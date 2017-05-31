June has arrived and the Mile High City is transitioning into summertime. With the first week of the month, comes a mix of monthly events, as well as unique and exciting new weekend events. With the cold weather hopefully behind us, we’re trading in our ski gear for hiking gear, and watching as the environment around us flourishes with green. With an Adventure hunt, First Friday and a tattoo masquerade, there are plenty of unique things to do in Denver this weekend.

Thursday, June 1

Denver: bRUNch at Night with Snooze – Union Station

When: Thursday, June 1 from 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Snooze A.M. Eatery – 1701 Wynkoop St, Denver (Inside Union Station)

Cost: $60 members, $65 non-members. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Brunch for dinner? Head to the Snooze inside Union Station this Thursday for a tasty and fulfilling meal, after completeting either a 5K or 10K race. What better way to work up an appetite? The race starts and finishes at Snooze, with a brunch following afterwards. The bRUNch is designed to be a fun run, so don’t sweat it too much if you are just getting back into shape. If you’re looking for new running gear, Nike will be on sight offering demos of some of their new shoes. Learn more about bRUNch.

Throwback Thursdays – ’90s Hip Hop

When: Thursday, June 1 from 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Factotum Brewhouse – 3845 Lipan St, Denver

Cost: Free with purchase of beer available

The Lowdown: Throw it back Thursday at Factotum Brewhouse for a ’90s Hip Hop night. There will be all things playing that remind you of the iconic hip-hop era of the ’90s, from Snoop Dogg, to Wu-Tang, Tupac, Biggie and much more. Don’t be afraid to break out those O.G. Jordans you own, or shamelessly rap along to the lyrics of your favorite hip-hop tunes.

Whiskey and Chocolate Pairing!

When: Thursday, June 1 starting at 7 p.m.

Where: Scruffy Murphy’s Irish Pub – 2030 Larimer St, Denver

Cost: Make a reservation by calling The Chocolate Therapist 303-795-7913 or Scruffy Murphy’s Irish Pub 303-291-6992

The Lowdown: Calling all chocolate and whiskey lovers! Head to Scruffy Murphy’s this Thursday for an evening of unique whiskeys, matched with handcrafted chocolates. The 4 whiskey and chocolates are articulately selected to pair perfectly with one another and provide your tastebuds with a uniquely flavorful experience. Chocolate is provided by The Chocolate Therapist, with whiskey flowing from the Scruffy Murphy’s bar.

Cirque du Soleil – Luzia A Waking Dream of Mexico

When: Friday, June 1 – 9

Where: Pepsi Center – 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver

Cost: $39. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Watch as the Pepsi Center gets transformed into an enchanted and magical Cirque du Soleil performance of Luzia. The show brings guests into an imagined Mexico, full of beauty and somewhere where dreams become reality. It will travel through the luscious beaches and arid desert, so be sure to catch this phenomenal and breathtaking show.

Dork: Improvised Dungeons & Dragons – Fantasy Adventure Comedy Hour

When: Thursday, June 1 from 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Voodoo Comedy Playhouse – 1260 22nd St, Denver

Cost: $6 advance, $10 at the door. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: If you love Dungeons and Dragons, then head to Voodoo Comedy Playhouse and watch your favorite game come to life. This unique event will bring to life the game cherished by many, and will feature a new, unscripted improv quest. As an audience member, you will get to help decide the fate of the role-playing heroes. There will also be drinking games and a fun atmosphere, so don’t miss out!

Friday, June 2

First Fridays

When: Friday, June 2 from 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Various Art Districts throughout Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The first weekend of the month means First Fridays. Stroll around various art districts and galleries throughout the city and celebrate the artists that make up the incredible art scene in Denver. A variety of local artists, as galleries, studios, and cultural attractions stay open late Friday for people to enjoy their work, as well as food, drinks and high vibrations.

15h Annual Denver Chalk Art Festival

When: Friday, June 2 starting at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. & Sunday, June 4 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Larimer Square – 1430 Larimer St, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Enjoy one of the most unique celebrations of art this weekend at the 15th Annual Denver Chalk Art Festival. Larimer Square is transformed as over 200 professional, amateur and student artists showcase their artistic skills. You’d be surprised what incredible masterpieces can be created with chalk in the historic Larimer Square. There will be a variety of fun events, such as Chalk and Chakras – a free yoga class – occurring throughout the weekend!

High Fives Foundation: Art & Action at EVO Denver

When: Friday, June 2 from 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: EVO Store Denver – 860 Broadway, Denver



Cost: Free, with food and drinks available for purchase. All proceeds go towards High Fives Foundation

The Lowdown: Support a great cause as High Fives Foundation puts on the first ever Art & Action fundraiser at the EVO Store. The fundraiser is in support of a mountain action sports athletes that sustain life-altering injuries, as well as raise injury prevention awareness. The fundraiser will be a silent auction with an art gallery featuring local artist. Support incredible athletes and artists at this first ever fundraising event.

