May has arrived, and with it a month full of holidays, celebrations and events. Though Colorado weather has reminded us that the warm season is not here just yet, May brings in the beginning of seasonal transition as more ski resorts close and more rooftops begin to open. From May the Fourth, to Cinco de Mayo, First Friday and Derby Day, this first weekend of May has a variety of events to get the month started on the right foot.

Thursday, May 4

ART WAR: A Star Wars Party

When: May 4, 6:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Where: The Curtis Hotel, 1405 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $30 to $85. Get tickets Here

The Lowdown: May the Fourth be with you, and what better way to celebrate this Star Wars inspired holiday than an art party? Art War invites guests to to enjoy a combination of 75+ Star Wars themed art created by over 25 local artists, all while enjoying an intergalatic dance party. Break out your Star Wars gear, align yourself on either the dark or light side of the force and get ready to enjoy an unique evening full of art, dancing and lively spirits.

Star Wars Swing Dance: May the ’40s Be With You

When: Thursday, May 4 from 8 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Mercury Cafe – 2199 California St. Denver

Cost: $8 DJ Swing Dance, $10 Class Drop In, $35 for the month

The Lowdown: Wish you could combine the ’40s with the era of Star Wars? This Thursday you can at Mercury Cafe Denver as Swing Nights Denver invites guests to a Star Wars Swing Dance. Enjoy this iconic holiday celebrating the success of Star Wars, while feeding your craving for some Lindy Hop dances. There will be classes starting at 6 p.m. focused on beginners, and again at 7 p.m. for intermediate dancers, with a DJ Swing Dance beginning at 8. To get into the DJ Swing Dance, a $8 cover is asked (even if you had purchased tickets for classes). Come dressed in your favorite Star Wars gear and get ready to combine the ’40s and the world of Star Wars.

Exhibition Talk with Wall Writers’ Roger Gastman & Mike Giant

When: Thursday, May 4 from 5 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: MCA Denver – 1485 Delgany St, Denver

Cost: $5 – $50. Get tickets Here.

The Lowdown: Head to the Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) this Thursday for an intimate, special and unique with Wall Writers’ Roger Gastman and Mike Giant. Gatsman, who wears many hats in the artistic world, is a collector, curator, graffiti historian and an urban anthropologist will be discussing the history and roots of graffiti from Philadelphia and New York City in the 1960s’. Gatsman will be accompanied with Mike Giant, who is a tattoo artist and owner of his own clothing brand. Don’t miss out on this unique talk.

Denver Bilingual & Diversity Job Fair 2017

When: Thursday, May 4 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Mariott Denver Tech Center – 4900 S. Syracuse St, Denver

Cost: Free for jobseekers. RSVP at http://denver.diversityjobs.com/

The Lowdown: This job fair is aimed at providing those who are bilingual and diverse the opportunity to meet job seekers who are looking to diversify the workplace, as well as find someone who can speak more than one language. Held at the Mariott Denver Tech Center, the job fair strives to offer a chance those who are bilingual and diverse to showcase their unique skills and meet employers to establish a specific job. If you’ve been struggling to find a job that highlights your cultural background, don’t miss out on this event.

Friday, May 5

First Friday Artwalk

When: Friday, May 5 from 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Various Art Districts throughout Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The first weekend of the month means First Fridays. Stroll around various art districts and galleries throughout the city and celebrate the artists that make up the incredible art scene in Denver as the weather begins to warm up. A variety of local artists, as galleries, studios, and cultural attractions stay open late Friday for people to enjoy their work, as well as food, drinks and high vibrations. Don’t miss out on this beautiful showcase of the Denver art scene. No First Friday is the same, so be sure to enjoy the month of May’s First Friday art walk.

5th Annual Lowbrow Coloring Show

When: Friday, May 5 from 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Lowbrow Denver – 38 Broadway, Denver

The Lowdown: Enjoy Colorado’s premier coloring show at the 5th Annual Lowbrow Coloring Show this Friday. The event is available for all levels of colorers looking to bring their skills to a competitive level. This unique opportunity offers competitors the ability to showcase their skills. Simply submit a painting, coloring, collage etc to Lowbrow by May 3 and you are entered into this competition. The prizes are awarded for the categories of 12 and under, Traditional (colored pencils, crayons, etc) and Non-traditional (digital, collage, etc). Also at the reception, the event will be releasing their very own coloring book available for purchase.

