys and cowgirls, DAM’S end of the month event is here to bring you back to the wild west days. Untitled: True Grit, apart of DAM’S monthly late-night experience, will feature workshops, performances and tours to bring you back into the world where laws didn’t exist and tumbleweeds roamed the vast emptiness before the development of the west.

Ballet5280 performs Vivaldi’s Four Seasons

When: Friday, May 26 – 27 starting at 7:30 p.m.

Where: 3 Community Park Rd., Broomfield

Cost: $15. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Experience one of Antonio Vivaldi’s most famous works, Four Seasons this Friday and Saturday. The event comes from Ballet5280 and it will be the company’s debut performance. Watch as autumn, summer, winter and fall are demonstrated through movement and music.

Saturday, May 27

The Pressed Conference

When: Saturday, May 27, 2- 5 p.m.

Where: Highlands Masonic Lodge, 3220 Federal Blvd, Denver

Cost: $45, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Cider lover’s, believe it or not, but there’s a festival just for you. Hosted by Two Parts and the Rocky Mountain Cider Association, this event will bring together dozens of delicious cideries for a sweet afternoon. Your ticket gets you unlimited tastings. But make sure to drink responsibly and end Colorado Cider Week right.

Goth Prom

When: Saturday, May 27 from 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Exdo Event Center – 1399 35th St, Denver

Cost: $25 – $75. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Get ready for a night of darkness and fun as you head to the prom you’ve been waiting to attend. The second annual Goth Prom invites you to enjoy and celebrate the dark alternative culture that encompasses the goth scene. There will be live music, performances and a variety of hosts from every goth and industrial night in Denver. My Life With The Thrill Kill Cult will headline, with performances by a variety of DJ’s.

Denver Arts Festival

When: Saturday, May 27, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and May 28, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Stapleton Conservatory Green – 8304 E. 49th Pl., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Artists from Denver and around the country, as well as lovers of art, will head to the 19th annual Denver Arts Festival this Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy the works of over 140 unique artists, and even bring some work home with you too. There will live music and kid activities, so you can bring the whole family.

Veteran’s Memorial Day Tribute

When: Saturday, May 27 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: POF Hall – 1340 Sherman St. Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: It’s important to remember the reason behind Memorial day, beyond a three day weekend. Honor our fallen heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country at POF Hall this Saturday. The Veteran’s Memorial Day Tribute will honor Colorado’s own fallen soldiers of all wars, including the War on Terror. There will be name-reading ceremonies, family flag banner and pin presentations as well as Remembrance Wreath laying.

Denver Day of Rock

When: Saturday, May 27 from 2:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: 16th St. Mall, Denver

Cost: Free, with option of a VIP pass. Get Pass here.

The Lowdown: Enjoy five stages of music around downtown Denver this Saturday at Denver Day of Rock. The day, hosted by Amp the Cause, is full of live music from a variety of bands. It is also an event to raise funds and awareness for the non-profit community that exists within the city of Denver. Thinking about upgrading to VIP? You will get to see bands from a VIP lounge, enjoy catered food and an open bar.

Rocky Mountain Brew Runs at Denver Beer Co.

When: Saturday, May 27 starting at 10 a.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co. — 1695 Platte St., Denver

Cost: $35. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: A 5k that ends at a brewery with a yoga session and beer olympics happening afterwards? That sounds like a Colorado race. Enjoy the Rocky Mountain Brew Runs this Saturday as you jog (or walk a little) down the Platte River Trail towards Denver Beer Co. After the run, there will be a mini yoga stretch session, as well as Beer Olympics. You will get some swag as well, such as a “carb loading” pint glass. Don’t forget to proudly wear your red, white and blue colors to support those in the service!

Sunday, May 28

The Art of Brunch

When: Sunday, May 28 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe – Denver, Colorado

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Explore art galleries in the Art District on Santa Fe and enjoy some brunch bites this Sunday at The Art of Brunch. The event invites guests to enjoy over 30+ participating art galleries and local businesses in the art district, with each providing complimentary brunch bites. To learn about the participating businesses and galleries, go here.

Shakesbeer’s A Midsummer Night’s Dram

When: Sunday, May 28 from 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks – 2920 Larimer St, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: We all know Shakespeare loved to drink. Hosted by the Wit Theatre Company, Shakesbeer is meant to “commemorate the longstanding tradition of drinking on, off and all around the stage.” Shakesbeer’s A Midsummer Night’s Dram, invites you to enjoy some delicious craft brew from Ratio Beerworks and a fun rendition of Shakespeare.

Drake Night Vol. 2

When: Sunday, May 28 from 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox – 1215 20th St, Denver

Cost: $15 in advance, $20 at door. $25 for reserved seating. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: If you are a lover of Drake (especially his latest album), then don’t miss out on Sunday. Drake Night is returning after last year’s success, and invites fans to enjoy an evening of, well, everything Drake. There will be four DJs spinning everything from Drake’s humble beginnings (maybe not Degrassi) to the present day. In addition, you can get some Drake swag at a pop-up shop, or even head into a Drake-themed photo booth.

