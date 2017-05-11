Returning for a jam-packed weekend of the brightest stars from the Denver underground and beyond, this year’s edition of The Underground Music Showcase is slated for July 27-30, 2017.  Now in its fifth year, The UMS, as it’s been dubbed, is dedicated to exposing the freshest faces hitting the music scene as they perform in local establishments along South Broadway. This year’s edition will be headlined by national acts Benjamin Booker, Red Fang and Esmé Patterson, with a whopping total of 195 acts listed on its initial lineup. 2017, however, comes with one major change. Rather than having the main stage located beside the Goodwill on 21 S. Broadway, it will be relocated to where Kmart used to be at 363 South Broadway. Tickets are on sale today priced at $55 in advance and are expected to be $75 the day of. You can check out the full lineup here.

The Yawpers turnt up a mid-day crowd at UMS 2016. Photo by Brittany Werges

 

No More Stories

About The Author

Born in Ann Arbor, raised in Colorado, and educated at the University of Arizona, Kori is music industry zealot and the new Music Desk Intern at 303 Magazine. An adventurer at heart, Kori is passionate about live music and enjoys traveling and experiencing festivals across the country. To date he has been to Pitchfork, Bonnaroo, Life Is Beautiful, Ultra, Hard Summer, Coachella and far too many to count in Colorado. In addition, Kori is an avid pop songwriter, a guacamole enthusiast, a Moscow Mule connoisseur, and a former track and field athlete now competing for the hearts of America - one article at a time. Come experience the FOMO by following him on Instagram Intagram He promises to not be basic.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.