WonderLust: A Show for Dreamers

When: Friday, May 5 from 6:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Rackhouse Pub, 2875 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $25. Tickets available at the door.

The Lowdown: This Friday, Wonderlust presents A Show for Dreamers, inviting attendees to tap into a night of magic, comedy, showgirls, dancers, jugglers, engineers and multimedia artists. The event showcases the sheer talent that comes from performances in an experimentally immersive way. Performance areas will be set up for these performances to be close to national acts in a cohesive variety show, with many surprises along the way.

Spread The Word Music Festival 2017

When: Friday, May 5 – 8 from 7 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Downtown Denver

Cost: $15 – $60. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Enjoy a weekend full of music at Spread the Word Music Festival. The music festival showcases over 100 of Colorado’s best bands, musicians and DJs in a weekend celebrating the music scene home to Colorado. There will be over 40 hours of music performing across 10 different stages. There is a wide variety of genres showcased for lovers of funk, jazz, electronica and more.

Feral First Friday Film Series: Freedom Under Load

When: Friday, May 5 from 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Feral Mountain Co., 4320 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: As one of Denver’s outdoor gear specialty shops, Feral Mountain Co. invites you to enjoy a First Friday Film Series of Freedom Under Load. The documentary is full of storms, blizzards and deep snow, as professional climbers trek through the Mohicans on the European continent. During this experience, they recognize the load of life that is acrried with them everyday. Throughout the documentary, there will be outdoor gear giveaways, so don’t miss out on this unique documentary and ability to walk away with some incredible gear!

TheBigWonderful Derby Weekend

When: Friday, May 5-7 starting at 4 p.m.

Where: Old Denver Post Headquarters in Globeville — 4400 Fox St., Denver

Cost: $5 – $59 — tickets here

The Lowdown: It’s Derby Day weekend, and TheBigWonderful invites you to celebrate with them with a weekend full of bands, brews and bazaar. There will be brews featured from 20 different spots around the city, with bands such as likeThat Damn Sasquatch and Caribou Mountain Collective providing you with a weekend full of lively spirits and celebration.

Embracing the Feminine — A Denver Women’s Festival

When: Friday, May 5 to May 6; from 6:30 to 9 p.m. & 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Highland Event Center, 2945 Julian St., Denver

Registration: Available Here

The Lowdown: Feminists unite! The Denver Women’s Festival is designed to embrace all that is feminine within the Mile High City with a two-day festival. The third annual event will showcase 15 females coming together to discuss various topics from the feminine movement, to yoga, dance, art, leadership, social justice, voice, ancient medicine and even healthy sexuality. This year will also feature workshops that will discuss giving and receiving support, traditional healing practices for women’s health, soul speaks, innocence and desire, writing the womb and exploring your archetypal nature. Make sure to register with the link placed above in the Registration section.

Sawdust – First Friday Circus Cabaret

When: Friday, May 5 from 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Moth Contemporary Circus Center – 4321 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 – $8. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Enjoy First Friday with some impressive and breath-taking circus performances at Sawdust. As quoted in the event description, “When the Circus lives in your heart, Sawdust runs through your veins”. If you’re a fan of watching boundaries be pushed for what is humanly possible, I would not miss out on this unique circus cabaret experience!

Saturday, May 6

Cinco de Mayo

When: Saturday, May 6- 7 from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park – Downtown Denver

Cost: Admission is free with purchase from vendors available

The Lowdown: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo this Friday and Saturday at Civic Center Park for the 30th annual festival celebrating this holiday. This event is fun for the whole family, as it includes live entertainment, delicious foods, a full scale carnival and three stages of live music. To make the event even better, there will be a taco eating contest on Saturday, as well as a Quinceañera Fashion Show and a chihuahua race on Sunday. Learn more about the event by visiting the website.

Mile High Soul Club – May

When: Saturday, May 6 from 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Syntax Physic Opera – 554 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5. Get tickets at door.

