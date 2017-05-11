Returning for a jam-packed weekend of the brightest stars from the Denver underground and beyond, this year’s edition of The Underground Music Showcase is slated for July 27-30, 2017. Now in its fifth year, The UMS, as it’s been dubbed, is dedicated to exposing the freshest faces hitting the music scene as they perform in local establishments along South Broadway. This year’s edition will be headlined by national acts Benjamin Booker, Red Fang and Esmé Patterson, with a whopping total of 195 acts listed on its initial lineup. 2017, however, comes with one major change. Rather than having the main stage located beside the Goodwill on 21 S. Broadway, it will be relocated to where Kmart used to be at 363 South Broadway. Tickets are on sale today priced at $55 in advance and are expected to be $75 the day of. You can check out the full lineup here.