The Union Station farmers market will return for a second season on Saturday, June 3 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The LoDo market will be on the north side of Wynkoop Plaza every Saturday morning until October 28.

Hosted by the Boulder Country Farmers Markets (BCFM), the Union Station market will feature local produce, meat, eggs, cheese, plants and products all from the Western Slope. The mark is anticipating more than 39 vendors— 21 Colorado farmers, 16 locally-produced provisions and more.

The market also plans to partner with local chefs for demos, tastings and more throughout the season. Chef Brian Wilson of Beast + Bottle will kick-off the chef demos at the market’s opening day.

Boulder County Farmers Markets has been hosting producer-only markets in Colorado since 1987, and they will stay true to that local, producer-only model with the Union Station market.

“If you’re seeing bananas and pineapples at your ‘local’ farmers market then you’re not experiencing a true Colorado farmers market that supports local growers. We’re thrilled to reach urban shoppers at Union Station with authentic Colorado offerings,” said Brian Coppom, executive director of BCFM. “Our mission is to expand local agriculture. Voting with your dollars at our Union Station Farmers Market fulfills that mission.”

The Union Station will also have an additional event Sunday, July 16 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. during the Slow Food Nations festival that weekend. For more information, including a full list of vendors, click here.