Denver Pale Ale Artist Series No.2 Launch Party

Sponsored

When: Friday, June 2 from 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Great Divide Brewing Co – 3403 Brighton Blvd, Denver

Cost: Free with beer and food available for purchase

The Lowdown: Celebrate First Friday in summer style at Great Divide Brewing Co and help support the RiNo Arts District. Great Divide will be launching its Denver Pale Ale Artists Series No. 2. There will be a ton of activations, such as live screen printing and a collaborative art project. There will be food trucks, games, music, raffles and much more. You can also take a free E-Tuk to your next destination on the lively First Fridays night.

Midnight Madness

When: Friday, June 2 – 3 from 11:59 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Esquire Theatre – 590 Downing St, Denver

Cost: $9. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Flashback this Friday and enjoy a ’90s classic Clueless at the Esquire Theatre. The Midnight Madness film series invites you to relax and enjoy classic movies late at night. This is a great and unique alternative to a Friday night if you need a night of rest and healing. This classic movie was essentially Mean Girls before Mean Girls became a thing.

Around the World Spring Showcase

When: Friday, June 2 from 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Cleo Parker Robinson Dance – 119 Park Ave, W Denver

Cost: Kids under 10 free. $12. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Spice up your Friday night with some incredible aerial dance and acrobatics at Around the World Spring Showcase. This aerial experience will take you on an adventure around the world, as Gravity Aerial Arts students and instructors showcase the incredible skill and athleticism that comes with aerial dance and acrobatics.

Tattoo Masquerade

Sponsored

When: Friday, June 2 – Sunday, June 4

Where: Colorado Convention Center – 700 14 St., Denver

Cost: $12-40; get tickets here.

Saturday, June 3

Cocktails on the Rocks

When: Saturday, June 3 from 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheater -18300 W Alameda Pkwy, Morrison, CO

Cost: $50. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Head to the Rocks this Saturday and enjoy some sunshine, views and great cocktails. Cocktails on the Rocks brings together Colorado distillers to taste delicious cocktails and ciders. Some of these drinks may become your new favorite drink! There will be music and food available too.

People’s Fair

Sponsored

When: Saturday, June 3-4 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park – Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: One of Denver’s original neighborhood festivals is going into its 46th year bigger and better than ever. With national headliners and new interactive elements, this year’s People’s Fair sets the stage for a cultural showcase that is uniquely Denver. Musical performances by Guster, Night Riots, and Jeremy Garrett’s Fiddle Science, as well as over 30 other local acts will be taking the stage right downtown at Civic Center Park. People’s Fair continues to blend culinary delights, high-quality artisans, family fun, and incredible entertainment.

Adventure Hunt Denver

When: Saturday, June 3 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Throughout Denver

Cost: $50 – $74. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Ready for a treasure hunt? Adventure Hunt is coming to Denver so get your squad together and brace yourselves for a day full of fun and adventure through the Mile High City. You’ll be traveling around Denver doing epic challenges to get clues that will lead you and your teammates to some buried treasure. You could win a GoPro, adventure gear and possibly even a trip to Panama for two!

First Caturday at Cheesman Park

When: Saturday, June from 1:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Where: Cheesman Park, Denver – Meet by the Playground

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: We’ve all heard of First Friday, but how about First Caturday? If you are a feline lover, surround yourself around some of Denver’s cats this Saturday at Cheesman Park. Cat nap in the park, socialize with other furry friends and surround yourself around the majestic glory of all things cats. Don’t worry – if you don’t have a cat, you can still come.

Sun Drenched Music Fest 2017

When: Saturday, June 3 from 2 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co Canworks – 4455 Jason St, Denver

Cost: $35. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Ready to start the summer off right? Head to Sun Drenched Music Fest this Saturday for some great music from Pimps of Joytime, Magic Giant, Coambient, Chemistry Club and K-Law. There will also be a special pairing, sand volleyball and beach games to get you in the summer spirit!

Sunday, June 4

Summer Social Weenie Roast

When: Sunday, June 4 from 2 – 6 p.m.

Where: Banded Oak Brewing Company – 470 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free with beer available for purchase

The Lowdown: Enjoy the warmer weather and hop on your motorcycle (or bike) and head to Banded Oak Brewing Company this Sunday for the Summer Social Weenie Roast. The event is designed to get bikers together for an afternoon of storytelling, beer and of course hot dogs. Free hotdogs will be provided, as well as a grill if you want to cook up something yourself. There will be a competition for best bike and most original bike, so make sure your ride is looking good that day!

Mark Your Calendars..

GoPro Mountain Games

When: June 8 – 11, 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: 1000 S. Frontage Rd., Vail

Cost: Free

New Kids on the Block Beer Festival

When: Friday, June 6

Where: The Lobby 2191 Arapahoe St, Denver

Cost: $35. Go here for tickets