The Lowdown: Get down with the get down this Saturday as Mile High Soul Club throws its May dance party. The event will feature a variety of ’60s soul, funk and R&B music spun on the classic 45 vinyls by “Soul Daddies” Tyler Jacobson, Steve Cervantes and Jason Heller. Put on your dancing shoes and get ready to groove with this incredibly fun and soulful party.

The Denver Mini-Derby

When: Saturday, May 6 from 1 – 6 p.m.

Where: Stanley Marketplace – 2501 Dallas St, Aurora

Cost: $25 – $149. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Saturday is the Kentucky Derby, but for those of us who want a little bit more excitement behind watching the event, the Denver Mini-Derby is here to provide just that. The Mini-Derby will feature mini-horses (or ponies to some of us) trotting around the Stanley Marketplace with a “mini-race” that will serve as a charity event. There will be a live screening of the Derby itself. Oh, and to make the event just that much better, there will even be a Corgi race to add to the already exciting atmosphere. There will be food, drinks, a live band and a DJ there as well. Break out those big hats, fun Derby outfits and get ready to enjoy one of the most unique events that has complemented the 163rd Kentucky Derby.

The Real Dill’s 5 Year Anniversary Party

When: Friday, May 5 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Real Dill—33 S Fox St., Denver

Cost: Tickets available for $5, you must be 21+ to attend

The Lowdown: Beloved Denver pickle maker, The Real Dill, is celebrating its fifth birthday. There will be live music from The Raritans and more than 10 vendors will bring food and drinks, including a Bloody Mary bar. And of course, there will be plenty of pickles. All proceeds from the event will go towards supports the Growhaus.

Festival of Color: Fashion Art Music Immersion

When: Saturday, May 6 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Where: City Hall – 1144 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $15. Get tickets Here.

The Lowdown: Enjoy one of Colorado’s largest fashion and art extravaganzas this Saturday at the Festival of Color. The event, put on by JAnthonyProductions, Bands4Bands Entertainment, LLC and Beautiful Distractions Models, will feature over 120 models, award-winning designers, musical performances, light shows and much more for an unique night of fashion, art and music immersion. Don’t miss out on this colorful and unique evening!

The Lights Festival

When: Saturday, May 6 from 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Colorado Motor Sports Park – 2050 SCR 201, Byers, Colorado

Cost: $25 – $45. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Light up spring and get ready for summer this Saturday night at the Lights Festival. The event brings together thousands of family, friends and community members to enjoy live music, delicious food and discuss dreams, wishes and goals. Then, when the moment is right, each person ignites their unique lanterns to watch them take flight and see your wishes and dreams float away into the sky with thousands of other people, leaving a positive effect on those who attended. Create a special memory as you celebrate or commemorate this Lights Festival, and let your light shine.

Sunday, May 7

7th Annual Chihuahua Races

When: Sunday, May 7 from 3 – 6 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, Downtown Denver

Cost: Free. Register your chihuahua here.

The Lowdown: Chihuahua races, do I need to say anymore? Join in on the cute and furry fun this Sunday as JAMMIN’ 101.5 and VCA Alameda East Veterinary Hospital present the 7th Annual Cinco De Mayo Chihuahua Races. This annual and adorable event will feature over 100 chihuahuas from the 303 to participate in the race to see who’s lucky owner is the winner of a $500 cash prize, as well as barking rights for the “Top Dog” as the fastest chihuahua in the Mile High.

YogaZo at Epic Brewing

When: Sunday, May 7 from 10 – 11 a.m.

Where: Epic Brewing Company—3001 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $10 cash for class with beer specials after

The Lowdown: Stretch out this Sunday and find your flow at YogaZo. This event invites you to enjoy a public yoga class that caters to all levels of yoga at Epic BrewingCo, and enjoy a beer afterwards. The class is $10 cash, with beer specials available after the event.

Mark Your Calendars…

Spring Plant Sale Preview Party

When: May 11, 4 to 11 p.m.

Cost: $45 in advance or $55 at the door is availble

Tickets: Available Here

Bar Wars — Battle of the Bars 2017

When: Saturday, May 20, 2 to 5 p.m.

Where: X Bar — 629 East Colfax St., Denver

Cost: $15 online, $20 at the door